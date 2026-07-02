Transcript: CXApp Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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View the webcast at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2989/53971

Summary

CXApp Inc reported Q1 2026 total revenue of $950k, a decrease from $1.02 million in Q4, attributed to the timing of new deal closures.

The company achieved $1.4 million in bookings, up 12.5% year over year, with notable wins including three enterprise deals valued at $5 million across three-year terms.

Gross margin was 83% due to infrastructure investments, and cash increased to $12.3 million, reflecting better working capital management.

CXApp Inc's strategic focus is on its AI-driven orchestration layer, with a significant push towards its Sky 2.0 platform and mid-market expansion through its Sky Sky platform.

The company highlighted a strong partnership with Google Cloud, utilizing Google's Looker platform to enhance analytics capabilities.

Management noted recognition from Gartner as a visionary in the enterprise workplace Magic Quadrant as a key strategic validation.

Future outlook emphasizes growth through AI native monetization, new enterprise wins, and mid-market channel expansion.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Welcome to the CXApp Inc first quarter 2026 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. If you would like to ask a question during this presentation, you can submit a question at this time by clicking the Ask Question button on the left of your screen. Type your question into the box and hit the Send button to submit your question. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO. You may begin.

Khurram Sheikh, Founder, Chairman & CEO

Thank you, John. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining CXApp Inc's Q1 2026 earnings call. I'm also joined on the call by our CFO, Joy Mbanugo. This quarter represents an important step forward for CXApp Inc. We're not simply building workplace software. We are building an AI-driven orchestration layer for the modern enterprise. The enterprise workplace is changing quickly. Companies are looking for platforms that can connect employees, spaces, assets, services, workflows, and data into one intelligent system.

This is exactly where CXApp Inc is positioned. Our message today is clear. Enterprise demand is increasing, our product roadmap is accelerating, our monetization model is expanding, and we believe CXApp Inc is positioned to convert that demand into recurring, margin-protected revenue growth. With that, I'm going to start going through the disclaimer slides. I want to remind everybody that today's presentation includes forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Please review our SEC filings for a complete discussion on those risks. We will also reference certain financial information, including non-GAAP measures and market data. We believe these metrics help investors understand our operating performance and the direction of the business, but they should be reviewed together with our GAAP results and public filings. By the way, we have also filed our 10-Q for Q1, so you should be able to see that parallel to this presentation.

Let me start with the scale of CXApp Inc. Today we are deployed across more than 200 cities, over 50 countries, and 5 continents, reaching more than a million users. We have a global operating footprint, a strong IP foundation, and a team that remains heavily focused on product and engineering. With more than 70% of our team in R&D, that is important because enterprise AI is not just about launching an assistant. It requires secure deployment, trusted integrations, global scalability, support infrastructure, and domain-specific intelligence.

Our installed base and global platform footprint create a foundation for future expansion. We believe growth can come from new enterprise wins, renewals, user expansion, analytic modules, integration, AI consumption, and the launch of Sky, our flagship Agentic AI solution. You're going to hear about that today. But I just want to recap that we are still doing really well with all our customers. We're growing, and it's been a really exciting quarter.

So let me forward to the next slide where we talk about our mission. Our mission is really to power the AI orchestration layer for the modern enterprise. As you know, we've been talking about people, places, and things for a while, and I know that the team has seen a lot of growth in the way our customers are responding to our vision. Our mission becomes more and more important every day as we work with our clients. Today I want to launch this new mission, which is really at the heart of where our Agentic AI solution drives.

CXApp Inc connects people, places, assets, workflows, and enterprise context into one intelligent platform. That means the workplace is no longer just a static environment. It becomes a system that can understand, decide, and act. This is the evolution from workplace experience to workplace intelligence. We've seen that now, with Gartner recognizing us as one of the leaders in the workplace industry and calling us the workplace visionary leader. I think that's testament to the team's strategy and vision, but now also the execution.

We believe the future of enterprise work will be shaped by platforms that can connect context with action. CXApp Inc is being built for that future. As we become more deeply embedded into enterprise workflows, we believe our revenue opportunity expands beyond software licensing into workflow automation, AI usage analytics, and recurrent integrations. Let me show you a video that describes the user experience and why we think CXApp Inc is going to be that operating layer for the enterprise.

Okay, great. Hopefully, the people in the webcast could hear this, and then the folks on the phone, you're going to get the video as part of the recording when we get out there. As you can see, CXApp Inc is all about the user experience. We really focus on that. The workplace experience needs to become more intelligent, more personalized, and more automated. That's our mission. Employees want to know where to work, who is nearby, what resources are available, and how to get things done quickly.

CXApp Inc brings that together through one intelligent interface. But what matters most is what happens behind the scenes. Identity maps, reservations, wayfinding, services, analytics, integrations, and now agenda guide. We do all of that. We do all that heavy lifting to make the user experience simple and contextual. This is why we believe CXApp Inc will become an operating layer for the enterprise work. That's our focus. The more workflows we connect, the more value we deliver and the more opportunities that we have to expand revenue per customer over time with this strategy.

