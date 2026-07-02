Transcript: Culp Q4 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Culp (NYSE:CULP) released fourth-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

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Summary

Culp Inc. reported a sequential and year-over-year increase in sales for Q4, with net sales at $51.6 million, marking a 7.6% sequential rise and a 6% increase from the prior year.

The bedding segment showed strong performance with double-digit sales growth and a 40% improvement in gross profit compared to the previous quarter, driven by operational efficiencies and product innovation.

The upholstery segment faced challenges due to macroeconomic pressures but still achieved sequential revenue growth and margin improvement.

Restructuring and integration initiatives over the past two years have led to significant operational efficiencies, with expected annualized savings exceeding $20 million.

The company received $7 million in tariff refunds, which will be used to reduce debt and improve liquidity.

Culp Inc. is optimistic about fiscal 2027, expecting moderate sales improvement and break-even to positive adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter, despite ongoing industry headwinds.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day and welcome to the Culp Inc. Fourth quarter fiscal 2026 earnings conference call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To ask a question, you may press star then one on a touchtone phone. To withdraw your question, please press star then two. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Drew Anderson. Please go ahead.

Drew Anderson

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the Culp Conference Call to review the Company's results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2026 year. As we start, let me state that this morning's call will contain forward-looking statements about the business, financial condition, and prospects of the Company. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact.

The actual performance of the Company could differ materially from that indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described in our regular SEC filings, including the company's most recent filings on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Additional risks and uncertainties that we do not presently know about or that we currently consider to be immaterial may also affect our business operations and financial results.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made today and each such statement speaks only as of today, we undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. In addition, during this call, the Company will be discussing non-GAAP financial measurements. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measurements to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measurements is included in the tables to the press release included as an exhibit to the company's Form 8-K, filed yesterday with the SEC and posted on the company's website at culp.com.

An investor relations presentation is also available on the Company's website as part of the webcast of today's call. I will now turn the call over to IV Culp, President and Chief Executive Officer of Culp. Please go ahead.

Iv Culp, President and CEO

Thank you, Drew, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today and for your interest in our company. With me on the call is Ken Bolling, our Chief Financial Officer. We would like to first wish everyone an upcoming Happy July 4th weekend and the celebration of our country's 250th birthday. I will begin the call with some detailed comments and, as mentioned in the introduction, we have posted a slide presentation to our website that provides some information that is supplemental to our results and strategies.

That slide presentation is simply entitled 4th Quarter FY26 Supplemental Information. Ken will then review the financial results for the quarter and the full year after that. I'll briefly review our business outlook as we turn the page to fiscal 2027, and we will finish up with some questions. The main headline for our fourth quarter performance is the momentum we are building in key areas of our business as we closed out the fiscal year and now move into fiscal 2027.

We are highly encouraged by our ability to achieve overall sales growth for the fourth quarter both sequentially and year over year in what remains a difficult macro environment for everyone, competitors, customers, and suppliers alike in our bedding and upholstery markets. We were also pleased to deliver sequential improvement across several important measures, including gross profit, operating results, and the bottom line. We fully recognize that we have a lot of work ahead of us to reach the level of financial performance we ultimately expect here at Culp, but our progress this quarter clearly demonstrates to us that we are moving in the right direction. We are quite optimistic that fiscal 27 can represent a turning of the corner for Culp. The many initiatives we have undertaken and completed over the last two years to restructure our operating platform, integrate our bedding and upholstery segments, and sharpen the commercial focus throughout our entire business are beginning to produce tangible results. Thanks to the execution of the Culp team and dedicated partners spread amongst the US, China, Turkey, Vietnam, and Haiti, we enter the new fiscal year 2027 encouraged about our performance trends both above and below the line.

Notably, our actions are expected to translate into more than $20 million of annualized savings, efficiencies, and other benefits that should meaningfully improve our operating leverage as industry volumes recover and we continue to execute against strategic priorities. We've provided some illustrative detail regarding our sequential improvement and momentum to finish the year on pages 8 and 9 of the Supplemental presentation posted on the website, as well as itemized details around the restructuring, integration, and other important milestones we've recently reached.

That's on pages five through seven of the presentation. Our bedding business, which is the larger of our two segments, finished the year strong and was an important contributor to the overall progress we saw in the quarter. That business delivered double-digit sales growth and a nearly 40% improvement in gross profit compared with the third quarter, reflecting the host of operational actions we have taken to streamline and add more agility to that business.

Even against what remains a challenging industry backdrop, we were able to expand our bedding top line through continued share gains with major customers throughout our target market and by driving innovation across our product categories. Our team's ability to innovate within product design and development is an area where we've always been an industry leader, and our capacity to also follow through with commercial execution that translates innovation into profitable products was especially evident in our sewn mattress cover category.

During the quarter, we've been able to expand our sewn cover offerings and refine our ability to efficiently manufacture covers within both our offshore and our nearshore platforms in recent periods. By broadening the range of products we provide beyond just knitted fabrics, we are growing our relationships with targeted customers in a meaningful way while also increasing our opportunity to capture a better revenue share of the total mattress unit.

Put another way, our value add to each mattress unit is higher with sewn covers, and the more functionality we can provide our customers, the more we can drive higher revenue for Culp, which is an important part of our growth strategy. On page 17 of the Supplemental presentation, you'll see a nice summary of some of our more notable product development successes over the years across both of our main segments, and that includes our platform development for sewn mattress covers.

