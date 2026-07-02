Transcript: Flex LNG Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Wednesday, Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://events.webcast.no/flexlng/IqCHF6PFRyOkoOhpdu6c/qrkve9vTPOUOvnM2q8h8

Summary

FLEX LNG Ltd reported first-quarter revenues of $80.5 million, with a net income of $9.5 million and adjusted net income of $16.9 million.

The company announced new charter agreements, including two-year extensions for Flex Dissolute and Flex Correatious, and a new contract for Flex Aurora, enhancing its contract backlog.

Full-year 2026 guidance has been revised upwards, with expected revenues between $345 million and $370 million, and adjusted EBITDA projected to be $255 to $280 million.

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share, marking the 19th consecutive dividend with a 9.2% yield over the last 12 months.

Management highlighted a robust balance sheet, ongoing dry docking activities, and strategic positioning in the LNG shipping market despite geopolitical uncertainties.

Full Transcript

H. Marius Foss, CEO

Welcome to FLEX LNG Ltd's first quarter 2026 results presentation. My name is Marius Foss. I'm the CEO of FLEX LNG Ltd, and today I'm joined by our CFO, Knut Traaholt, who will walk you through the financials later in the presentation. Today we will cover the first quarter results and provide an update on the LNG shipping market. As always, we will conclude the webcast with a Q and A session.

Knut Traaholt, CFO

If you'd like to ask questions, please use the chat functions in the webcast or send questions by email to [email protected]. Before we start, we would like to highlight the following: we are using certain non-GAAP measures such as TCE, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income. These are supplements to the earnings reports in accordance with US GAAP. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures are available in the earnings report which we released today.

There are certain limitations to the completeness of our presentation. Therefore, we encourage you to read the quarterly report together with the presentation. And with that, back to you, Marius.

H. Marius Foss, CEO

The revenue range is increasing between $345 to $370 million, which is an increase of around 10% from the previous range. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to come in between $225 to $280 million for the full year, an increase of around 11%. On the decision factors for the dividend, we maintain the market outlook on an orange level. This reflects near-term strength alongside medium-term uncertainty driven by a heavy schedule of new building deliveries.

Taking all factors into account, the Board has declared another quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share. This brings dividends paid over the last 12 months to $3 per share. The dividend will be paid on around the 11th of June for shareholders on record as of the 29th of May. And with that, over to you, Knut, for a review of the results.

Knut Traaholt, CFO

As noted before, our book equity values reflect historical costs adjusted with regular depreciations. Our interest rate portfolio was valued at $20 million at the end of the first quarter. The notional value of the portfolio is $775 million with an average rate fixed at 2.46%. We expect to maintain a hedge ratio net of RCF utilization of around 70% into mid-2027. Since January 2021, this portfolio has generated unrealized and realized gains of around $137 million.

And with that, I hand it back to you, Marius, for the market section.

H. Marius Foss, CEO

Here we are seeing two important dynamics shaping LNG shipping today. First, Asian demand for US LNG remains strong and arbitrage is open. Despite very low European gas inventories, US cargoes continue to move east. Second, Europe is entering into injection season with low storage levels. That suggests Europe needs to remain active in the LNG market, rebuilding inventories ahead of winter, particularly given constrained supply from Qatar and the Middle East.

First, new building orders so far in 2026 have now exceeded 2025. We count 38 fresh orders so far this year compared to 35 in 2025. Some of these orders are made on a speculative basis, and this signals growing confidence in the firm shipping market later in this decade, a period that aligns well with our open exposure. New building prices for the standard 174,000 cubic meter LNG carrier built in Korea remain stable at around $245 to $250 million.

Knut Traaholt, CFO

Thank you, Marius, and thank you all for submitting questions to the chat and on our IR email. You mentioned here in the highlights on the situation or our fleet status in the Strait of Hormuz. There's a number of questions regarding that. Also, if we have vessels inside during the quarter, maybe you can tell a little bit about the operations and the status of all the fleet regarding the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Gulf.

H. Marius Foss, CEO

Knut Traaholt, CFO

Yes, both Flex Volunteer and Flex Artemis remain open. The prospects are much better now than we saw when we spoke last in February. And if we are able to fix those two ships on the same levels that we see in the current spot market, I believe FLEX LNG is close to touching all-time high revenues for 2026. So it's quite exciting to look at what's going to happen going forward on those two ships.

H. Marius Foss, CEO

And while we mentioned in the presentation high fixture activity and also on the spot trading vessels, there are questions regarding long-term contracts, the activity levels, and when do you expect ships to be contracted for long-term contracts.

Knut Traaholt, CFO

We are continuing to market our vessels for long-term contracts, and now when the long-term levels are ticking up, we are engaging those tenders that are surfacing in the market. We have 54 years of backlog already and aim to expand that further going forward. But we are disciplined and waiting for the right contract with the right contract partners.

H. Marius Foss, CEO

So with that, that concludes the Q and A session.

Knut Traaholt, CFO

Thank you very much, Marius. Thank you to everybody participating in today's presentation. We are looking forward to seeing you all back in the middle of August. Thank you very much.