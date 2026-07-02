FactSet Research Systems Reports Q3 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) reported third-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iv8whxp8/

Summary

FactSet Research Systems Inc reported strong Q3 performance with 7.1% organic ASV growth to $2.48 billion and a 34% adjusted operating margin.

The company highlighted strategic initiatives including the rollout of AI-powered sales tools and the expansion of AI solutions under FactSet Intelligence, which are driving client engagement and ASV growth.

Significant client wins include a mandate with a global sovereign wealth fund and enterprise contract renewals, underscoring deepening relationships.

AI is a major growth driver, contributing over 10% to ASV growth, with FactSet's MCP platform seeing increased adoption.

FactSet is focused on productivity improvements, resulting in a 10% reduction in technology workforce and operational efficiencies.

The company reaffirmed its guidance, with expectations to track toward the high end of revenue and EPS ranges due to strong ASV growth.

FactSet announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to enhance AI capabilities and distribution, supporting its AI infrastructure strategy.

Management emphasized the transition to longer-term enterprise agreements, providing flexibility and potential for future revenue growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the FactSet third quarter earnings call. At this time, all participants are in the listen-only mode. After this week's presentation, there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question during the session, you will need to press star 11 on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Kevin Toomey, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kevin Toomey, Head of Investor Relations

Thank you and good morning everyone. Welcome to FactSet's third quarter fiscal 2026 earnings call. Before we begin, the slides we reference during this presentation can be found through the webcast on the Investor Relations section of our website at factset.com. A replay of today's call will be available on our website. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions. The call is scheduled to last for one hour. To be fair to everyone, please limit yourself to one question.

You may re-enter the queue for additional follow-up questions, which we will take if time permits. Before we discuss our results, I encourage all listeners to review the legal notice on slide 2. Discussions on this call may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these risks and uncertainties can be found in our forms 10-K and 10-Q. Our slide presentation and discussions on this call will include certain non-GAAP financial measures. For such measures, reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are in the appendix to the presentation and in our earnings release issued earlier today, both of which can be found on our website at investor.factset.com. During this call, unless otherwise noted, relative performance metrics reflect changes as compared to the respective fiscal 2025 period.

Joining me today are Sanoke Viswanathan, Chief Executive Officer, and Josh Warren, Chief Financial Officer. I will now turn the discussion over to Sanoke. Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining the call. Q3 performance was strong with our fifth consecutive quarter of acceleration in organic ASV growth. We grew ASV by 7.1% to $2.48 billion across all regions and client types. Adjusted operating margin was 34%, reflecting the investments that we've made this year. Adjusted diluted EPS was $4.53, up 6.1% year over year. Our client engagement and growth trends this quarter show that our four foundational strengths of connected data, embedded workflows, service excellence, and broad and deep distribution are becoming even more valuable as our clients deploy AI widely.

Five example client wins from this quarter demonstrate the breadth and depth of our solutions and the tangible impact of strategic investments we've made in new products such as managed portfolio services, deep sector content, and real-time data. We won a mandate to deliver turnkey performance, risk, and reporting managed services to one of the largest global sovereign wealth funds. We expanded our engagement with a large global OCIO to provide comprehensive reporting and digital capabilities wrapped with managed services from our subject matter experts.

We signed a five-year enterprise contract renewal at a major global bank. The scope has increased to include more data consumption with deep sector content playing a key role. LPL Financial, the largest independent broker-dealer in the US that supports over 32,000 financial advisors, selected our real-time data platform to support their cloud-native trading application and intraday portfolio P&L workflows. We displaced a long-standing incumbent to expand our presence at a large global investment manager across their front and middle office.

Already a top 20 client seeking to further consolidate their operations with FactSet. Each of these five wins represents an existing client expanding their relationship with FactSet, underscoring meaningful room to grow within our current relationships. Last quarter, I shared the three priorities guiding a transformation in how we do business: commercial excellence, productivity improvement, and long-term strategy. This quarter shows tangible commercial and productivity outcomes and our AI roadmap taking shape consistent with our strategy.

