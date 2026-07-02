Full Transcript: Tamboran Resources Q3 2026 Earnings Call

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) released third-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://ir.tamboran.com/webcast-registration?event_id=10435
Summary
Tamboran Resources Corporation announced a significant farm-out transaction with Daily Waters Energy, involving 10,000 acres in the Beetaloo Basin, enhancing asset valuation and financial position.
The company progressed its strategy towards first gas production in the Beetaloo Basin, with the Stur Plateau compression facility nearing completion and first gas sales expected in the third quarter of 2026.
Tamboran raised $198 million through a public offer, significantly bolstering its financial flexibility with a pro forma cash position of $298 million.
Operational highlights include preparations for well stimulation in the Northern Territory and collaboration with Santos on the EP161 acreage for upcoming drilling activities.
Management emphasized the strategic importance of energy security in light of global geopolitical tensions, reinforcing the potential of the Beetaloo Basin as a significant gas resource.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Greetings. Welcome to Tamboran Resources third quarter financial year 2026 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star-zero on your telephone keypad. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Todd Abbott, Chief Executive Officer.
Thank you. You may begin.
Todd Abbott, Chief Executive Officer
Given that some of these companies are well advanced in their understanding of the asset and some are just now engaging in their process, it's very difficult to predict the timing, but with our recent capital raise, we have financial flexibility to focus on the right partnership and the appropriate value while continuing to de-risk asset development activities for the pilot project. Progressed throughout the quarter despite the challenging weather conditions.
The remaining three wells required to deliver initial gas sales of approximately 40 million cubic feet per day gross to the Northern Territory Government under the long-term CPI Escalated Gas contract are being prepared for stimulation in the coming weeks. The program is expected to include a total of 180 stages across 30,000 feet of stimulated length. Simulation will be undertaken by the Liberty Energy fleet with the SS4H and 5H wells to be zipper fracked.
We're also planning on testing multiple stages with local sand from the Beetaloo Basin during the campaign which if successful will be a major driver of our cost reduction strategy. This could reduce stimulation costs by 4 million US on future wells assuming 60 stage 10,000 foot horizontals. The operations team is also preparing for the two-well program on the SS1 pad approximately three miles south of the SPCF that's planned to commence in mid-2026.
We are very excited to participate with Santos on progressing the development opportunity and look forward to continuing this partnership to unlock value of the Beetaloo East Depot center acreage. Since our last call, we significantly strengthened our balance sheet, raising 198 million US via an underwritten public offer and an institutional and retail entitlement offer. This was on top of the US 32 million received in the pipe transaction in January of this year.
We look forward to providing further update on our activities at our earnings call in September. And with that, I will hand it over to the operator for questions. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press star-one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press star-two if you would like to remove your question from the queue. And for participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the star keys. Our first question is from Scott Hanold with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed.
Scott Hanold, RBC Capital Markets
So we're all aligned on moving that longer term. Now we're talking about large format pipelines, you know, north and east. Those pipelines are commercial. Those pipelines, you know, I think we're all confident those will happen. The timing is yet to be defined on it but they are commercial. And an asset of this scale needs multiple outlets. Hope that answers your question.
Todd Abbott, Chief Executive Officer
Scott Hanold, RBC Capital Markets
That's just not the stage we're at right now.
Todd Abbott, Chief Executive Officer
Yeah. Do you have a sense of where you think costs could be by next year?
Scott Hanold, RBC Capital Markets
Todd Abbott, Chief Executive Officer
Okay, understood.
OPERATOR
Our next question is from Charles Mead with Johnson Rice. Please proceed.
Charles Mead, Johnson Rice
But it looks like you're kind of sliding the farm out more to back half of 26. And you know, is that the right read on the sequence here and what implications does that have for the competition in that deal or the people are going to be worried you slide it? It seems like it's not. I should put a risk of this not happening, but perhaps it's because there's more people who are in the data room who weren't involved before.
Todd Abbott, Chief Executive Officer
My focus is on getting the right partner at the right value for us and giving some of these other parties time to get up to speed and understand the asset gives us the best position to do that. So I understand it can be frustrating that the answer isn't quite there yet, but we're being very thoughtful and we're really confident about the position we're in right now.
Charles Mead, Johnson Rice
But can you just talk about how they're approaching differently and if there's any cross pollination between your team and their team and you know, anything that might come of that.
Todd Abbott, Chief Executive Officer
Charles Mead, Johnson Rice
Got it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question is from Paul Diamond with Citi. Please proceed.
Paul Diamond, Citi
Thank you. Good morning all. Thanks for taking the call. Just a quick one for me. So we seem to be in a bit of a catalyst heady environment. If you kind of look through this a bit, talk about post all of this, like once, you know, pilot phase is up and running, what is, I guess what does the next operational stage look like? Is that, you know, Operation Kitty phase two?
Todd Abbott, Chief Executive Officer
Paul, I'm sorry, I'm having a hard time hearing you. Could you move a little bit closer to the phone maybe?
Paul Diamond, Citi
Oh, sure. Hang on one sec. Better?
Todd Abbott, Chief Executive Officer
Yeah, much better, thank you.
Paul Diamond, Citi
Okay. Sorry about that. No, I was asking about. We're in a catalyst. Can you also hear me?
Todd Abbott, Chief Executive Officer
Yes. Gotcha.
Paul Diamond, Citi
Todd Abbott, Chief Executive Officer
Okay, sorry, I think I called most of that, Paul, but if I don't answer your question exactly like steer me on it, I think you're asking about kind of mid and longer term strategy for the asset, Is that right?
Paul Diamond, Citi
Scott Hanold, RBC Capital Markets
Yeah, you did. Sorry, the connection must be on my end. But yeah, that answers. No, no, that's it for me. Appreciate your time. I'll leave it there.
Paul Diamond, Citi
All right, thanks Paul.
OPERATOR
Our final question is from Aneesh Capita with Hammond. Please proceed.
Aneesh Capita (Equity Analyst)
Hi Todd, just the first question on. Yeah, first question on NT LNG. I was just wondering if you had any updates on that and whether given the current environment and the increased, I suppose the increased appetite for local projects from Asia, given the Middle East outage, if there's any kind of push to accelerate the NT LNG project at the moment.
Todd Abbott, Chief Executive Officer
Aneesh Capita (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. And then just one second one. I suppose there's several players in the basin now. There's several partnerships in the basin. I was just wondering really how much of a competition is there to get gas to market over the coming years? And kind of within that context, how are you thinking about your 100% owned acreage?
Todd Abbott, Chief Executive Officer
Beyond that, the other positions out there certainly perspective they're a little bit longer term though. Our goal is to use kind of those core areas that I mentioned to FID to pipelines.
Aneesh Capita (Equity Analyst)
Thanks, that's very clear.
Todd Abbott, Chief Executive Officer
Yeah, no, thanks.
OPERATOR
There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the floor back over to Todd for closing remarks.
Todd Abbott, Chief Executive Officer
So thanks to the team at Tamboran and thanks for the support of our investor community through the capital raise and on the call.
OPERATOR
Thank you. This will conclude today's conference. You may disconnect at this time and thank you for your participation.
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