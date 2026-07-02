Full Transcript: JBS Q1 2026 Earnings Call

JBS (NYSE:JBS) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

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Summary

JBS N.V. reported record net sales of $21 billion for Q1 2026, a growth of 11%, with a net income of $222 million and EBITDA of $1.1 billion, reflecting a margin of 5.2%.

The company faced operational challenges in North America, particularly in Beef, which reported a negative EBITDA of $230 million due to supply constraints and higher costs.

Strategic initiatives include restructuring the US Beef platform, scaling AI capabilities globally, and focusing on technology and automation to enhance productivity.

Despite challenges, Seara delivered a strong performance with an EBITDA margin of 15.5%, supported by export demand and growth in value-added products.

JBS extended its average debt maturity to 15.6 years and maintained a leverage of 2.77 times, aiming to stay within a target range of two to three times net debt to EBITDA.

Management highlighted the importance of diversification and expressed confidence in the company's ability to manage through the current cycle, while maintaining focus on operational excellence and cash generation.

The company plans to file forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K with the SEC to broaden eligibility for key benchmark indexes.

Future outlook is optimistic with expectations for stronger cash generation in the second half of the year and continued focus on value creation through strategic investments.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to JBS's first quarter of 2026 results conference call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question and answer session, and instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. Any statements eventually made during this conference call in connection with the company's business outlook, projections, operating financial targets, and potential growth should be understood as merely forecasts based on the company's management expectations in relation to the future of JBS.

Such expectations are highly dependent on the industry and market conditions and therefore are subject to change. Our president with us today, Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO of JBS; Guilherme Calicanti, Global CFO of JBS; Wesley Batista, CEO of JBS USA; and Christiana Zees, Investor Relations Director. Now, I'll turn the conference over to Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO of JBS. Mr. Tomazoni, you may begin your presentation.

Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. The first quarter of 2026 was a challenging period for JBS, shaped by market volatility, seasonality, operational disruption, and changes in global trade flow. This is consistent with what we have been seeing. We understand the nature of our business and the cycles we operate in, and we manage the company with that in mind. In this environment, we remain focused on what we can control: operational excellence, cost discipline, agility, and long-term value creation.

JBS delivered net sales growth of 11%, reaching $21 billion USD, a record for a first quarter. Net income was $222 million USD, and EBITDA totaled approximately $1.1 billion USD with a margin of 5.2%. Leverage increased to 2.77 times, reflecting pressure on earnings and cash generation, while we continue to strengthen our liability profile, extending average debt maturity to approximately 15.6 years. From an operational perspective, the quarter reflected both the challenges of the cycle and the resilience of our platform.

In Beef North America, the environment remained very difficult. EBITDA was negative $230 million USD, with a margin at -2.3%, impacted by constrained supply and higher costs. During the quarter, we advanced organizational and operational adjustments across our US Beef platform, focused on rationalizing, restructuring, and simplifying our structure in a more challenging phase of the cattle cycle. As the business evolved, several areas were already operating in an increasingly integrated way.

Building on that, we brought together the three business units—Fed Beef, Regional Beef, and Case Ready—into a more unified structure. This is a natural step. It reduces duplication, improves coordination, and allows us to leverage our skills and talent more efficiently while strengthening decision-making and positioning the business to improve its performance over time. These actions are part of a broader effort driving efficiency across the company.

Our focus is to extract more value from existing assets, improve productivity, and enhance execution through technology, automation, and data. At Friboi and Pilgrim's, we have been developing and piloting artificial intelligence initiatives for over a year to support better decision-making, commercial execution, and operational efficacy, and we are now scaling this capability globally. At Seara, we continue to advance automation and process improvement to increase productivity, improve product quality, and support the expansion of higher value-added categories.

These reflect our approach to the cycle. We act early, focus on what we control, and position the business for stronger performance ahead. This quarter once again highlighted the importance of our diversified platform. Despite the headwinds, our business helped balance and consolidate performance. Seara delivered an EBITDA margin of 15.5%, supported by strong export demand, innovation, and growth in value-added products. Despite currency pressure and cost inflation, the outlook for poultry in Brazil remains positive, supported by balanced supply and demand, including adjustments in breeder placement and continuous demand growth.

JBS Brazil reported an EBITDA margin of 4.5%, the second-highest first-quarter margin in its history, supported by disciplined commercial execution and favorable demand. Friboi also delivered a strong top-line performance with solid demand both domestically and in exports. The channel safeguard created an adjustment in the global trade flow during the quarter, but our team responded quickly, managing volume within the quota structure and developing alternative markets such as the United States, Mexico, and Indonesia, preserving value and expanding our commercial footprint in Australia.

Margin reached 7.1%, and operational fundamentals remain positive. In Queensland, cattle conditions are the best we have seen in the last three years, reinforcing our positive outlook for the business. In the United States, Pilgrim's had a softer quarter, impacted by seasonality and plant adjustments. These actions were necessary to improve efficiency, enhance productivity mix, and better align our footprint with demand. The adjustments have been completed, and we have already seen improvement trends.

