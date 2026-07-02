Transcript: Gilat Satellite Networks Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Wednesday, Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd reported strong financial performance for 2025, with Q4 revenue at $137 million, up 75% year over year, and full-year revenue at $451.7 million, up 48%. Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 was $18.2 million, a 50% increase from the previous year.

Strategic initiatives included expansion in the defense sector, with significant growth in order bookings and a new market segment in Earth Observation. The commercial segment saw robust performance driven by in-flight connectivity (IFC), with major orders for the SkyEdge 4 platform.

The company provided positive guidance for 2026, expecting revenues between $500 and $520 million and adjusted EBITDA between $61 and $66 million. Strategic focus areas include mergers and acquisitions, particularly in defense, and expanding the SkyEdge4 customer base.

Operational highlights included significant orders in Peru and advancements in IFC technology, with production ramping up for next-generation aircraft connectivity solutions.

Management expressed confidence in continued growth across all segments, supported by a strong backlog and strategic investments, including a $100 million equity placement in Q4 2025.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Gilat's fourth quarter 2025 results conference call. All participants are at present in listen-only mode. Following the management's formal presentation, instructions will be given for the question and answer session. For operator assistance during the conference, please press 0. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded February 10, 2026. By now, you should have all received the company's press release.

If you have not received it, please view it in the news section of the company's website, www.gilat.com. I would now like to hand over the call to Mr. Sanjay Harry of Alliance Advisors IR. Mr. Harry, would you like to begin?

Sanjay Harry, Alliance Advisors IR

Thank you, Hila, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd's earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. With us on today's call are Mr. Adi Svadia, Gilat's CEO, and Mr. Gil Benyamini, Gilat's Chief Financial Officer. The earnings press release was issued earlier today, and if anyone has not yet received a copy, I invite you to visit the company's website, www.gilat.com, where you'll find the release in the Investor Relations section.

Before turning the call over to management, I would like to remind everyone that some statements made during this conference call contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of various risks and uncertainties. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include uncertain global economic conditions, reductions in revenues from key customers, delays or reductions in U.S. and foreign military spending, acceptance of the company's products on a global basis, and disruptions or delays in the company's supply of raw materials and components due to business conditions, global conflicts, weather, or other factors not under its control. The company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the company's analysis only as of today's date. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Further information on these factors and other factors that could affect Gilat's financial results is included in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, on today's call, management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that management considers to be useful and differ from GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to corresponding GAAP figures. With that, I would like to turn the call over to Gilat's CEO, Mr. Adi Svadia. Please go ahead, Adi.

Thank you. Sanjay and good day everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Gilat's fourth quarter and full year 2025 results. I am pleased to report that we closed both the quarter and the year with strong performance. The fourth quarter capped a very solid 2025 reflecting consistent execution across our commercial, defense and Peru businesses as well as continued strategic progress. 2025 was a year of significant acceleration of our revenue growth.

Fourth quarter revenue reached $137 million, up 75% year over year, and full year revenue rose to $451.7 million, up 48% with 6% year over year organic growth. Adjusted EBITDA also saw significant growth with the fourth quarter reaching $18.2 million, 50% above the same quarter last year. The full year adjusted EBITDA hit $53.2 million, 26% growth year over year. Overall, 2025 was a good and successful year for the company. Now on to the business review.

I will start with the Defense. Military forces are increasing their dependence on resilient satellite connectivity to support mobility, real-time intelligence, and operations in contested environments. This shift favors suppliers with proven scalable systems, strong track records, and the ability to leverage commercial technology to the defense market, all of which are attributes of Gilat Defense. Gilat Defense is gaining steady demand from long-term defense programs, ongoing upgrades, and consistent SATCOM spending, giving the business clear visibility into future growth.

This strengthens Gilat's broader defense portfolio and supports the company's ability to capture a larger share of the growing market that values the capabilities we provide. In 2025, our defense business delivered strong year-over-year growth in new order bookings, expanding customer engagement, and our addressable market. We achieved a record year for Gilat defense sales driven by increased demand from U.S. and allied defense customers for transportable high-performance SATCOM solutions.

