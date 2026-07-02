Here's How Much $100 Invested In Coeur Mining 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.23%. Currently, Coeur Mining has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion.

Buying $100 In CDE: If an investor had bought $100 of CDE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $203.19 today based on a price of $17.82 for CDE at the time of writing.

Coeur Mining’s Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.