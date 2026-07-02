Meren Energy Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, Meren Energy (TSX:MER) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://meren-energy-first-quarter-results-may-2026.open-exchange.net/registration

Summary

MER reported a strong start to 2026, with enhanced financial flexibility following the refinancing of its reserves-based lending facility, increasing liquidity to $366 million.

The company declared two quarterly dividends totaling over $50 million and noted strong operational performance, particularly in its Nigerian assets.

Q1 production was 28.4k barrels of oil equivalent per day, at the upper end of full-year guidance, with planned drilling campaigns in Nigeria set to commence in late 2026.

Financially, Q1 EBITDAX was $100 million, with total revenue at $114 million. Free cash flow was negative due to a significant working capital outflow.

MER's net debt increased to $208 million, but net debt to EBITDAX ratio remains low at 0.5x, supported by a successful RBL refinancing.

Strategically, the company is focusing on growth initiatives in Nigeria, with upcoming drilling campaigns and expansions anticipated in the Agbami field and Namibia's Venus project.

The company is cautious about inorganic growth, emphasizing discipline in capital allocation and ensuring potential acquisitions meet high internal return hurdles.

MER maintains a robust hedging program for 2026, with a focus on swaps and collars to protect downside while allowing upside participation.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

My name is Shel and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to MER's first quarter 2026 results presentation. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session. Please note that at any time participants on the webcast can submit questions using the Questions button on the webcast interface. This event is being recorded and the recording will be available for playback on the company's website.

I will now pass the meeting to Mr. Shaheen Amini. Please go ahead, Mr. Amini.

Shaheen Amini, Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us today for MER's first quarter 2026 results presentation. My name is Shaheen Amini and I'm Head of Investor Relations and Communications at MER. I am joined today by Oliver Quinn, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Aldo Porosini, our Chief Financial Officer. We will begin with prepared remarks and then open up for questions. Before we get started, I remind everyone that remarks made during this session are subject to forward-looking statements which involve significant risk factors and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially.

More detail on these risks can be found in our regulatory filings on Sedar plus and on our website. The information discussed is made as of today's date and time and MER assumes no obligation to update or revise this information to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's complete financial statements and related MD&A are available on the Company's website and on Sedar plus website. With that, I'll hand you over to Oliver. Oliver, please go ahead.

Oliver Quinn, President and CEO

Thanks, Shaheen, and welcome again everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our Q1 call. Let me start on Slide 4, which really summarizes a very strong start to the year underpinned by a high level of operational performance in our production assets, complemented with an improvement in our financial flexibility and a continuation of our shareholder returns program. In March, we refinanced our reserves-based lending facility, significantly enhancing our financial flexibility and crucially our ability to fund the deep hopper of organic growth opportunities across the business and at a very competitive cost of capital.

Quarter-end liquidity post-refinancing has risen to $366 million. On the shareholder returns program, we've now declared two quarterly dividends year to date to a total of just over $50 million. Again, in our operations, our Nigerian assets performed above plan through the quarter, particularly supported by the post-turnaround recovery following planned Q4 2025 maintenance on the Agbami field. On the commercial front, we've also successfully executed an amendment to our gas sales agreement for Agena and Akpo, securing higher gas prices and crucially, with an index that includes some exposure to LNG pricing.

I'll now move to Slide 5 and our production performance for the quarter. In Q1, we delivered working interest production of 28.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, which is at the upper end of our full-year guidance. On an economic entitlement basis, production came in at 31,000, again comfortably within our guidance. Looking across the assets, Akpo and Agena both performed in line with expectations through the period, continuing to deliver the steady, reliable base production we've come to expect from these high-quality fields.

On Agbami, you'll recall we had an extensive planned maintenance exercise in the fourth quarter of last year which weighed on Q4 production. Since completion of the program, Agbami has been ramping back up through Q1 and is returning to anticipated production levels. In terms of activity outlook for the remainder of 2026, we have progressed in line with the program outlined at our 2025 full-year results and with the joint venture partners across all three of our producing assets preparing to start drilling campaigns through late 2026.

The rig for Agbami and Akija drilling campaign has been contracted and we expect to have a firm rig contract for Aegina and Akpo campaigns shortly. I'll now hand you over to Aldo to take you through the financials.