Let me talk about the market. We believe the timing is right right now. CXApp Inc Assistant convoys of two major growth markets: Number one, the digital workplace platforms and secondly, the enterprise AI assistants and agents. Digital workplace platforms are projected to grow significantly through 2030, and enterprise AI assistants and agents are ready to grow even faster. CXApp Inc plays across both markets. We play at the intersection of these.

On one side, we support workplace orchestration, platform adoption, mobile and web experiences, maps, and reservations. On the other side, we are building embedded AI task agents, workflow automation, and the CXApp Inc Agentic layer. This convergence is what creates the opportunity. We're not trying to be a generic AI company. We are applying AI to a specific enterprise problem, making the workplace intelligent, automated, and operationally efficient.

That market convergence supports a large revenue opportunity for CXApp Inc, from enterprise SaaS today to AI, native licensing, analytics, consumption, and platform expansion over time. This I believe is a compounded 30x plus opportunity for us and not happening 10 years from now, happening in the next couple of years. We're super excited about this space and this has been validated through our work with Gartner and all the other analysts who are watching this industry and now are really calling it a new Magic Quadrant for this market, which is a validation of the space we're in and a huge market opportunity for all of us.

Let's talk about Q1. What happened in Q1? It was a very breakout quarter for us. We had a lot of great wins. But I want to highlight the key highlights from this. Number one, we delivered on $1.4 million in bookings which included two large renewals of existing clients. And one new client has also been onboarded. This represents an increase from last year. But also it's the starting point of the strategy that we articulated in our last earnings call.

More importantly, we have added more than $5 million in new deals, full contract value across three enterprise deals. These are three-year term deals with large enterprises in financial services markets that are really at the leading edge of innovation and they've selected us for a multi-year contract. This is super exciting. I know that we talked about this in our last earnings call, that we've been working really hard in different RFPs and different pipeline opportunities.

Those three clients came in, they did their RFPs, they had a response to the product vendors across the ecosystem and they tried CXApp Inc Sandbox and they've said we love it, we think it's the best thing out there. Now they're onboarded with us and working with us to scale up their systems. I think that's been a significant win for us and I applaud our sales team and our product team and our engineering teams who are really working hard to make it happen.

We believe these capabilities support higher value pricing and expanded customer relationships over time. That's kind of like, you know, my view of how the market is expanding, how our customer wins are happening, how we're going forward.

Joy Mbanugo, Chief Financial Officer

Karim, back to you.

Khurram Sheikh, Founder, Chairman & CEO

This is our disruptive mid-market expansion platform. It is designed for rapid deployment, channel distribution, marketplace availability, and broader market reach. So that is something that is designed really for the small-medium enterprise. It is something that we have really worked on with our team to focus on companies like our size that want to have a solution because they face similar problems of workplace experience and engagement among the employees.

So we believe that the combination of enterprise expansion and mid-market scale is what gives us confidence in our long-term growth model. So when we talk about the growth, the 30x plus, this is all driven by this. So let me close with why we believe Sky is entering an important inflection point. First, enterprise demand. Q1 showed that large customers are making real commitments to AI-powered workplace transformation. Second, agentic OS for the workplace.

With that, I'm going to open up the question for question and answers. I know that, Joy, you've seen some questions come up. Happy to respond to some questions here.

Joy Mbanugo, Chief Financial Officer

We're not going to give any guidance, but we are always working, working towards positive EBITDA and that is one of the goals we'd like to achieve, but can't give any solid guidance there. Kerm, you want to add anything?

Khurram Sheikh, Founder, Chairman & CEO

We feel that we're going to work very hard and today's results hopefully demonstrate that we are on the right path to scale up and hopefully that will lead us to get back into compliance before our September deadline.

Joy Mbanugo, Chief Financial Officer

And Karim, I think the next one is for you, but I'll read it. Do the current and pending patents granted infringe on already existing businesses? This is a multipart question. Does the company plan to license the software to competitors in the space with the June rollout? Will the software have capabilities to integrate with government agencies?

Khurram Sheikh, Founder, Chairman & CEO

Joy, do you have other questions?

Joy Mbanugo, Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, we have a couple of questions on revenue, but I think we already answered them about recurring revenue. We've talked about the $5 million in bookings and just what we expect to see from a pacing standpoint from revenue. So I don't think we need to go back over those questions. There's a question on can you detail, I think the question is really, can you detail a little bit about our partnership with Google Cloud?

Khurram Sheikh, Founder, Chairman & CEO

Naturally, we're the smaller guy, but we leverage them and they use our. They're also excited about working with us just because we are at the leading edge of innovation in our space.

Joy Mbanugo, Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Karim. I think we have one more question. What are your expectations for the upcoming quarter? I don't know if we said at the beginning of the call, but we don't give guidance, we don't give revenue or bookings guidance. This is very directional. But we expect to see just the results of the team working really hard, onboarding new customers and just more progress with Sky 2.0 and just our Gentec platform. Karim, you want to add.

Khurram Sheikh, Founder, Chairman & CEO

I think that's all the questions we have. So I want to thank everybody for joining the call. Thanks for your interest in sky, and we look forward to the next quarter's call and hopefully we'll be keeping you updated as new things happen. You know, we're really focused on execution and we hope to deliver on the things we mentioned in our call today. So thank you so much for your time and take care. Bye.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's conference and you may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.