U.S. pork remains stable, with signs of gradual improvement supported by more balanced supply and demand dynamics. Cash flow in the quarter was also impacted by growth CapEx, with investments focused on efficiency, especially value-added products, and strengthening our global footprint, truly aligning with our long-term value creation. Looking ahead, the fundamentals of our global protein business remain strong. Beef supply continues to be constrained in key markets, poultry demand remains solid, and our brands continue to gain relevance with consumers.

Seasonality will be very important, as the start of the barbecue season in the United States typically supports stronger consumption across protein and improved industrial conditions in the coming quarters. At the same time, we will remain disciplined. Our priorities are clear: operational excellence, strict control on cash generation. We also remain focused on strengthening the company's long-term position in the global capital market, including creating the conditions to further expand our participation in relevant equity indices over time.

We continue to review costs, optimize resources, and improve productivity across the business. We understand the cycle, we operate with discipline, and we are taking the right actions to navigate the current environment while strengthening the company for the future. Thank you. I will now turn the call over to Guilherme, who will go through the financial results in more detail. Guilherme, please.

Guilherme Calicanti, Global CFO

Thank you, Tomazoni. Let's now move on to the operational and financial highlights of the first quarter of 2026. Net sales reached a record of $22 billion for a first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in IFRS totaled $1.1 billion, which represents a margin of 5.2% in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in US GAAP totaled $916 million, which represents a margin of 4.2% in the quarter. Adjusted operating income was $516 million with a margin of 2.4% in IFRS and $444 million in US GAAP with a margin of 2.5%.

It is worth noting that if we execute the same level of livestock deferral in the fourth quarter of 2026, this impact will be offset on the free cash flow for the full year. Notably, working capital consumption was already below the same period last year because excluding the additional $252 million in deferred livestock payments, working capital would have been approximately 23% better compared to the first quarter of 2025. In the first quarter, we also strengthened our balance sheet with the issuance of $2.5 billion in bonds in the market and the tender offer of $1.45 billion.

Last night, we also announced that beginning next quarter, we will voluntarily file forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K with the SEC prepared under IFRS and supplemented on the earnings release by certain indicators reported under US GAAP. This initiative is expected to broaden our eligibility for key benchmark indexes such as the S&P Composite 1500 family. With that in mind, I would like to open up for the question and answer session.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The floor is now open for questions from investors and analysts. If you have a question, please click the raise hand at this time. If at any point your question is answered, you can remove yourself from the queue by clicking lower hand. Questions will be answered in the order they are received. Ladies and gentlemen, the first question comes from Isabella Simonado from Bank of America. Mrs. Simonado, you may go ahead.

Isabella Simonado, Bank of America

We've done almost a billion dollars average dividends as well. So I think being in this range I think we can keep this faith of growth capex and dividends. But we will always be monitoring according to our leverage which is our main variable for capital allocation decisions.

Wesley Batista, Acionista Controlador E Conselheiro Da JBS

Expensive. Not as in price. I mean it's, it's expensive. It's, it has a lot of, you need a lot of land and you need to manage a lot of land to be able to, to have a significant amount of, of of livestock and that's not our business. So we're, we're not looking into that.

Isabella Simonado, Bank of America

Super helpful. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, the next question comes from Enrique Bristolin with Bradesco. You may go ahead, Mr. Bristolin.

Enrique Bristolin, Bradesco

Wesley Batista, Acionista Controlador E Conselheiro Da JBS

In Q1, but for sure 2026 will be a more challenging year than 2025.

Enrique Bristolin, Bradesco

That's clear. Wesley, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Benjamin Thurrier with Barclays. Mr. Thurrier, you may go ahead.

Benjamin Thurrier, Barclays

Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO

We are see it as a normal.

Benjamin Thurrier, Barclays

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And now Guillermi Gutiva from BTG would like to ask a question. You may go ahead, Mr. Gutiva.

Guillermi Gutiva, BTG

Good morning. So we have two questions here also. The first one is regarding Ciara. So just want to discuss a little bit more about the margin of the company. So margins stay at quite strong levels but they decline sequentially. So if you could provide us a bit more information on what drove the sequential decline. If it was more related to the pork business, to the chicken or maybe something else like any caller you can provide us would be very helpful.

And if I may just do a quick follow up. Also in the US Beef there was some new reports like pointing to the postponing of the measure. But there was also the possibility of lower US beef import tariffs. So how are you guys seeing this for the US beef segment and also for JBS Brazil and Australia that she also benefit kind of from this.

Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO

But I would say that the majority of what potentially would, would come in would actually be pretty complementary and not what we are we're targeting to produce in the US right now.

Guillermi Gutiva, BTG

Very clear.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. And our next question comes from John Gartner from Mizuho. You may go ahead. Mr. Bob Gardner.

