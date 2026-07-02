Anaergia Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Anaergia (TSX:ANRG) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/875922396

Summary

Energia reported a 122% year-over-year increase in total revenue for Q1 2026, reaching $55.2 million, with a 135% increase in gross profit.

The company achieved positive adjusted EBITDA for the third consecutive quarter, at $1.1 million, marking a $5 million improvement from the previous year.

Energia's revenue backlog grew 32% year-over-year, now standing at $265 million, driven by strong contract awards across key markets.

Strategically, Energia entered the hydro-treated vegetable oil market and received approval for its SoCal biomethane facility under California's SB 1440 program.

Operational highlights include progress in Spain with biomethane facilities and achieving a negative carbon intensity score for the Rhode Island facility, enhancing its revenue potential.

Management remains optimistic about continued growth, emphasizing a capital-light, IP-rich business model and highlighting significant pipeline opportunities valued at around $1 billion.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us and welcome to the Energia first quarter 2026 conference call and webcast. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please raise your hand. If you have dialed in to today's call, please press star nine to raise your hand and star six to unmute. I will now hand the conference over to Darlene Webb, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Darlene Webb, Investor Relations

Thank you very much, operator, and good morning everyone. On today's call, we'll be discussing Energia's earnings for the first quarter of 2026, which ended March 31, 2026. If you're following along with our slide deck, which is available here or on our live streaming webcast, or you can also access it here directly from the investors section of our website. My comments relate specifically to slides one through three. On slide two, you'll see that on today's call, I am joined by Mr. Assaf, Energia's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Greg Wolf, Energia's Chief Financial Officer, and Dr. Yaniv Sherson, Energia's Chief Operating Officer. Before beginning our formal remarks, we would like to refer you to slide 3 of the presentation which contains a caution on forward-looking information and a note on the use of non-GAAP measures. Listeners are reminded, as always, that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events.

Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Energia does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable laws. Listeners are urged to review the full discussion of risk factors in the company's prospectus that is filed with the Canadian securities regulators. You may now move on to slide four and with that, turn the call over to Assaf.

Assaf (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Darlene. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. We are now on slide five. I want to start with where Energia stands at the close of the first quarter. Almost two years ago, we shifted the company to a capital-light business model. The model is built on a clear set of execution pillars: a focus on capital sales, a stronger balance sheet, operational efficiency, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansions. In the first quarter of 2026, every one of those pillars is delivering.

We are now on slide 6. Total revenue grew 122% year over year. Gross profit grew 135%. Adjusted EBITDA was positive for the third consecutive quarter and revenue backlog stood at $265 million. Greg will walk you through the financial detail. Two items in Q1 marked important milestones for the company. We are now on slide 7. First, we entered the hydro-treated vegetable oil market, a new vertical for Energia. HVO is renewable diesel made from waste oils and fats, and the potential is significant.

Second, our SoCal biomethane facility was approved as the first project to deliver under California SB 1440, the state long-term Regulated Procurement Program. Yaniv will take you through both of these developments along with the rest of the operation. The broader environment is moving in our favor. We are now on slide 8. Demand for renewable natural gas is expanding across our key geographies as energy security becomes a dominant policy theme in Europe, North America, and Asia.

That demand is coming from large private investors, corporate developers, and utilities in our largest markets, and regulators are reinforcing it with long-term progress. Next slide. What sets Energia apart is our depth of intellectual property and experience, hundreds of active and pending patents, and hundreds of reference facilities across 18 countries. Capital-light, IP-rich, backed by long-term demand. That is Energia. Today, after Greg and Yaniv have completed their sections, I will return to discuss what comes next.

Greg, over to you.

Greg Wolf, Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Assaf. Good morning everyone. We are excited to report another quarter of continuous progress. As Assaf mentioned, Q1 was our third consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. Let me take you through our financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Revenue for Q1 2026 was $55.2 million, an increase of 122% or $30.3 million compared to $24.9 million in Q1 2025. Growth was led by our capital sales business with continued strong performance from EMEA and North America where we are seeing consistent demand and repeat business.

Gross profit for Q1 2026 was $12.7 million, an increase of 135% from $5.4 million in Q1 2025. In the quarter, gross margins were 23%, an improvement from 21.7% in Q1 2025. Improvement in year-over-year gross margin reflects the continued mix shift towards capital sales and O&M agreements. I would note that our gross margins in Q1 2026 were impacted by approximately $2 million as one of our build-own-operate assets, the Rhode Island Bioenergy Facility, continues to ramp up production since our plant reset late last year.

Absent this plant's production ramp-up process, our gross margins and our adjusted EBITDA margin would have been 3.6 percentage points higher. We expect steady operational improvements at this facility throughout the year and Yaniv will touch on our improved progress as well as the recently announced CI Score approval for the facility which will increase Rhode Island's top-line revenue with revenue more than doubling in the quarter compared to last year.

