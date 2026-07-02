Elite Pharmaceuticals Reports Q4 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTC:ELTP) released fourth-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://elite.irpass.com/events_presentations

Summary

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a substantial 77% increase in total revenues for fiscal year 2026, reaching $149 million, marking another year of record revenue growth.

Operating income rose by 151% to $49 million, attributed to a successful product line expansion and improved product mix yielding better margins.

The company reported a significant improvement in cash flow, with operating cash flow increasing by 219% to $23.7 million and a strengthening balance sheet, highlighted by a 163% increase in cash and a reduction in long-term debt by 20%.

Elite Pharmaceuticals launched several new generic products over the past year, including methadone and filed for a generic coagulant, emphasizing their commitment to pipeline development and sustained growth.

Management highlighted the company's strong market position, successful internal product development strategy, and readiness for potential NASDAQ listing, underscoring a positive outlook for continued growth and investment attractiveness.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Elite Pharmaceuticals Year End of Fiscal Year 2026 conference call. At this time, all lines are placed on a listen-only mode. Before management begins speaking, the conference has the following: Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc would like to remind listeners that remarks made during this call may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change at any time, including, but not limited to, statements about Elite's expectations regarding forward operating results.

Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws and represent management's current expectations. Actual results may differ materially. Elite disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements except as required by law. More complete information regarding forward-looking statements, risks, and uncertainties can be found in the reports Elite files with the SEC, which are available on Elite's website at ElitePharma.com under the Investor Relations section.

Elite encourages you to review these documents carefully. With that covered, it is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Mr. Nasrat Hakim, President and Chief Executive Officer of Elite Pharmaceuticals. Sir, the floor is yours.

Nasrat Hakim, President & CEO

Thank you, Matthew. And good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today. My name is Nasrat Hakim. I am Elite's Chairman and CEO. This is our earnings call. Our CFO, Carter Ward, will give us the financial update, after which I'll come back with a brief update and answer some of the questions you've submitted to Diane. Mr. Ward, you have the floor.

Carter Ward

Thank you, Nasrat. And good morning, everybody. Yesterday we filed our 10-K, which is our annual report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. We're in a March fiscal year 10-K. If you haven't seen it yet, it's available at our website, ElitePharma.com, under the Investor Relations section. Today, as usual, we're going to provide some context and some color to the financial statements and also answer the finance questions I received overnight and questions we got over the weekend even.

And as always, thank you so much for those questions. We really appreciate you taking the time to ask them. Let me start with the P&L first. Total revenues for the year were $149 million. That's compared to $84 million for the March 2025 fiscal year last year. That is a $65 million increase, a 77% increase. Another year, another revenue record. So very impressive growth this year. The Elite label. We're in our third year of the Elite label. The Elite label was launched in fiscal 2024.

So 2026 is our third year, and let's look at how we've done since we've launched the Elite label. In the first year, 2024, the revenues were $57 million, and that was a 66% increase over the year prior to launching. So we went from $57 million to the second year we were $84 million. That was last year. And this year, $149 million with a 77% increase. Just to put some of this into perspective, we started this year from a baseline of record revenues.

Last year was record revenues, and not only did we increase the actual dollars, but the percentage increase was also higher than it was last year. So that's pretty tough to do when the numbers get as big as they are now. When you're dealing in percentages, it's hard to increase the percentage. So P&L is clear, solid, sustained growth strategy. How do we do it? It's typical generics. The strategy is straightforward. Deliver quality product on time and as promised, to become the go-to supplier of choice in the market, which we are for our products, achieve a critical mass, which we've done, run efficiently, which we've always done, and most importantly, continue pipeline development. We need to develop, produce, develop new products, and launch new products. So further to this, the Elite label started three years ago with generic Adderall, Isradipine, Bendimetricine, a few other products. And in the last two years, just to illustrate pipeline development, last two years, we've launched generic Vyvanse, generic Tylenol with codeine, generic Norco, generic Percocet, generic Otrexap, generic Revia.

And we also brought in-house the old products, Naltrexone and Phentermine. We brought those back in-house, and now we're selling them exclusively on the Elite label. So it's clear that this is what explains what we reported on our financials this year, the 10-Ks, the 10-Qs. And over the past few years, it's pipeline development, product launches, that's where the growth comes from. But to sustain the growth, this requires continued product development.

It never ends, the cycle never ends. So people that follow Elite, we know they'll notice that since March 31st of this year, three months ago, we've launched methadone. We filed an ANDA for a generic coagulant. We reported positive results for a pivotal bioequivalent study. There was a lawsuit relating to oxycodone, which was dismissed. So that's gone now. That's not standing in our way. The products we continue to develop, the pipeline development, the efforts never stop, and we are on schedule.

That's the critical factor to sustain, maintain growth. Let me move down to P&L. We'll look at operating income 2026. This year, operating income was $49 million. Compare that to $20 million last year. 2025 increases more than $29 million, a 151% increase in operating income profits. First year of the Elite label, we had an operating income of $11 million. Last year, $20 million. This year, $49 million. So the profits since we've launched the Elite label have more than quadrupled.

Went from $11 to $49 million. Some of this is due to product mix yielding better margins. But most is due to product line growth and expansion. We're selling more of the products we started with, we're adding more products, and we're selling more of those as well. I've been getting this question. I'll call it a usual question now. I've received it many times in the last few quarters, and the question that I've got is whether we will continue to increase the percentage rate of growth as well as setting record revenues and profits every year.

Well, all I can say is the infrastructure is in place, the critical mass is there for the Elite label. The product development is on schedule for new products in the pipeline. All the components are in place for growth. But do the math. Percentage math gets tougher as the numbers get bigger. So we did it this year, percentage-wise, we increased really promise on percentages. Let's just see what happens. But all the fundamentals are in place for growth.

So to sum up, the P&L before moving on, it was quite a year. Record year. Great job by the sales teams, the production teams. These were truly stellar MVP numbers that they put up this year. Got some questions on direct versus indirect sales and the effect on margins. There's a new table in our financial statements which hopefully will answer some of these questions going forward. It's in note one to our financials. It's a large note, and there's a section disaggregation of revenues, and that shows our direct versus indirect revenues.

So you see, you look at that table. This year, our direct sales were 44% of revenues, and our indirect were 56%. Last year, they flip-flopped. Last year, direct was 59%, and this year it's 41% indirect, or last year was 41% indirect. Direct sales, they generally have lower volumes, they have higher margins. Indirect is the opposite. They have higher volumes and lower margins. But the thing to keep in mind, remember that distribution channel, whether it's direct versus indirect, is just one of several factors affecting the margins.

The distribution channel is really more of a driver of volumes as compared to the other, which I'll call margin drivers. Product mix and real-time market conditions is generally more relevant to margins than our distribution channels. In the market, you have demand, supply, competition, quota availability. You have all of those dynamics going on in the market, and that generally has more of an effect on margins than do the distribution channels. But when you put everything together, the volume, the margin, the direct versus indirect channels, you look at the result.

And what was that result? The result was record revenues, record gross profits, and higher gross margin percentage as well. So triple crown right there. We hit all of the numbers this year as compared to last year. So next, we'll look at the cash flow statement. Operating cash flow this year was positive $23.7 million. So we can compare that to $7.5 million last year. So our cash flow increased by more than $16 million this year, a 219% increase.

Nasrat Hakim, President & CEO

It's broken rich. Even though they are small products, the margins are healthy because there's only one.