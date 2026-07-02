Micron Technology Background

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

When closely examining Micron Technology, the following trends emerge:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Micron Technology stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Micron Technology demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Micron Technology in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the company is undervalued compared to its peers. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that Micron Technology is performing exceptionally well within its industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.