Aldo Porosini, Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Oliver. Turning to Slide 6, in Q1 we had one lifting at an average all-in realized price of $64 per barrel, which compares to the average dated Brent price of $71 for the month of February. This cargo was under a forward sales contract with a fixed dated Brent price that was triggered last year. Post quarter-end, we lifted two cargoes during April. The first was the final trigger price mechanism cargo with an all-in realized sales price of $64 per barrel.

The second lifting was priced in accordance with the spot price and achieved an all-in sales price of $122 per barrel. With the legacy trigger mechanism now behind us, our hedging program for the remainder of 2026 is focused on swaps and collars. These instruments are designed to provide meaningful downside protection while maintaining some exposure to market pricing. Moving to Slide 7 and our financial highlights, Q1 EBITDAX was $100 million, tracking within our full-year guidance.

The key driver in the quarter was the step-up in gas revenue following the amendment to the PML2.3 gas sales agreement in January. As already mentioned, this secures a higher long-term gas price and includes a mechanism to recover the historical pricing differential back to 2020. We received a cash payment of almost $14 million and recognized a fair value of $27 million as part of the mechanism to recover the historical difference. Total revenue for the quarter was $114 million, comprising of $64 million from one oil cargo and $50 million of gas revenue, with $41 million of the gas revenue related to the amended gas sales agreement.

Cash flow from operations before working capital was $79 million and reported CapEx was $9 million. Spend was light in the first quarter as expected, with activity expected to ramp up in the second half as we mobilized the drilling rigs. Free cash flow was negative $36 million, driven mainly by $106 million working capital outflow. This mainly reflects a higher underlift position and a buildup in trade receivables linked to the gas revenues. Debt service costs, including fees related to the RBL refinancing, also impacted the quarter, but the key message is that underlying operating performance remains strong, the business is resilient, and our full-year guidance is unchanged. Turning now to cash management...

The year with a cash balance of $175 million and ended the quarter with $162 million, consuming about $13 million during the quarter. Cash flow from operations after working capital was negative $27 million, comprising a healthy $79 million before working capital and a large negative working capital movement. Given that only one cargo was monetized during the quarter, capital investment during the quarter was $9 million, which was predominantly directed towards Nigeria.

We drew down $40 million on the RBL to support our working capital and liquidity position. Given the phasing of cash flows, we incurred $10 million in fees and expenses associated with the successful refinancing of the RBL post quarter. We are also pleased to announce the second quarter dividend of 2026 of approximately $25 million, bringing year-to-date distributions to just over $50 million. Moving on to liquidity position. Turning to our broader liquidity position, I'll give a quick recap on where we stand.

The chart on the left shows the progress we have made over the recent years reducing combined debt and net debt, lowering interest costs, and maintaining a disciplined approach to capital structure. At quarter end, net debt stood at $208 million, up from $155 million at year end, largely reflecting the drawdown discussed on the previous slide. Importantly, net debt to EBITDAX remains very comfortable at 0.5 times, well below our target of one time.

Following the refinancing, we retained more than $200 million of RBL headroom, which together with our cash gives us ample capacity to support our forward plans. With that, I'll hand back to Oliver to talk through the latest updates across the portfolio.

Oliver Quinn, President and CEO

OPERATOR

Our first question is from Theodor Svein Nilsson from SB1M. Please unmute your line and ask a question.

Theodor Svein Nilsson, SB1M

Good afternoon, can you hear me?

OPERATOR

Yes, we can hear you.

Theodor Svein Nilsson, SB1M

How should you think around that? Will there be extraordinary dividends or are you preparing to ramp up CAPEX significantly? My last question is on Venus development. I understand that Total is still working on that, as you discussed. But I just wonder if you could provide some more color on what we know here in terms of first oil, potentially new resource report, etc. Thanks.

Aldo Porosini, Chief Financial Officer

Oliver Quinn, President and CEO

The project development plan is submitted to the government. The contracting work for this kind of subsea surf. All of the, all of the critical path items. FPSO is mature. So really, you know, it's about closing out key items and pushing hard for that July timeline. So that's the market that we're looking for as, as partner if you like.

Theodor Svein Nilsson, SB1M

Okay, thank you. Can you just remind us of expected plateau production for the first phase here?

Oliver Quinn, President and CEO

So you know, that's kind of 6,000 barrels, but it's a very valuable 6,000 barrels that comes effectively risk-free to us.

Theodor Svein Nilsson, SB1M

Okay, thank you. That's all for me, thank you.

