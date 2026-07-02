Bassett Furniture Indus Reports Q2 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ:BSET) reported second-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Summary

Bassett Furniture Industries saw improved operating profit on adjusted basis despite a slight decrease in consolidated revenue, with retail written sales up 9.5% and wholesale orders up 5.2% in Q2 2026.

Consolidated gross margins grew by 90 basis points, driven by better wholesale margins, though retail margins fell due to aggressive clearance strategies. Plans to increase retail gross margins by 200-250 basis points in mid-July were announced.

Notable strategic initiatives include expanding retail locations with new store openings in Cincinnati and Orlando, enhancing e-commerce with a 40% increase in written web sales, and integrating AI for personalized marketing.

Management remains focused on reducing SG&A expenses, targeting $1.5 to $2 million annual savings, and increasing sales per store to leverage fixed costs.

The company has a strong liquidity position with $53.9 million in cash and short-term investments, and plans for $10 to $12 million in capital expenditures for 2026.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mike Daniels, CFO. Sir, please go ahead.

Mike Daniel, Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

Other filings with the SEC describing risks related to our business are available on our corporate website under the Investors tab. Now I'll turn things over to Rob. Rob.

Rob Spillman, Chairman and CEO

Our second initiative is to generate growth from opening new corporate and licensed retail locations. On May 8, we opened a new 14,000 square foot store in Cincinnati which marks a return for Bassett for this important market. We spent almost two years researching the location, negotiating terms with the landlord and converting the space in a highly trafficked retail center to our specific early indications of traffic and written sales are encouraging.

In fact, on the wholesale side, we sold more products in eight weeks in Cincinnati than we did all of last year. We will open a location of similar size and economics in Orlando in early October. In addition, just after the quarter ended, an existing open market dealer in Nashville, Tennessee converted an existing location into a new 12,000 square foot Bassett home furnishing store. Currently, we have 59 corporate stores and 28 licensed stores in operation.

We will also continue to evaluate opportunities to convert current license location to corporate stores as owners retire and exit the business. Third, we continue to invest in E-Commerce for a fully integrated Omni Channel experience. We are seeing a return on this investment as web traffic was up more than 3% in the quarter. Perhaps more importantly, written web sales were up by 40% marking seven of the last eight quarters with increases exceeding 20%.

This is a new business for us and we are committed to learning the ropes and becoming a factor in this segment of the industry. This plan is our roadmap for growth and improved performance. Our organization is energized by recent order trends and we are focused on getting the job done. Mike, I'll turn things over to you.

Mike Daniel, Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

We've also begun construction of the tenant improvements for a new showroom in High Point that will be unveiled at the fall furniture market. As a result, we expect total capital expenditures to be between $10 and $12 million for 2026, considerably more than the $4.5 million spent last year. We continue to pay our quarterly dividend and repurchase shares opportunistically. We spent $1.7 million on dividends and $500,000 on share buybacks in the quarter.

We remain committed to delivering shareholder returns through dividends and, when appropriate, share buybacks. Now we'll open up the line for questions. Michelle, please provide instructions to do so.

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder, to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. One moment for our first question. And our first question is going to come from the line of Anthony Lebudzinski with Sidoti. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Anthony Lebudzinski, Sidoti

Thank you very much and good morning everyone and thanks for taking the questions. Certainly nice to hear the positive trends in May and June. So just actually just curious as you're seeing this momentum here, just wondering if you're seeing this across all your product categories or is the strength in sales concentrated in your core upholstery segment? Just wondering if you could provide some more color on that.

Rob Spillman, Chairman and CEO

Good morning, Anthony, this is Rob. I would say slightly more in upholstery but, you know, pretty good across the board in terms of the increase. But slightly more momentum in the upholstery segment.

Anthony Lebudzinski, Sidoti

Gotcha. Okay, that's encouraging to hear. Okay. And as far as like this momentum, I know you talked about changing some of your media partners. I think that's helped. But as far as like the reason for this, I mean, is it the fact that you are just being more effective with your new product introductions or better marketing? I mean, what would you say is like the core reasons for this and how do you think about the sustainability of these positive trends?

Rob Spillman, Chairman and CEO

Well, I think we've got some new folks in here that have joined us over the last couple years. That's an important part of the equation. I think we are understanding our customer better. I think the analytics that a new agency is providing with us is making us more efficient in our investment dollars in terms of reaching the consumer. It's really a combination of things and we asked that same question around the office quite a bit. What is doing it?

But it's a combination of things and we do feel that we've got some momentum in this area. And we pointed out, as you just mentioned, the quarter and the April, May and we've seen the same kind of thing in June. So I think we just stay on this track. Integrating AI into this is a big opportunity for us that we've just now gotten started with. But I think our formula is just improving.

Anthony Lebudzinski, Sidoti

Rob Spillman, Chairman and CEO

Well, I think we are at the level we're going to be to a certain extent on the wholesale side. I think the retail side is where we have opportunity referenced that we were going to increase our margins in July and we think the pricing model that we have can withstand that. And you know, we obviously want to be good stewards of our balance sheet and we want to move some of this clearance out more aggressively and we did in the quarter and that affected.

So if we, if our original input margin is slightly higher than we've been operating under recently, I think you'll see that consolidated gross margin bump up as a result of better retail margin.