First, the Commercial Excellence Initiative is resulting in stronger new business growth, retention, and expansion of ASV as we roll out better tools, increased conversion at every step, and streamline our processes in marketing, sales, and customer success. We are seeing improvement throughout the sales lifecycle. Our new website resulted in more top-of-funnel demand generation, bounce rates improved by 8%, engagement increased by 8%, and prospects marketing qualified leads and sales qualified leads grew by double digits in Q3.

Our pipeline conversion from marketing activity increased 15% year over year and win rates for these opportunities improved by 27% with 76% of the resulting ASV coming from new business. The corporates, asset owners, and institutional asset management client types were particularly strong. We are rolling out a new AI-powered sales enablement platform to our entire team targeted at improving the quality of our sales pitches, increasing deal velocity, and improving win rates.

Beyond these traditional levers, we are transforming our model for retention and expansion as our clients adopt AI. Q3 was the fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in ASV for our data solutions with MCP contributing to the momentum. Over 90% of our top 50 clients are now using four or more FactSet AI solutions and quarter over quarter. Overall ASV growth among clients using our AI solutions was 50% higher than for the rest of the book, early evidence that our AI adoption is helping drive retention and expansion opportunities.

The AI transition is also accelerating the shift of our business model from seed-linked contracts to flexible enterprise agreements that encompass our growing data analytics and workflow capabilities. The majority of ASV renewed in Q3 was in the form of enterprise agreements or renewed for durations of three years or more. Average contract term extended by roughly 30% while broadly preserving pricing, underscoring the foundational value attributed to FactSet by our clients as they adopt AI.

Second, we are rolling out AI agents, streamlining operations, and reducing complexity to generate sustainable productivity improvements and operating leverage. Let me highlight a few examples in Engineering, Data Operations, and client service, our three largest operating cost centers. In Q3, we scaled AI use across our product and engineering teams. Coding-related token use grew five times quarter over quarter while committed lines of AI-written code grew almost 10 times.

Coding agents now author 27% of committed code in the engineering teams using these tools, with rollout continuing across the organization. With these efficiency gains, we initiated a roughly 10% reduction in our technology workforce and freed up significant capacity to accelerate strategic product development. We are embedding AI across the full data operations lifecycle from collection through quality assurance where we have fully implemented new tools.

We have reduced operator touch time for data table extraction by more than 50%. We are now scaling this playbook with clear goals to improve quality, timeliness, and unit cost in M&A data. We have dramatically reduced turnaround time for deal updates within FactSet Fundamentals, one of our largest data sets. We've consolidated multiple data pipelines into one, allowing us to redeploy significant capacity and reduce the size of this team by 5%. Our client service teams are seeing early positive results from digitization pilots we are running.

These reduce the need for manual onboarding activities from our consultants, enabling them to spend more time on strategic user health and retention efforts. In Q3, approximately 4,000 bankers used our digital onboarding tools and the capacity unlocked resulted in a 22% quarter over quarter increase in live user interactions by our consultants. This helped drive a five-point increase in net promoter score among our junior banker population in Q3.

We see significant growth opportunity as our clients consume more data through many new channels, consolidate their agentic deployments with us, and reimagine their workflows with our agentic solutions. To further accelerate our product innovation, we announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud this week, expanding our distribution through Google Cloud's enterprise channels and unlocking new revenue opportunities.

Sanoke Viswanathan, Chief Executive Officer

I'd like to now welcome Josh Warren to FactSet. Congratulations, Josh, on your first earnings call as CFO of FactSet. He will now discuss our Q3 performance in more detail.

Josh Warren, Chief Financial Officer

With an average client relationship spanning more than 16 years and nine of our top 10 clients measured by ASV having been with us for more than two decades, we grow with our clients, and our longest-standing relationships have some of the most exciting opportunities for growth. ASV retention rates above 95% reflect the strength of our client relationships. Those relationships fuel our ASV bookings growth that provides a line of sight into future revenue.