This system continued to gain traction as defense organizations prioritize flexibility, rapid deployment, and resilient connectivity across diverse operational environments. The fourth quarter marked two important milestones for the business. First, we expanded into a new market segment, Earth Observation, with an approximately $10 million order for a direct downlink solution. This system enabled rapid acquisition of satellite imagery and data directly from space to a transportable ground terminal supporting near real-time intelligence and situational awareness in remote or contested environments.

Our transportable platform provides fast deployment, resilient and reliable operation. Also in the fourth quarter, we saw continued traction in Israel, securing significant orders across our defense portfolio and expanding the deployment of our solutions in the region. Our decision to shift more resources into Gilat Defense, expand the sales team, and increase R&D investment are now clearly strengthening Gilat's position in the defense market. Our defense pipeline remains strong, supported by sustained global demand for secure, resilient SATCOM solutions.

Turning to our commercial business, demand for advanced IFC continues to accelerate, fueled by free Wi-Fi, growing passenger expectations for high-bandwidth applications, and increasing adoption of NGSO and multi-orbit architectures across the aviation ecosystem. This trend aligns directly with Gilat's strength and long-term strategy. Our commercial business delivered a strong fourth quarter and solid 2025, reflecting continued wins, growing customer adoptions, and consistent performance across our key programs as satellite operators accelerate investment in next-generation networks.

Our platform continued to be selected for its scalability, flexibility, and ability to support multi-orbit mobility-driven services. Sky Edge 4 remained a central growth driver throughout the year. During the fourth quarter, we received a $42 million order from a leading global satellite operator for a multi-orbit platform primarily supporting IFC services. During the fourth quarter, we added two new SkyEdge customers in Asia Pacific. We continue to expand deployments with leading satellite operators as they invest in flexible software-defined ground networks.

These awards reinforce SkyEdge4's role as a core platform for large-scale next-generation satellite networks. We also strengthened our presence in Asia Pacific with a SkyEdge platform order for approximately $11 million from a leading regional satellite operator to provide services over VHDS satellites supporting multiple commercial applications. In addition, we received more than $16 million in orders for Gilat Wavestream Gateway Solid State Power Amplifiers to support LEO Constellations, highlighting growing traction for our solutions as LEO networks move from deployment into operational phases.

Airlines and system integrators expanded the adoption of our IFC technology for next-generation aircraft connectivity. During the fourth quarter, we received a $7 million order for Gilat Wavestream Aerostream Bucks. These units will be deployed as part of next-generation IFC solutions to be installed on commercial aircraft. Stellar Blue is now fully integrated into Gilat's operations, and we are benefiting from cross-company synergies. Gilat's Stellar Blue plays a key role in our IFC leadership position with enhanced offerings that drive further growth for ESA in the IFC sector.

Production is ramping up, and during the quarter, we delivered approximately 190 terminals, and we expect increased deliveries with improved margins in the coming quarters. At Ovrant, we have a significant backlog that will be delivered in 2026 and beyond, based mostly on orders received during 2025. To date, more than 420 aircraft are online with our ESA terminal, and cumulatively over 1 million passengers are being served each week with our modems and ESA solutions.

OPERATOR

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. At this time, we will begin the question and answer session. If you're dialing in, please press Star one. If you've connected via Zoom, please use the Raise hand button located at the bottom of your screen. Your questions will be pulled in the order they are received. Please stand by while we pull through your questions. The first question is from Ryan Koontz of Needham and Company. Please go ahead.

Ryan Koontz, Needham and Company

Great, thanks. Appreciate the question. Nice quarter, guys. On the defense side, you know, given kind of some of the puts and takes been going on with the US budget process and how you're thinking about this year. Maybe can you update us on your visibility as it relates to the defense market both in the US and any international traction you might have? Thank you.

