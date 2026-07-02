Coeur Mining Background

Coeur Mining Inc is a metals producer focused on mining precious minerals in the Americas. It is involved in the discovery and mining of gold and silver and generates the vast majority of revenue from the sale of these precious metals. The operating mines of the company are palmarejo, Rochester, Wharf, and Kensington. Its projects are located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico generating maximum revenue from United States.

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Coeur Mining, the following trends become evident:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Coeur Mining against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Coeur Mining has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Coeur Mining in the Metals & Mining industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest lower profitability levels. On the positive side, the high revenue growth rate stands out, showing strong potential for future performance compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.