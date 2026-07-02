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July 2, 2026 6:58 AM 19 min read

Full Transcript: Lulus Fashion Lounge Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

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View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1758581&tp_key=f0881f4265

Summary

Net revenue for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc decreased by 10% year over year to $57.5 million, impacted by a 15% decrease in total orders and higher return rates, but offset by increased average order value and wholesale revenue.

Gross margins expanded by 480 basis points to 45.1%, driven by a shift to higher margin categories and improved shipping costs.

Adjusted EBITDA showed significant year-over-year improvement, reducing losses from $4.7 million in Q1 2025 to $1.5 million in Q1 2026.

The company emphasized progress in strategic areas: enhanced order economics, expanding wholesale channels, and leveraging technology for efficiency.

Lulu's reset casual apparel and footwear categories, leading to improved inventory productivity and a cleaner inventory position exiting the quarter.

Wholesale revenue increased by 112% year over year, with expansion into Nordstrom and Dillard's stores.

Operational cost reductions were achieved, including a 13% decline in operating expenses due to efficiency gains.

Future guidance indicates expectations for positive adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2026 and continued focus on improving profitability and financial positioning for the full year.

Management highlighted strong engagement through marketing strategies, including influencer partnerships and a new brand campaign to enhance brand visibility.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good afternoon and welcome to Lulu's Fashion Lounge first quarter 2026 earnings call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Lulu's General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Naomi Beckman Strauss. Thank you. You may begin.

Naomi Beckman Strauss, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

The description of these metrics can also be found in this afternoon's press release and in our SEC filing. Joining me on the call today are our CEO Crystal Landsem, our CFO Heidi Crane, and our President and CIO Mark Vos. Following our prepared remarks, we'll open the call for your questions. With that, I'll turn the call over to Crystal.

Crystal Landsem, Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Naomi, and good afternoon everyone. We appreciate you joining us today. In the first quarter, we continued to make meaningful progress across the business as we executed against the operational and merchandising initiatives supporting our reset. We exited 2025 in the first quarter of 2026 having completed much of the foundational reset work and are now positioning the business for recovery and re-acceleration in the second half of the year.

Most importantly, we remain deeply focused on serving our customers, strengthening the emotional connection they have with our brand, and continuing to deliver the confidence, quality, and experience they expect from Lulu's during life's most meaningful moments. With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Mark Vos, our President and Chief Information Officer. Mark will provide updates around progress we are seeing against our strategic focus areas.

Mark Vos, President & CIO

As a result, we believe our marketing efficiency will improve, our ability for customer reach will expand, and a positive revenue cycle will commence. From a phasing perspective, we expect more and better new assortment in Q3 and Q4 2026 to drive higher in-season revenue contribution which would have a positive impact on overall return rate and new customer acquisition such that we anticipate our total active customers to stabilize in the second half of this year.

Heidi Crane, Chief Financial Officer

Now I'll turn it back over to Crystal for closing remarks.

Crystal Landsem, Chief Executive Officer

OPERATOR

This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. And we thank you for your participation.

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