Sanjay Harry, Alliance Advisors IR

Ryan Koontz, Needham and Company

That's great, thanks. And maybe shifting gears to IFC a bit. Can you update us on your roadmap there for line fit? I know you've been looking forward to that and maybe an update on the competitive landscape in IFC?

Sanjay Harry, Alliance Advisors IR

There is a lot of traction. Both SES and Panasonic have decent awards. Not everything is published yet. So we do see their forecast and we do expect some large orders coming in in the first half of the year, hopefully this quarter. As I said in my script, most of the guidance is already covered with existing backlogs that we have, that we received mostly in 2025. So all the orders that we expect to get during 2026 probably will be recognized in revenues in 2027.

Ryan Koontz, Needham and Company

That's terrific. Thanks. Maybe just touching on Peru. I know that business can be a bit lumpy. I think they have an election plan coming up. Can you maybe talk to the kind of cadence how you expect the Peru business to unfold this year?

Sanjay Harry, Alliance Advisors IR

Sure. So in Peru during 2025, we got an award for upgrading four regional networks that we maintain. We are in discussion with the government to upgrade the remaining two networks. We believe that we'll be able to close it before the election in the second quarter. In parallel, there are a lot of internal discussions in Peru of very large RFPs for Internet connectivity, both terrestrial and satellite in Peru. So we expect to participate in those RFPs.

A lot of traction in Peru. We don't believe that the election will cancel any of those RFPs. Probably we'll see most of the RFPs during the first quarter and during the fourth quarter of the year.

Ryan Koontz, Needham and Company

Really helpful, thanks. I'll get back in a queue.

Sanjay Harry, Alliance Advisors IR

Appreciate it. Thank you, Ryan.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Sergei Glinianov of Freedom Brokers. Please go ahead.

Sergei Glinianov, Freedom Brokers

Good morning, gentlemen. So you provide pretty positive guidance for defense and you mentioned a new area to expand operations in Earth observation solutions. But could you put some colors on these contracts and its margin profile? Could it be a significant driver for defense revenue this year? And do you expect defense order acceleration in Q1 compared to Q4? Thank you.

Sanjay Harry, Alliance Advisors IR

As for the Earth observation, it typically has the same margin profile that we see on those kinds of deals, which is, give or take, the average of Gilat between, I would say, 30 to 40%.

Sergei Glinianov, Freedom Brokers

Great, thank you. That's all from me.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Louis Di Palma of William Blair. Please go ahead.

Louis Di Palma, William Blair

Great. Adi and Gil, good afternoon.

Sanjay Harry, Alliance Advisors IR

Hi, Louis.

Louis Di Palma, William Blair

Excellent. Following the private placement, what areas of M&A are you targeting?

Sanjay Harry, Alliance Advisors IR

But also we might be opportunistic here. In addition, we invested in the past in a startup with a unique technology company called CrossSense. And we'll continue to look for unique technologies, either a minority investment or taking control. But it's not something that's going to change the overall financials of the company.

Louis Di Palma, William Blair

And secondly, did Stellar Blue attain the second milestone related to the $120 million in new backlog by the end of December?

Gil Benyamini, Chief Financial Officer

So no, they didn't attain the earnout milestone. They achieved around slightly above half of it. A very large order that we are expecting to get slipped into 2026. We know that it's being processed. We expect to get it, if not by the end of this quarter, then early next quarter. It's not affecting our revenues for 2026 because revenues for 2026 are already in the backlog. There is a 9 to 12 months lead time on the main components of the terminal.

So we know for a fact that the risks that we wanted to mitigate are mitigated and we do expect to see future growth.

Louis Di Palma, William Blair

And what was Stellar Blue's revenue in 2025 and what is the general projection for growth in 2026?

Gil Benyamini, Chief Financial Officer

So revenues for 2025 were about $127 million, within the range that we gave between $120 to $150 million. Today, Stellar Blue in 2026 is closely integrated with Gilat's business, so it's hard to break the P&L. We do expect from a revenue perspective to see a double-digit growth in unit deliveries.

