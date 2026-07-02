Central Puerto Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://mzgroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_puLLD8GHTK2ItDuUjTS7sw#/registration

Summary

Central Puerto S.A. reported a strong first quarter of 2026 with adjusted EBITDA reaching $120.0 million, marking a 41.6% increase quarter-on-quarter and 33.4% year-on-year.

Revenues rose to $248.6 million, driven by higher contracted and spot revenues, and the contribution of new generation assets like Brigadier Lopez combined cycle and solar farms.

The company changed its functional currency to US dollars starting January 1, 2026, affecting financial reporting.

Strategic initiatives include a 30-year concession renewal for the Piedra del Aguila hydro asset and progress on the BESS project, with 60% of site works completed.

Central Puerto holds the number one market share in MATP for contracted capacity segments and plans to shift more spot market sales to contracted PPAs in 2026.

The company acquired 100% of Patagonia Energy S.A.E., aiming to develop oil-focused blocks in the Vaca Muerta region.

Future outlook is positive, with expectations of continued operational excellence, financial performance, and market normalization providing further revenue upside.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR (Operator)

In addition, a replay of today's call will be available in upcoming days by accessing the webcast link at the same section of the Central Puerto's website. Our host today will be Mr. Fernando Boone, Central Puerto CEO; Mr. Enrique Terraneo, the company's CFO; Mrs. Maria Laura Feller, Head of Investor Relations; and Mr. Alejandro Diaz Lopez, Head of Corporate Finance. Maria Laura, please go ahead.

Maria Laura Feller, Head of Investor Relations

Capital expenditure for the quarter amounted to $301.0 million, including the $225.0 million transfer of Piedra del Aguila shares following the concession award renewal and $66.0 million in BESS construction and maintenance works. Our net financial leverage ratio stands at 1.06 times with net financial debt of $390.8 million against the last 12 months adjusted EBITDA of $367.2 million. The fund investment credit outstanding balance is $105.8 million.

On the credit rating front, we received an upgrade to GPA from Moody's Argentina. From a strategic perspective, the concession renewal of Piedra del Aguila for 30 years to January 2056 is a landmark achievement securing a flagship hydro asset under a new long-term framework. Additionally, our BESS project at the Central Puerto facility is advancing well with 60% of site works completed, 32 concrete pads finished, and phase one of the 132 kV BTR work done.

Users and distribution companies materializing as the market matures. We remain firmly committed to delivering long-term value for our shareholders and we are excited about the opportunities ahead for Central Puerto. Thank you very much for your interest and confidence in Central Puerto. Operator, please open the line for questions.

OPERATOR (Operator)

Thank you very much for the presentation. We will now begin the Q and A section for investors and analysts. If you wish to ask a question, please click on Raise Hand. If your question has already been answered, you can leave the queue by clicking on Put Hand Down. Please hold while we poll for questions. Our first question comes from Matthias Cataruzi with Adcap.

Matthias Cataruzi, Adcap

Do you expect to access gas transportation capacity through the Perito Moreno expansion or do you see a reliance on CAMMESA's plant gas going forward? And then I got a final question. Following the closing of the transaction with Patagonia Energy, could you walk us through the specific timeline for the two shale pilots? And have you been in conversations with other potential operating partners or does it involve a standalone development?

Fernando Boone, CEO

Okay, thank you. Thank you for your question. Going one by one, the first that you ask is related to the migration from the spot market to the contract market. We are, in fact, in the first quarter and right now advancing in that area. So for the first 20% that the regulation allows us to sell to the private consumers, we are fully contracted there right now. And so we are now keeping going in the other 80% that we can only sell to the distribution companies.

This is the regulation as it is right now. So we are trying to, or we are starting to move that 80% that we still sell to the spot market to negotiate it with distribution companies. And right now we are having a good advance with them and we expect to have more news about that in the next quarter. That is the first question. The second you mentioned, I think, is related to the gas transportation. In terms of gas transportation, we participated in the TGS auction.

So that would be the timing, but it's not fully closed yet.

Matthias Cataruzi, Adcap

Great, thank you. I got a follow-up on generation volumes going forward in 2026. Do you expect PPA contracted volumes to continue growing during 2026 or to stay steady as you shown in the first quarter? And what will happen with the spot market generation as well?

Fernando Boone, CEO

Matthias Cataruzi, Adcap

Great. And do you have a specific contract timeline of the new contracts? Like are they a year contract, two-year contracts?

Fernando Boone, CEO

Yes, normally we are seeing yes, one year or no more than two years. Yes, this is for thermal, you know when you owe to renewables. That could be perhaps bigger than that. Three years, five years.

Matthias Cataruzi, Adcap

Okay, great. Thank you.

Fernando Boone, CEO

You're welcome.