I'd like to take a moment to focus on market conditions in bedding, given the amount of speculation regarding the prolonged downturn in demand we've all seen in the industry for several years now. We've provided some details on these market trends with some good information published by the International Sleep Products Association on pages 19 through 21 of the supplemental presentation. You can see there that ISPA, which has a comprehensive data-centric view into market sentiment across the industry given its advocate role, is currently forecasting that shipments may finally begin to improve some in 2027.

However, the residential furniture markets which our upholstery business serves are even more closely tied to home buying and consumer spending activity, and the hospitality furniture market we supply is heavily dependent on discretionary consumer spending on travel and leisure, all of which have been pressured and have impacted purchasing behavior as of late. In addition, the uncertainty stemming from geopolitical conflicts, including impacts on petrochemical prices along with tariffs and inflation, have contributed to greater caution among our customers as well as end consumers.

While furniture demand remains below where we would like it to be, the actions we have taken to reduce cost, improve operating discipline, and bolster our Asian presence position our upholstery business to participate more profitably with consumer spending in the furniture market as that begins to level back up. Additionally, in upholstery, we are continuing to lean into product innovation and re-emphasizing our fashionable line of performance products led by our premier performance brand, LiveSmart.

The changes we've made to better align our cost structure, go-to-market strategies, pricing, and supply chain capabilities with the realities of the current market and the customer needs are beginning to bear more fruit. Today we offer customers an optimal menu of supply chain options in the home furnishings market that includes multiple offshore options with dynamic U.S. and nearshore locations to accommodate programs more dependent on market proximity.

Ken Bowling, Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer

We look to make more progress in the near term. With respect to net debt, we reported 8.3 million total cash and 19.1 million in outstanding debt as of the end of this fiscal year, representing a net debt of 10.8 million. Our outstanding debt was primarily incurred to fund worldwide working capital and restructuring actions. Notably, we received the final payment of $4.8 million on the sale of our former facility in Canada during the fourth quarter as scheduled.

As I have touched on, we expect to significantly reduce our outstanding debt through our recovery of approximately 7 million in IPA tariff refunds, all of which were received in the first quarter of fiscal 2027. This is a meaningful source of cash that, subject to our needs for working capital to support growth, we expect to reduce our net debt to as low as approximately 5 million at first quarter end and greatly improve liquidity and balance sheet flexibility.

This decrease stems from our current relatively narrow spending focus on maintenance items and strategic projects targeting operating efficiency and growth. Future growth with quick payback characteristics. We currently expect capital spending for fiscal 2027 to be in the 2 to 2.5 million range. Based on current expectations, depreciation for fiscal 2027 is expected to be around 3.5 million. With that, I'll turn the call back over to Ives.

Iv Culp, President and CEO

Even without the tariff refunds, we expect our receipt of the $7 million in tariff refunds to, of course, serve to enhance our profitability in the first quarter. With that, we will now take some questions.

OPERATOR

Doug, your line is open. You may now ask your question. You seem to be having some connection issues with Doug. The next question. The next question comes from Mike McCormick of Water Tower Research. Please go ahead.

Mike McCormick

Hey guys. Thanks. Hey, Ken. Good to hear from you.

Ken Bowling, Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer

Hey, Mike, just a few questions.

Mike McCormick

Iv Culp, President and CEO

But I think we should see the same type of sequential growth that higher numbers in bedding and maybe slower in upholstery for the short term, but growth in both.

Mike McCormick

Right. I guess moving on to the gross profit margins, we're seeing a significant difference in the segments area there. Part of that I guess would be because you're leaning into bedding, so you're probably spending a bit more there. But any other differences as we think about those gross margins between the two segments?

Iv Culp, President and CEO

So margins can be a bit of a spread. But we should expect bedding margins to increase in fiscal 27.

Mike McCormick

Okay. And it looks like you're on a run rate to get about $22.5 million of cost savings as we look out through 2027. The 2027 savings, I guess only right now are coming from pricing actions. But. And you mentioned it on the call earlier in your prepared remarks, but I presume there are some potentially some additional expense savings as well.

Iv Culp, President and CEO

But if we don't see the business growing, then we'll have to take more actions, whether that be further cost reduction or pricing action or whatever it may be. We understand that we have to continue moving overall margins up and ultimately to profitability for the business.

Mike McCormick

Yeah, it looks like you got some pretty good operating levers there based on the recent cost reductions. I guess just last question for me and I don't know how far you want to unpack this or Ken wants to unpack it, but the tariff refunds you're going to get to pay down debt. How should we think about the impact on interest expense?

Ken Bowling, Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer

Mike McCormick

Thank you guys and great to see the revenue momentum here.

Iv Culp, President and CEO

It's a good strategy.

Mike McCormick

I appreciate the added color there.

Iv Culp, President and CEO

I appreciate that.

Mike McCormick

Thank you.

Iv Culp, President and CEO

Thank you, guys.

OPERATOR

As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star then one to join the question queue. That's Star then one to ask the question. There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the conference back over for any closing remarks.

Iv Culp, President and CEO

Thank you, operator. And again, thank you to everyone for your participation and your interest in Culp. Again, we wish you a happy July 4th weekend and we look forward to updating you on our progress next quarter.

OPERATOR

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.