With that, I'll hand it to the operator to open the line for questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star one one on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11. Again, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from the line of Ashish Sabhadra with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Ashish Sabhadra, Analyst at RBC Capital Markets

Thanks for taking my question. Really strong momentum on ASV and seems like pretty broad-based. But as we look at the guidance, the guidance implies a moderation in the fourth quarter. So just wanted to better understand, is that just purely conservatism, tougher comps, or are there any puts and takes that you could flag? Thank you.

Sanoke Viswanathan, Chief Executive Officer

There are multiple seven-figure deals outstanding. So it will be all down to execution in the next eight weeks, and there could be a timing issue there. And the second thing is a lot of tons of mid-market deals which we are actually quite excited about because they are faster to close and AI is very dynamic. So with that, I think we are reaffirming the guidance and reasserting that we are very confident in our delivery.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Faiza Alwe with Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Faiza Alwe, Analyst at Deutsche Bank

And then you also talked about, you know, a lot of your clients consolidating their AI workflows with you and are you agnostic as it relates to, you know, whether they're using your MCTS or whether they're using, you know, your specific tools that are inside Factset Workstation? So sorry, long-winded question, but just would love more context there.

Sanoke Viswanathan, Chief Executive Officer

And at this point, over 20% of our top 100 clients are using MCP on a paid basis. So these are just some short-term statistics giving you the sort of the momentum that we are seeing. But when we think more longer term, and as you referenced, I think we see multiple, multiple opportunities and we see AI as a massive tailwind to start with. There's been lots of questions about what are our modes and we are really now starting to see this in evidence.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Alex Cram with UBS. Your line is now open.

Alex Cram, Analyst at UBS

And then I know you're not going to give guidance for next year, but maybe you can just remind us, I think there are a few things this year that are somewhat one-time-ish professional services, some infrastructure investments that you had tagged for this year. So maybe just remind us what of those one-time-ish items comes out as we head into 2027 and dimensionalize those please. Thank you.

Josh Warren, Chief Financial Officer

That includes some of the things you mentioned. We are still clearly for this year focusing on the midpoint of the guide. We still have confidence in that and we are seeing line of sight from all of these initiatives that we think will lead to margin improvement in the coming quarters.

Sanoke Viswanathan, Chief Executive Officer

I'll ask Josh to build on that and give a little bit more color on the puts and takes for this quarter and going forward.

Josh Warren, Chief Financial Officer

But what I would say looking forward, taking all of that into the soup as the past looking forward, you know, we see a clear path to expanding our margins and part of what we're looking forward to is continuing the momentum that we see in the business. And that momentum, you know, ultimately we feel will position us well both on the top line and on our margins.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Kelsey Zhu with Autonomous. Your line is now open.

Kelsey Zhu, Analyst at Autonomous

Thanks a lot.

Sanoke Viswanathan, Chief Executive Officer

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Manav Patnaik with Barclays. Your line is now open.

Manav Patnaik, Analyst at Barclays

Thank you. Good morning. I just wanted to understand the partnership strategy and maybe just part of broader capital allocation as well. I mean, I understand all the Frontier Lab partnerships with a bunch of these other ones that you've announced, which are not too familiar. We're just trying to understand the pipeline of, you know, what those, you know, what that list looks like and whether these are step one into potentially making some of these deals.

Or is that not the way I should think about this? Yeah.

Sanoke Viswanathan, Chief Executive Officer

Maybe, Josh, you want to comment a bit more on capital allocation.

Josh Warren, Chief Financial Officer

Right. We are already likely having a technology integration or a client integration with a particular partner that we would work with. So you should expect a pipeline that flows from a lot of the day-to-day execution activity that we are engaged in.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Shlomo Rosenbaum with Stifel. Your line is now open.

Shlomo Rosenbaum, Analyst at Stifel

Josh Warren, Chief Financial Officer

So an indication of user count tends to be in the long tail and not really flows through to the revenue or profitability that impacts the return that we provide for FactSet.