OPERATOR (Operator)

Next question from Tomas Peruschin with Balance.

Tomas Peruschin, Balance

Hello, good morning, can you hear me?

Fernando Boone, CEO

Yes, Thomas.

Tomas Peruschin, Balance

Okay, congratulations on the result. First, I have three questions. I will go one by one if that's okay. Just a quick follow-on of the previous question. First, how much capacity do you consider can be payable contracted under energy PPAs with discos and industrial users? And how much have you effectively contracted to date and do you see feasible to close PPAs with discos this year?

Fernando Boone, CEO

You asked about capacity, not energy. So capacity. We are fully contracted right now. Our capacity is fully contracted. But previously I talked about energy. So I think during this year, yes, we can have. Of course, this is by one by one each disco have the process itself. But I expect to have a contract with discos or perhaps the first ones during this year. Yes.

Tomas Peruschin, Balance

Okay, the second one. Regarding the TGS transport capacity. How much additional capacity do you still need to fully cover your fuel needs once plant gas expires? And how challenging do you think this will be considering current bottlenecks in the system?

Fernando Boone, CEO

Tomas Peruschin, Balance

Okay, and last one, regarding your recent acquisition in Vaca Muerta, do you have an estimated capex for the two or three wells that you are thinking to develop?

Fernando Boone, CEO

No, not yet. But it's normal. What we expect is the normal values that the industry have there is around 17 million per well.

Tomas Peruschin, Balance

Okay, thank you. Thank you very much.

Fernando Boone, CEO

Okay, you're welcome.

OPERATOR (Operator)

Next question from Teodora Nasheva with Sandglass Capital. You can open your microphone. I believe she's having some technical issues. We're gonna go ahead with our next question from Marcos Ceru with Alaria.

Marcos Ceru, Alaria

Thank you for the presentation. A few questions. Number one, could you explain more about the plans in Vaca Muerta? And second, leverage ratio guidance for December 2026. Thank you.

Fernando Boone, CEO

Okay, well, in terms of Vaca Muerta, first our plan is of course entering the area and try to develop the area that we acquire. That is our plan is an area of 27,000 acres. So that is a lot to do there. So this is the first time that we are gonna enter in oil and gas business. So we need to de-risk the area to start understanding the business. And this will take perhaps a couple of years. Of course, we're gonna look at opportunities if they appear.

So that's the leverage ratio going to depend on that opportunities that we can develop that opportunities. But we are not expecting gross 2.5 or that area two perfect times. But well, it will depend on the opportunities appearing and what we can get it or not.

OPERATOR (Operator)

Thank you. Our next question comes from Teodora Nasheva with Sandglass Capital. You can open your microphone.

Teodora Nasheva, Sandglass Capital

Hi, I hope you can hear me now. Yes, sorry. Yeah, Internet in London is crazy. So just taking back to like the liberalization and spot market. Can you maybe you mentioned but I couldn't hear you well, can you mention again what is the realized price in legacy energy and capacity how you see going forward with PPAs? You mentioned the private ones, but I also saw there's something about CAMMESA potentially launching a small auction. Again.

Fernando Boone, CEO

Or a specific regulation scheme that's not completely say by CAMMESA yet.

Teodora Nasheva, Sandglass Capital

I understand. And isn't that CAMMESA launching another thermal auction? Isn't that a step back? The whole idea of this liberalization was to move away from the CAMMESA PPAs and now they're doing it again.

Fernando Boone, CEO

It's something that the system regulator have a better understanding about the needs of the system in terms of capacity.

Teodora Nasheva, Sandglass Capital

Okay, thank you. And just to clarify on thermal spot legacy, what is the realized price that you're getting at the moment because it's subject to this frac up?

Fernando Boone, CEO

Well, you say in a spot market. Yeah, well, it's a combination, you know, you have a capacity payments and you have a.

Teodora Nasheva, Sandglass Capital

No, I'm talking about dispatch.

Fernando Boone, CEO

You talk about dispatches. The price of the variable price that we receive is depending on what fuel we use. So to say something is around $40 per megawatt. Yes. With gas. With gas. 40 something dollars per megawatt. Sorry, not $1,000.

Teodora Nasheva, Sandglass Capital

Okay, understood, thank you.

Fernando Boone, CEO

It's depending on the efficiency of the equipment, depending on the fuel that you use, but it's something around that.

OPERATOR (Operator)

Thank you. This concludes our Q and A session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Fernando for any closing remarks.

Fernando Boone, CEO

Okay, thank you. Central Puerto is on a growing phase marked by Piedra del Aguila concession extension, portfolio expansion, market normalization, and diversification in strategic sectors. Thank you everyone for joining and for your interest in our company. This is all for this quarter. Have a great rest of the week and month. You may now disconnect.

OPERATOR (Operator)

Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.