Louis Di Palma, William Blair

And one final one. Did you previously indicate that you made progress with Airbus for the inclusion of Sidewinder into its line fit program?

Gil Benyamini, Chief Financial Officer

So we do have an agreement together with SCS to bring the Sidewinder to be line fit with Airbus. SCS will be able to install the terminal within Airbus premises. It's not yet part of the official Airbus plan of HPC.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Chris Quilty of Quilty Space. Please go ahead.

Chris Quilty, Quilty Space

I just wanted to follow up a little bit on Stellar Blue. I think the other next set of milestones they were targeting was the large strategic contracts. I think those are separate from the large order you just mentioned, which is more of a commercial customer. Can you give us an update on how they're progressing on some of those strategic opportunities?

Gil Benyamini, Chief Financial Officer

The discussion with the customer seems like applying to those conditions, but it's still in early stages, so I cannot comment if it will be closed or not.

Chris Quilty, Quilty Space

Understand? And would those products require significant changes in manufacturing or design? And where do you currently stand in the production rate?

Gil Benyamini, Chief Financial Officer

So we reached this run rate. During the fourth quarter, we delivered 190 full terminals, including some spare parts. We can increase this production rate with relatively small capital investment. But right now, this production rate is, give or take, in line with customer expectations for deliveries. During the year, we delivered more than 500 units in Q4. It was a record quarter in terms of deliveries.

Chris Quilty, Quilty Space

Understand? And should we expect the deliveries to be relatively even across the year or is there a seasonal pattern to that?

Gil Benyamini, Chief Financial Officer

No, in 2026 we expect it to be linear across the year. Of course, there can be small changes between the quarters, but we expect it to be linear.

Chris Quilty, Quilty Space

Understand? And staying on IFC. Do you have an update on ESR 2030 terminal? I think that was supposed to be targeting early this year for delivery. Is that still on track? And maybe more broadly, what are your evolving thoughts on what is the sweet spot of the flat panel antenna market both in terms of your fans or single beam, dual beam? Where are you taking it to do product direction?

Gil Benyamini, Chief Financial Officer

So it really won't matter to the customer if they need fast time to market or if they have the time to wait for a new version of the antenna with dual beam capabilities.

Chris Quilty, Quilty Space

Great. And I assume based on the earlier or the delay in the large order, the backlog probably dipped below 1000. Where do you expect it to finish out? Say maybe by mid-year and end of the year?

Gil Benyamini, Chief Financial Officer

It's a good question. We typically do not disclose the number of units that we have in backlog. I can say that at year-end we are, give or take, at the same level that we were at the beginning of the year, maybe slightly below. We do expect to finish the year with backlogs that will cover us for at least 2027 and beyond.

Chris Quilty, Quilty Space

Great. Thanks for the guest.

Gil Benyamini, Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Chris.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Gunther Karger of Discovery Group. Please go ahead.

Gunther Karger, Discovery Group

Yes, thank you. Good morning. Excellent year, excellent quarter. Congratulations. My question is, we haven't heard in a long time about high-speed ground transport, like high-speed rail. There was a project underway I think in China on that. Any updates on that in that area?

Gil Benyamini, Chief Financial Officer

Indeed, I remember the project in China. I think it was 10 years ago when I just arrived at Gilat. It was promising back then, but since then we didn't see a lot of traction. We do have here and there some terminals that we are selling for fast trains around the world. But it's in limited numbers and right now it's not our main focus.

Gunther Karger, Discovery Group

Thank you.

Gil Benyamini, Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Gunther.

OPERATOR

If there are any additional questions, please press Star 1 or use the raise hand button. Please stand by while we poll for more questions. There are no further questions at this time. Mr. Benyamini, would you like to make a concluding statement?

Gil Benyamini, Chief Financial Officer

Thank you. I want to thank you all for joining us on this call and for your time and attention. We hope to see you soon or speak with you in our next call. Thank you very much and have a great day.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes Gilat's fourth quarter 2025 result conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may go ahead and disconnect.