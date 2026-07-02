Full Transcript: Usio Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

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Access the full call at https://usio.com/events/

Summary

Usio Inc reported a record first quarter for fiscal 2026 with a 16% increase in revenue year-over-year, the highest in the company's history.

ACH and Complementary Services saw a 25% revenue increase, while card revenue grew by 23%, driven by Payfac's rapid growth.

The company achieved positive adjusted EBITDA, GAAP net income, and operating cash flow, with operating cash ending over $7.7 million.

Strategic initiatives include the successful implementation of the cross-selling approach Usio1, and a new platform, Post Credit, expected to be market-ready soon.

Future guidance includes 10-12% revenue growth for 2026, with expectations of continued positive adjusted EBITDA and improved margins.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello and welcome to the Usio Inc first quarter fiscal 2026 earnings conference call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. Please note today's event is being recorded. Now, I would like to turn the conference over to your host, Paul Manley. Please go ahead, sir.

Paul Manley, Senior Vice President- Investor Relations

Michael White, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

While down this quarter, we expect card issuing revenues to grow this year, excluding the impact of interest revenue growth at the business unit level, with an even greater 17%. All in all, a strong start to what we expect to be a very solid and potentially extraordinary year. Results were driven by record first quarter processing and transaction volume, with total payment dollars processed up 28% and total payment transactions processed increasing 22%.

Once again, the majority of the quarter's revenue was recurring in nature, with no one client accounting for more than 10% of total revenue. Client retention remains high compared to the prior year. Quarter margins were somewhat lower, driven in part by the decrease in top-line interest income, which has 100% gross margins. As always, revenue mix was also a factor. Our expectation is for margins to improve over the balance of the year on a sequential basis.

Cash was also used for strategic growth investments. We ended the quarter with operating cash of over $7.7 million, up about $300,000 since the end of 2025. There is only one small term loan outstanding. We continue to generate cash and maintain sufficient liquidity to support both our organic and strategic growth objectives. As Paul stated, a record start to a year we believe holds great promise. Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Greg Carter.

Greg Carter, Executive Vice President of Payment Acceptance and Chief Revenue Officer

And talking about our capabilities, something I'm not sure would have happened prior to Usio1. It's not inconsequential that we announced the Usio1 initiative a year ago and now, less than 12 months later, after putting the plans, procedures, and process in place, it's producing results. Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Louis.

Paul Manley, Senior Vice President- Investor Relations

It is rewarding to see a better than 20% revenue growth as their results are increasingly being driven by Payfac. We should see this trend lead to better sustainable growth rates in Card as a whole. In ACH, we had record transaction volumes and dollars processed and return check transactions processed. In addition, Pinless debit continues to grow at a better than a 50% rate. Consequently, revenues were up once again strongly for ACH in complementary services.

Shareholders can be assured we are committed to our mission to deliver secure, scalable, integrated electronic payment and embedded financial solutions to the market. This is a strategy that can optimize the value of our franchise. I thank our shareholders for their trust and support. We remain committed to building a stronger, more innovative, and more valuable UCO operator. You can now open the call to questions.

OPERATOR

First question comes from Barry Shine from Litchfield. Please go ahead.

Barry Shine, Analyst at Litchfield

Roughly flattish. Then I think I heard in Michael's comments that prepaid should return to growth for the full year. Did I get all that right?

Paul Manley, Senior Vice President- Investor Relations

That's correct.

Barry Shine, Analyst at Litchfield

Okay. And the other points are all correct? So the sales funnel, I don't know if you quantified or if you use a CRM system. Can you give us a bigger picture or a numeric picture of what the sales funnel is looking like? And from the script, it sounds like you have a pretty good balance among products. Are there any one or two products that are leading in that sales funnel before you start the cross-sale process?

Paul Manley, Senior Vice President- Investor Relations

And we, we finally broke through some of those challenges, and I remain optimistic for all business lines for the balance of 2026.

Barry Shine, Analyst at Litchfield

And just specifically on Payfac. We didn't talk much about it in the script, but historically one of the challenges has been the tempo of getting folks who are onboarded to start activating. How are we doing on that? And did that have an impact on the very positive credit card results for the quarter?