In the same period, our SG&A expenses substantially improved in Q1 2026 with a decrease of 18% or $3.1 million to $14.1 million compared to $17.2 million in Q1 2025. We continue to run the business with discipline while ensuring we have the right structure to support growth. Turning to the bottom line, net loss for Q1 2026 was $4.4 million compared to a net loss of $5.9 million in Q1 2025, a 26% improvement year over year. Q1 2025 benefited from a $6 million grant income recognized.

Excluding the $6 million grant income recognized in Q1 2025, the net loss improvement in Q1 2026 would be $7.5 million period over period or a 63% improvement. Now moving to adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2026 was positive $1.1 million compared to a negative $3.9 million in Q1 2025. That is an improvement of $5 million or approximately 127% year over year. As I noted earlier, excluding the Rhode Island build-own-operate gross margin loss of approximately $2 million, adjusted EBITDA would have been $3.1 million or a 5.6% adjusted EBITDA margin.

This is the third consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA and it reflects the consistency we said we were building toward. Turning to the revenue backlog on slide 12, during the first quarter we signed over $54 million in new contract awards across our key markets. Our new contract bookings net of strong contract revenue execution in Q1 2026 increased our revenue backlog from year-end 2025 to $265 million at 03-31-2026. This is also an increase of 32% compared to Q1 2025.

Revenue backlog, as a reminder, our revenue backlog rule is to include only signed contract work in our capital sales segments of the reporting as of the reporting date and account conservatively only three years of long-term O&M contracts, even though those contracts are typically five to 15 years in duration. Beyond our existing backlog, we have a large pipeline of capital, sales, and other new opportunities across our key markets. As each individual project is signed, they will be moved to our backlog.

Moving to the credit agreement. Subsequent to quarter-end, we announced a $20 million credit agreement with National Bank of Canada with an accordion feature that can increase the facility up to $30 million over the next year. This facility strengthens our financial flexibility as we convert our growing revenue backlog through the P&L. We're now moving to slide 13. We are proud of the accomplishments we have made to date. To summarize, Q1 reflects what the financial pillars of our strategy look like in execution: capital sales driving revenue growth, operational efficiency increasing gross margins, and reducing SG&A expense.

Our newly announced credit facility strengthening our financial flexibility. And we delivered our third consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. With that, I'll turn it over to Yaniv.

Yaniv Sherson, Chief Operating Officer

These are the second and third projects under the framework, with more behind them. Italy continues to deliver on two fronts. Our existing customer base is expanding scope on contracts already underway, and the broader market is being supported by sustained policy tailwinds. In March, we signed amendments to three previously announced contracts with QGM covering biomethane production facilities in Ostelato, Copparo, and Dorovere in Northern Italy.

The strategy is demonstrating success, and we expect it to continue. With that, I'll turn it back to Assaf.

Assaf (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Yaniv, and thank you, Greg. We are now on Slide 18. The first quarter of 2026 marks our third quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. Revenue grew 122%. Capital sales grew 187%. Our revenue backlog stands at $265 million. Those numbers tell you that the model is working. But what they do not tell you is what we plan to do with it. So let me speak to that first. I want our shareholders to understand that Q1 will not be the high point. It is a step.

The work we have signed, the contracts in execution, and the projects in the pipeline are larger than what we delivered in the quarter you just heard about. We expect capital sales to continue. We expect backlog to continue to grow. We expect revenue to continue to build behind it. The model is repeatable. That is the point of a capital-light model. You do it again and again and again. Second, I want to underscore where the demand is coming from.

It is not coming from one customer or one country. It is coming from large private investors, regulators, government, and utilities in our large markets who are setting policy on the long-term time zone. That kind of demand does not turn on and off during a quarter. It compounds. We are positioned in every one of those markets with technology, with reference plans, and with an execution team already on the ground. Third, I want to talk about discipline.

And I want to thank our partners and our customers for the trust they have placed in this company. We are not finished. We are not at the end. We are merely at the beginning. Darlene, over to you for questions.

Darlene Webb, Investor Relations

Thank you, Assaf. Operator, we may now open the call to questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please raise your hand. Now, if you have dialed in to today's call, please press Star 9 to raise your hand and Star 6 to unmute. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Ann Lee, Wood National Bank. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Ali

Assaf (Chief Executive Officer)

Yaniv, you want to take it?

Yaniv Sherson, Chief Operating Officer

And within our O&M segment, as noted before, we're accounting for three years of the backlog in our figures, although those operating contracts tend to be typically much longer in duration, five, ten years, or longer.

Ali

Yaniv Sherson, Chief Operating Officer

Ali

No thanks.

Yaniv Sherson, Chief Operating Officer

It will continue to grow as a segment of an overall business and profitably. It's just the cap sales is just going to grow a lot faster in the next several years.

