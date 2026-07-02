VEON Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

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Access the full call at https://veon-1q-2026-results-presentation.open-exchange.net/registration

Summary

VEON Ltd reported a strong Q1 2026 with a 17% increase in revenues and a 17.7% rise in EBITDA. Margins expanded by 20 basis points.

Digital revenues surged 57.7% year-on-year, now representing over 25% of group revenues, with notable contributions from financial services, entertainment, ride-hailing, and healthcare.

The company raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to 11%-14%, while maintaining EBITDA growth guidance at 7%-10%.

Operational highlights include securing the largest spectrum allocation in Pakistan, expanding financial services, and targeted acquisitions like OLX and Tabletki.

VEON continues its buyback program, emphasizing shareholder value, and reduced leverage with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio at 1.07 times.

Management remains confident in maintaining margin stability despite geopolitical and market uncertainties, with a focus on pricing control and disciplined execution.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

These questions can also be sent in anytime during the presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time. Anand Ramachandran, you may begin.

Anand Ramachandran, Chief Corporate Development Officer

Further details are available in all our SEC filings including our Form 20-F. Our earnings release and presentation are available on our investor relations website. With that, let me hand it over to Kaan.

Kaan Terzioglu, Group CEO

As a result, we are raising our 2026 revenue outlook which I will return to later. Second, we are seeing strong acceleration across our digital portfolio. Digital revenues grew 57.7% year on year and now represent over 25% of our group revenues. Importantly, this growth is increasingly profitable with MTA margins of 34.6% this quarter. We also refined our reporting by including enterprise identity and credentials management within digital enterprise.

These are mature services that are increasingly shifting from traditional A2P messaging towards API-based platforms. On a comparable basis, excluding this reclassification, our digital revenues actually grew over 75%. Third, we continue to execute multiple growth levers within a disciplined asset-light framework. In Pakistan, we secured the largest spectrum allocation in the March Spectrum auction, strengthening capacity and supporting future growth.

Across our ecosystem, we now serve 229 million digital customers including over 72 million digital-only users. Our platforms are becoming go-to super apps in our markets. Transaction value reached almost $63 billion over the last 12 months reflecting both scale and deepening engagement. This creates increasing opportunities in cross-sell, advertising, and monetization. Next slide. Our consumer digital platforms continue to scale across multiple networks.

This is practical augmented intelligence delivering measurable impact in everyday life. We have over 1,000 prioritized use cases across the group. Over 1.4 million customers are using our AI products across our footprint, we are focused on turning AI from potential into performance. With that, Burak, I hand over to you.

Burak Uzar, Group CFO

Thank you, Kaan. We continue to deliver strong financial results. In the first quarter, group revenue reached $1.2 billion, growing 17% year over year in US dollar terms with broad-based contributions. Across our markets, digital services grew 57.7%, reaching $303 million and representing over 25% of total revenue. This reflects strong execution across both telecom and digital businesses. EBITDA reached $517 million in Q1 2026, growing 17.7% year on year.

Margins expanded by 20 basis points to 43% reflecting operating leverage and continued cost discipline. This demonstrates our ability to grow profitability while maintaining a disciplined cost base. Now turning to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with $1.75 billion in cash, including $457 million at headquarters level. Gross debt remains stable at $4.9 billion. Net debt excluding leases stood at $1.76 billion with leverage reduced further to 1.07 times.

This provides us with financial flexibility and a resilient capital structure. We are also proactively exploring strategies to manage our upcoming debt maturities. With that, I'll hand the call back to Frances.

Frances, Investor Relations

OPERATOR

As a reminder, we are allowing analysts one question and one related follow-up today. If you wish to ask more questions, please raise your hand again to rejoin the queue. We will pause a moment to allow the questioners to enter the queue. Our first question comes from Max Findlay with Rothschild & Co Redburn. Please unmute your line, turn your video on, and ask your question.

Max Findlay, Rothschild & Co Redburn

I obviously appreciate the high uncertainty around the situation and finally, I asked at full year results whether your CAPEX guidance was a bit conservative following the Pakistan auction. And I guess I'd like to know what has changed regarding your network build plans. Is this CAPEX being brought forward that was perhaps targeted for next year or is this new CAPEX? Thank you very much.

Kaan Terzioglu, Group CEO

But still for the remaining of the year, we will accelerate our deployments in Pakistan because the average data consumption in Pakistan today is around 7.5 gigabytes per month, which is one third of what it should be. It's not that Pakistanis don't like to consume more, it's because the capacity is limited. So we believe that putting more capacity in place will give us the chance also to monetize that business.

Max Findlay, Rothschild & Co Redburn

Kaan Terzioglu, Group CEO

Max, I would suggest that, you know, we wait for Q2 to give more clarity on that. At this particular stage, we wanted to stick to the guidance that we have given on the EBITDA side. But I think, you know, our pricing control and inflationary pricing discipline will allow us to keep our margin levels the same.

Max Findlay, Rothschild & Co Redburn

Brilliant. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Nicholas Paton with Edison Group. Please unmute your line, turn your video on, and ask your question.

Nicholas Paton, Edison Group

And at the time we were looking for a valuation around about a billion for that business. I'm also aware that investors have been discussing a potential strategic investor for that or maybe even an IPO. Have you any more thoughts about crystallizing value in that business?

Kaan Terzioglu, Group CEO

What I'm even more excited about is applying the same business model in a market like Bangladesh where there is an additional 180 million population with also a strong diaspora footprint. And I think, you know, our intentions of at certain point opening up this as an investment opportunity stays, but we will not hurry. As we see the growth rates actually are still allowing us to develop the business.

Nicholas Paton, Edison Group

And should I infer from that that if you were to look for a crystallization of the value in those businesses, you might look to for instance, merge the JazzCash business with businesses from other countries or would you try to look at options on a country basis?

Kaan Terzioglu, Group CEO

We will keep an open mind in terms of how we see the consolidation. But clearly there are certain aspects of the business which later on actually turn into products such as digital assets, including stablecoins, remittances. These are global businesses. So some of these things actually could justify a global multi-brand strategy.

Nicholas Paton, Edison Group

Makes sense. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you very much. Our next question comes from Adrian Cundi with Emerging and Frontier Capital. Please unmute your line, turn your video on, and ask your question.

Adrian Cundi, Emerging and Frontier Capital

Kaan Terzioglu, Group CEO

Well, I think, you know, as I mentioned, the momentum we see not only just in financial services, but entertainment or...