Paul Manley, Senior Vice President- Investor Relations

That's what we've experienced late 2025 and then obviously in 1Q26.

Barry Shine, Analyst at Litchfield

And then the question on cross-selling into the existing customer base. It's been said it's often a lot easier to sell new products to your existing satisfied customers than to win new customers. How many of your customers are still only taking a single product from you, implying opportunity for cross-sale, and roughly what percent have the quadfecta of all four product lines today where you're in good shape there?

Paul Manley, Senior Vice President- Investor Relations

So we're employing that strategy across all of our business lines. Our next initiative will be a prepaid or an issuing sales campaign. So we're using our salespeople, I think, in a more surgical basis rather than a more siloed basis. I hope that answers the question.

Barry Shine, Analyst at Litchfield

If you can continue to grow at double-digit rates, the bottom line net income and EBITDA contribution should be better than the top line. So what is the outlook for both gross margin and operating margin improvement?

Paul Manley, Senior Vice President- Investor Relations

Well, one of the things that we're really excited about that happened this quarter that we talked about was our

Louis H. — Founder, Chairman, CEO and President

We expect our balances to be higher, which would earn us more accumulative interest in the future and especially as we bring some of these larger card programs online that will increase balances. But I feel that we've hit the bottom on the gross margins this quarter and you know, we should be able to get back to 23 to 25% in the short term.

Barry Shine, Analyst at Litchfield

Okay, that's a great answer. Thank you, Louis. And those are my questions. Thank you, gentlemen.

Louis H. — Founder, Chairman, CEO and President

Thank you, Barry.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from John Hickman with Bladenburg. Please go ahead.

John Hickman

Hey, Louis, my question was just answered about the gross margin. Thanks.

Louis H. — Founder, Chairman, CEO and President

Okay, thanks, John.

John Hickman

Oh, Mallory, I have one more.

OPERATOR

John, you may please proceed with the question.

John Hickman

Mark, Lewis. John, John, I'm sorry. Okay. Could you talk a little bit about the... Excuse me. Talk a little bit about this comment that paid's gonna start growing again. Can I ask you a question? Again, can you elaborate on that? I'm sorry? Can you elaborate on the comment about prepaid growth year over year? What gives you confidence? Where's that coming from?

Louis H. — Founder, Chairman, CEO and President

Sierra, you want to talk about?

Sierra

John Hickman

Okay, and then just one more question. The comment about the paid fac is generating 78% of credit revenues. Card revenues. So the drag from the legacy stuff is pretty much behind you now.

Louis H. — Founder, Chairman, CEO and President

Yeah, we, we think so. I mean, the attrition primarily comes from our legacy singular portfolio. So yeah, I think that the worst of those days are behind us. Yes.

John Hickman

And so going forward. So going forward, the growth in card is going to match or the growth in payfax is going to match the growth in cards? Well, is that what you said? I mean, the growth, the growth in payfax is going to be higher than any attrition. Okay. Okay. And then. So didn't you also say that next quarter ACH is... There might be a potential for that to be even better than Q1?

Louis H. — Founder, Chairman, CEO and President

What we said was our best. April was our best month for ACH transactions originated, which was very exciting to us coming off, you know, our third quarter in a row of setting records for achievements. So we're hopeful that that trend will continue for this current quarter.

John Hickman

And is ACH still the highest gross margin product? Okay, thanks. That's, that's it for me. And nice quarter. It's really good to see the change in revenue growth.

Louis H. — Founder, Chairman, CEO and President

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Michael Diana with Maxing Group. Please go ahead.

Michael Diana

Okay, thank you. The card revenue growth was very impressive. Greg, you didn't talk much, I don't think, about specific ISV programs that you're excited about or your biggest ones. Maybe you could mention a few that are most prominent right now.

Greg Carter, Executive Vice President of Payment Acceptance and Chief Revenue Officer

Michael Diana

Right. And which ones seem to be boarding most quickly now?

Greg Carter, Executive Vice President of Payment Acceptance and Chief Revenue Officer

Typically the member-associated, the legal and healthcare. Those two industry verticals are fast growing.

Michael Diana

Okay, great. Okay, thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. This concludes our question and answer session as well as today's conference call. You may now disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a great day.