Ali

Thank you, that's very helpful. And lastly, congrats on the news yesterday with the Canadian CFR negative CI approval for the Rhode Island facility. Could you discuss how meaningful that could become from a monetization perspective? Should we think about that primarily as a margin enhancement opportunity for the BOO segment or could it potentially influence how you approach future RNG development more broadly?

Yaniv Sherson, Chief Operating Officer

What it does mean for the asset is a top-line revenue enhancement. The facility can now participate in monetizing CFR credits. It's a challenging market to get a CI score approved under the regulatory timeline, which is long. And so this is really a breakthrough moment through what's been a very challenging and long process for review and approval. Financially, the price will be variable as carbon prices are shifting in that market, although quite high.

But we anticipate a roughly 30% increase in the gas sale price as a result and further enhancements in the future as we convert to a permanent CI score as the next round.

Ali

That's awesome. Thank you. Appreciate it, Kyler. I'll jump back to the queue.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Craig Irwin with Roth Capital Partners. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Andrew

Greg Wolf, Chief Financial Officer

Andrew

Great. Appreciate the detail there. And then second one for me, I saw the IWMF project in Singapore is 80% complete now. Can you just kind of talk about what it'll take to get that project across the finish line? And secondly, once the project is completed, does that kind of open up doors to new relationships and other projects within the region?

Yaniv Sherson, Chief Operating Officer

Andrew

Great. Well, thanks for taking my questions and congrats on the continued progress.

OPERATOR

And reminder. If you would like to ask a question, please raise your hand using the button at the bottom of your screen. If you have dialed in to today's call, please press Star9 to raise your hand and Star6 to unmute. Your next question comes from the line of Donna Jello Volpe with Beacon Securities. A kind reminder to press Star six to unmute. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Donna Jello Volpe

Hey, good morning guys. Congratulations on the quarter and receiving that negative carbon intensity score for the Rhode Island facility. I guess just looking for a little bit more granularity here. Understanding that the facility is progressing through operational ramp-up. What's the expected timeline for full ramp-up? I guess if we could quantify it on a quarterly basis and then when we can expect positive contribution to the overall earnings profile.

Yaniv Sherson, Chief Operating Officer

So we're executing very focused on this plan. Make the plant contribute around the end of the year is our target and our goal and we expect to have improvements quarter over quarter towards that mark.

Donna Jello Volpe

Okay, thank you. And then just looking at the O and M side of things, I'm just wondering if there's kind of a lag from the capital sales because we've seen capital sales growing significantly. I'm just wondering how we should look at O and M moving forward if we treat it kind of as like a year lag to the rising capital sales.

Yaniv Sherson, Chief Operating Officer

Donna Jello Volpe

Okay, perfect. Thank you. And then final one for me, just looking at the cash sitting at about 22 million exclusive, including the restricted cash. Just wondering what some of your minimum liquidity targets are and what the expected cash usage should be over the next few quarters.

Greg Wolf, Chief Financial Officer

And so, you know, and keeping everything as tight as possible. We obviously are laser-focused on collections, laser-focused on operations, and all of our projects are cash flow positive from day one throughout the duration of the project. So I would just note that we are very comfortable in the position where we're at today and on a forward basis.

Donna Jello Volpe

Okay, great. Thanks for answering my questions. I'll hop back in the queue.

OPERATOR

Once more, if you would like to ask a question, please raise your hand using the raise hand button at the bottom of your screen. If you have dialed into today's call, please press Star9 to raise your hand. Your next question comes from the line of PO frat with Alliance Global Partners. A kind reminder, it is Star six to unmute. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

PO Frat

Thanks for taking my question. I had two questions. One is on the backlog. What do you expect to realize or burn off in the backlog? You know that 265. What do you think you burn off for the rest of the year?

Yaniv Sherson, Chief Operating Officer

But we expect the year to continue to ramp up and be, be ahead of the past. So that's what I would.

Andrew

Yaniv Sherson, Chief Operating Officer

Our pipeline is, our partner is big and what we put in the pipeline is, I'll give you an example. We have signed 16 contracts with Northigas, the gas company of Spain and we are working on one. So one is a backlog and the other 15 is in the pipeline. So it is a committed pipeline. Our majority of the pipeline is committed. So we see us going through the pipeline within the next 24 to 32 months.

Andrew

And I guess I may have missed it. What is your current pipeline then?

Yaniv Sherson, Chief Operating Officer

Again, our pipeline is quite big. We have 265 million dollars of backlog and we have around a billion dollar of a pipeline.

Andrew

Okay, thank you.

OPERATOR

There appears to be no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Darlene Webb for closing remarks.

Darlene Webb, Investor Relations

Thank you, Operator. And as always, thank you, everyone, for joining us on the call today. For additional information or should you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to contact the IR team at irnergia.com or visit us online at energia.com. Thank you all again for your time today. Operator, you may now end the call.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.