Sanoke Viswanathan, Chief Executive Officer

So we talk a lot about MCP, but a tremendous amount of our delivery happens directly on the large data meshes, whether it is Snowflake or Databricks or Google or AWS. So we are pretty tech forward, as you know. And that ability to deliver data through multiple channels and provide lots of new functionality plays into these contracts. And in an AI world right now there is a lot of value that clients are placing on that. Our flexibility is an important aspect of it.

There is a large subscription base to it and I think we feel very comfortable about that. And there is a lot of provisions for new consumption patterns, whether it is in terms of diversity of data sets or increased volume tiers depending on the type of workloads that clients are experimenting with. We feel pretty good about this transition. We'll continue to focus on it. It is still early days and we'll keep you updated in future quarters.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Surinder Thin with Jeffrey. Your line is now open.

Surinder Thin, Analyst at Jeffrey

Thank you. Sunil, can you maybe discuss a little bit about the commentary on the review of the product portfolio? How expansive is it or how comprehensive is it? Is there a certain theme that you're pursuing and then maybe where does M&A fit into that strategy?

Sanoke Viswanathan, Chief Executive Officer

And we see that as an essential ingredient as clients build out their enterprise knowledge graphs. So that's that first layer of the FactSet intelligence stack. The workstation itself we view as very much a container that has a lot of capabilities to it today that is all desired in this AI world. So it has trusted infrastructure which is feature-rich. It is already baking in all of this trusted data that is positioned to support these new agentic workloads.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Tony Kaplan with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Yehuda Silverman, Analyst at Morgan Stanley

Hi, good morning. This is Yehuda Silverman on for Tony. Just had a quick question on the payback period.

Tony Kaplan

I know you previously mentioned three years for some of the heavier investments. Just curious if you can update us on if there's any difference in change in the payback period around some of the more recent AI-related investments and where we currently stand on the timeline for some of the investments that have been made over the past quarters and years.

Josh Warren, Chief Financial Officer

Those generally tend to take longer, but we still believe that they are well, well in line with what we've said before.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Nicholas with William Blair. Your line is now open.

Andrew Nicholas, Analyst at William Blair

Thank you.

Josh Warren, Chief Financial Officer

Sanoke Viswanathan, Chief Executive Officer

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of George Tong with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

George Tong, Analyst at Goldman Sachs

Hi, thanks. Good morning. Can you unpack the contribution of pricing to organic ASV growth this quarter and how much it's coming from realized pricing increases versus seat expansion, product mix, or broader workflow adoption as you roll out your AI capabilities?

Josh Warren, Chief Financial Officer

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jason Haas with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Jason Haas, Analyst at Wells Fargo

So now that the run rate of expenses is lower going forward, if you could just like just kind of match up the qualitative commentary to what the guidance implies would be very helpful. Thank you.

Josh Warren, Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, sure. Let me just maybe, you know, address that quickly, you know, keeping an eye on the time. What I would say is we have a big quarter ahead of us and we continue to see strong ASV growth and we see a lot of momentum in that. What we have left for ourselves in terms of flexibility in the margin range is that if we continue to outperform on our ASV delivery and we want to pay for performance, I think we are retaining the flexibility in the margin range.

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question at this time, please press star 1-1 on your touchtone telephone. Our next question comes from the line of Curtis Nagel with Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Curtis Nagel, Analyst at Bank of America

Great. Thanks very much for squeezing me in. Snow. Maybe just talk a bit or for Josh, either or the impact of the higher token costs you mentioned in the margin in the quarter. I think you also mentioned, you know, there's an expectation to get high returns on that spend. Sounds like a Google partnership. You know, may help, but just impact unpacking a little more if you would.

Josh Warren, Chief Financial Officer

OPERATOR

Thank you. I would now like to hand the call back over to Sanoke Viswanathan for closing remarks.

Sanoke Viswanathan, Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Operator, and thank you all for joining us today. Accelerating ASP growth, strengthening commercial performance, and measurable productivity gains are positioning us well for the remainder of the year and beyond. Before I close, I want to thank every FactSetter for their continued focus and commitment to delivering for our clients. We are executing from a position of strength and we look forward to updating you on our progress next quarter.

Operator, this concludes today's call.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.