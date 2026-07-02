Apple Background

By closely examining Apple, we can identify the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Apple is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.8 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB ratio suggests the market values Apple's assets highly. With a low PS ratio, Apple's sales are relatively inexpensive. Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit reflect strong profitability. However, the low revenue growth may indicate challenges in expanding market share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.