Mike Daniel, Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

Anthony, just as you're thinking about modeling, just remember that as we're talking about the pricing or the 200 to 250 basis points that really won't show itself until the fourth quarter. So very little of that will actually hit in the third quarter.

Rob Spillman, Chairman and CEO

As you know, that's because we've got to make the furniture and then deliver.

Anthony Lebudzinski, Sidoti

Of course. Yeah, thanks for that. Okay, gotcha. And then lastly for me before I pass it on to others, obviously, Bassett is primarily a domestic manufacturer, but you do have some imports. Just wondering, as far as the IPA tariff refunds, did you see any of that or do you expect any of that here in the coming months? Here they're just wondering if you could comment on that.

Rob Spillman, Chairman and CEO

We have seen some so far and we think there'll be more to come. We don't know the magnitude of it entirely yet. And then of course, we have to work with our public accountants to figure out how this flows through. But anyway, yes, we do expect to see some of that and we haven't received definitive qualification on exactly the extent of it.

Anthony Lebudzinski, Sidoti

Understood. Okay, well, thank you very much and best of luck.

Rob Spillman, Chairman and CEO

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And one moment for our next question. And our next question is going to come from the line of Doug Lane with Water Tower Research. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Doug Lane, Water Tower Research

Yes, thank you. And good morning everybody. Staying on the P and L, you mentioned on an adjusted basis, the SG&A down 20 basis points from last year. Are we now at a point where consolidated SG&A should be lower year over year on a go forward basis or is there other puts and takes I'm missing here?

Mike Daniel, Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

Doug Lane, Water Tower Research

Okay, that makes sense. So maybe on a segment basis I should show some leverage on both segments and then the mix will determine how that washes out on a consolidated basis. Is that a good way to look at it?

Mike Daniel, Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

I think that's reasonable.

Doug Lane, Water Tower Research

Okay, that makes sense. And then shifting to demand with the written orders news is good. The Memorial Day news was really good. Maybe explain how the 4% more traffic converted to 14% increase in sales. What's driving that higher average ticket?

Rob Spillman, Chairman and CEO

Well, you know, Doug, we still have a lumpy model and some of these jobs that we do are big. I mean, we wrote a couple tickets over $100,000 this quarter. And so when you get those kind of things, it really pops up the average ticket. And it seemed like we got some big design jobs coming through disproportionately, maybe on a historical basis at the end of the quarter. So that's what I would attribute that to.

Doug Lane, Water Tower Research

And just remember, I mean traffic has been going down pretty consistently over the last, I don't know, however many years. But there's also the conversion rate that you gotta factor in there. We're doing a better job of what we do have converting.

Anthony Lebudzinski, Sidoti

Okay, can you talk a little bit about your E-Commerce? They have been big numbers and they've been consistent. So help us understand, what do you sell over E-Commerce specifically, what kind of products, and do you measure? Is there a way for you to measure how much of those customers also go into your showrooms and make purchases?

Rob Spillman, Chairman and CEO

And the second part of the question I'm trying to remember, what was that?

Anthony Lebudzinski, Sidoti

Oh, it was just on is there a way for you to measure if people that buy online also go into your showrooms and buy there?

Rob Spillman, Chairman and CEO

Well, with our clientele platform we basically can track all of that. And yes, we can see that. I mean, I can't tell your percentage, Doug, off the top of my head here. But generally speaking, our web customer is a Bassett customer that also shops in the store. So it's really just part of a broader ecosystem is the way to look at it.

Anthony Lebudzinski, Sidoti

That makes sense. Now I know we've talked about new stores in Orlando in October, so we'll have new store expenses, I guess throughout the remainder of the year. Have you made any comments about store openings after Orlando?

Rob Spillman, Chairman and CEO

Doug Lane, Water Tower Research

And so that's a little bit different. Will that have new store costs called out or will it just be sort of below the surface with one store going away, another store open?

Mike Daniel, Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

So it's kind of a front-end loaded bad guy that we have to absorb into going to these new stores. And you know, we think they're significant enough that we call it out.

Rob Spillman, Chairman and CEO

And Doug, he likes to blame me for that.

Doug Lane, Water Tower Research

Mike Daniel, Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

Now, did want to point out for Cincinnati, while it opened in May, we won't have any sales to ring the register until June and you kind of have to build up the backlog. So you're going to have a couple of months of losses associated with after it opens because you're, you're building up the backlog, if you will.

Doug Lane, Water Tower Research

Oh, I got it. So we're still going to have Cincinnati here in the third quarter.

Anthony Lebudzinski, Sidoti

Okay. And just finally on the new opening price point, products you launched the spring market, looks like you mentioned they'll be in the stores Labor Day. Is there an impact to margins from the opening price point or are you able to accommodate it at segment level margins?

Mike Daniel, Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

Anthony Lebudzinski, Sidoti

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions at this time. And I would like to hand the conference back over to Rob Spilman, chairman and CEO, for any further remarks.

Rob Spillman, Chairman and CEO

Okay. Michelle. Thank you for giving us some of your time today, everyone, and for your interest in Bassett. We're excited about the changes we're making and confident in our ability to deliver for customers and shareholders. We look forward to reporting again in October on the eve of the debut of our new High Point showroom on October 15, when we swing the doors for the first time. So have a wonderful holiday weekend on this special Fourth of July.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating, and you may now disconnect, everyone. Have a great day.