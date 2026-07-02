If You Invested $1000 In Sterling Infrastructure Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 51.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 65.3%. Currently, Sterling Infrastructure has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion.

Buying $1000 In STRL: If an investor had bought $1000 of STRL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $150,598.08 today based on a price of $794.00 for STRL at the time of writing.

Sterling Infrastructure’s Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.