OPERATOR

Okay, thank you. It's from Jeff Robertson from Water Tower Research. Please unmute your line and ask your question.

Jeff Robertson (Analyst at Water Tower Research)

Thank you. Good morning. Oliver, with respect to the drilling campaign in Nigeria, can you talk a little bit about reserve movement of prove of reserves between categories that you might anticipate in 2027 and 2028?

Oliver Quinn, President and CEO

So the key maturation there is to prove up volumes on Akija, for example, Agena south, right size of development, and then that would remain 2C in the short term. But of course, as we progress towards FID, it accelerates that becoming 2P. So that would be quite an incremental step up for us in those wells.

Jeff Robertson (Analyst at Water Tower Research)

As you move those wells from 2P to 1P, will that have an impact on the collateral in the borrowing base?

Oliver Quinn, President and CEO

I don't think hugely so because the fields are mature, the infrastructure's been there, it's all on stream. So I don't think it makes a significant change. I think what does make a change is maturing that 2C kind of around the fields, if you like, so that we get closer to those becoming developments and FID, they become two, so they become more relevant in that respect.

Jeff Robertson (Analyst at Water Tower Research)

Then secondly, with respect to inorganic growth, can you just outline maybe the characteristics of an acquisition opportunity that would make sense given your portfolio, your current portfolio, and your capital outlook over the next couple of years on your organic opportunity set?

Oliver Quinn, President and CEO

It's pretty hard to beat some of the returns we see in the organic portfolio. And that's the hurdle that we use to test the external opportunities, right? So they've got to be as good as or better than what we've got internally. And again, that's a pretty tough bar. I mean, we see opportunities to do that, but they're select.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question is from David, round from Stifel. Please unmute your line and ask your question.

David, Analyst at Stifel

Oliver Quinn, President and CEO

So look, it's a good problem to have and it's a good challenge. And I think as we get through 2026 and the outlook for the world, you know, we get stronger from a balance sheet perspective. And I think that just helps open up even more opportunity.

Aldo Porosini, Chief Financial Officer

So that's how we have been treating hedging in the current terms.

David, Analyst at Stifel

Okay, makes sense. Thanks Kos.

OPERATOR

There's no further questions at this time. If you would like to raise your hand, please use the raised hand feature at the bottom of your Zoom application. I will now hand over to Shaheena Amini for any written questions in the meantime.

Shaheen Amini, Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Thank you, operator. A question on Akpo Far East, if it is a successful exploration, well, what is a realistic timeline for monetizing this asset using the nearby infrastructure?

Oliver Quinn, President and CEO

Shaheen Amini, Head of Investor Relations and Communications

There are two questions on Equatorial Guinea. First one on the license extensions, did these extensions come up with any additional commitments? And the second question is, if you are looking to farm these down, do you still want to retain operatorship? What is the overall philosophy in terms of farming these down?

Oliver Quinn, President and CEO

That's probably more of a priority than the operatorship. I think there's some flexibility around the operatorship depending on which way it goes in terms of partners.

Theodor Svein Nilsson, SB1M

Very good question. On block 3B 4B in South Africa, Orange Basin. The question is, now that the suspension on the appeals process has been lifted and the specialist panel's been put in place, do you see tangible operational, logistical synergies that can be shared between your South African assets and the Venus development project in Namibia? And considering both sitting in the Orange Basin ecosystem?

Oliver Quinn, President and CEO

Theodor Svein Nilsson, SB1M

Question for Aldo. Aldo, you have gone into some detail on the hedging program that we have, but I think further color from you in response to this question would be helpful. It says please explain more about the predicted selling price in terms of hedging for upcoming cargoes during 2026. And I suppose we could qualify that question with reference to our previous trigger price mechanisms, perhaps. Aldo, would you please share your thoughts on that?

Aldo Porosini, Chief Financial Officer

That's how we start doing in Q1 2027. You should expect for the remainder of 2026, prices, as you can see in our MD&A, more towards pre-war price estimates. But coming into Q1 2027, you should start seeing the different colors and a better participation in the upside.

Shaheen Amini, Head of Investor Relations and Communications

And on that note, there are no further questions. Oliver, do you have any final concluding remarks?

Oliver Quinn, President and CEO

No, just thank you for joining everyone and taking the time today.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And I'll hand back over to the operator. Thank you. This concludes today's call. Thank you, everyone, for joining. You may now disconnect.