Isabella Simonado, Bank of America

Thank you.

Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO

Isabella. In terms of M and A, it's. We are, we are. It's part of our routine to look all the times the opportunities for M and A for grow. But this, this moment we are focused on the cash generation and to personal excellence. And this is the focus of the company now.

Isabella Simonado, Bank of America

Okay, thanks.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from Laura Harada from Santander. Mrs. Harada, you may go ahead. Misses Harada, if you're trying to speak, you might be on mute.

Leonardo Alencar, XP Investimentos

And if I may add, you announced you're going to start publishing 10Q and 10K filings which we see as positive in terms of eligibility for US indexes in this sense. What are your expectations for JBS's next steps towards being included in those indexes? And I was wondering if you could share with us some thoughts on the accounting standards that this broader discussion could potentially bring. That's all from my end.

Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO

I think we have a period of clarifications and this has not impacted the business so far, and we are very confident Brazil will be fine and will reach an agreement with the European Union. From our side, we continue to monitor the matter.

Guilherme Calicanti, Global CFO

Hi. Regarding indices, it's worth mentioning that today only around 40% of our free float is for cake. It comes from passive funds, which in this sector generally this number is 60%, and the reason is that we are not on the main indexes yet. However, we already have, we think we already have the necessary criteria for the Russell. We entered last year, last September in the FTSE US as a US company. So now in May and June, we have rebalancing of Russell.

But in our press release, we put all the relevant information in US GAAP so you can compare and also the bridge from IFRS to US GAAP. So with that, we think we can reach US investors that are used to US GAAP and have the comparability and reach also European investors and Latin American investors that are used to IFRS.

Leonardo Alencar, XP Investimentos

That's super clear. Thank you guys.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from Leonardo Alencar with XP Investimentos. You may go ahead, Mr. Alencar.

Leonardo Alencar, XP Investimentos

It looks like in the beginning of the year we saw some strength from the processed side and now we are seeing some transitioning to the to Martin. So just to get an understanding here what you're seeing if there is a demand is softening or if it's just a short term pickup, let's say. So just to get a better view from Ciara on the domestic market as well.

Wesley Batista, Acionista Controlador E Conselheiro Da JBS

Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO

But I don't know statistical, but in reality, statistical was some mistake that the association republished the numbers and corrected the information that the market will grow around 10%. You're talking more about 4%. But 4% is very balanced with the demand. We have external demand in the normal growth in the domestic market.

Leonardo Alencar, XP Investimentos

Okay, thank you. Isolate. And Tomas, just to be clear, you said this improvement but then it's mostly in natura or processed or both.

Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO

No processed. We are, we are the market is we can say stable. The market is not growing. But we are. We are. We are. You say you are flat, but we sell more value-added, more premium products than the low, the more commodity product. And, but the demand, if you saw the demand in January was, was weak. But they recovered in March. We made very good sales that we are confident that this is a combination of our strategy to distribute in the domestic market.

Different channel, different category of product. We are able to manage this situation. But for chicken, it's very strong. The demand for processed product is strong in the premium and soft in the more commodity.

Leonardo Alencar, XP Investimentos

That's clear. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from Heather Jones. From Heather Jones. You may go ahead. Mr. Jones. Hi, Mr. Jones. If you're trying to speak, you may be on mute.

Heather Jones

Hi. Are you able to hear me now?

OPERATOR

There you go.

Heather Jones

And so I was just wondering when do you see that happening? And wondering if JBS has considered rationalizing some capacity, maybe one of your smaller facilities. So just hoping you could help me how to think through that. Thank you.

Wesley Batista, Acionista Controlador E Conselheiro Da JBS

It's very difficult for me to speculate on anything else. Because anyway, it wouldn't be right. It wouldn't be appropriate for me to speculate on other players in the market. But we're not looking at that right now.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ricardo Alves from Morgan Stanley. You may go ahead, Mr. Alves.

Ricardo Alves, Morgan Stanley

But supply is tighter, so we'll see what happens there. But we'll probably see demand continue to stay strong, and we know the supply is kind of short, so there is a potential for but we have to wait and see.

Guilherme Calicanti, Global CFO

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from Lucas Ferreira with JP Morgan. You may go ahead Mr. Ferreira.

Lucas Ferreira, JP Morgan

And then Q2 was particularly weak last year, right, with the -3.9 margin. Again, remember the issues with the hedging, etc. So should it be sort of a weakness more skewed towards the second half or how to think about also the evolution of the business from here? Thank you.

Wesley Batista, Acionista Controlador E Conselheiro Da JBS

OPERATOR

Thank you. And next Jack Harden from Stevens would like to ask a question. You may go ahead Mr. Harden.

Jack Harden, Stevens

On for Peron Sharma. Thanks for the question. For us, chicken consumer demand remains strong, partly supported by tight beef supplies. But broiler processing margins remain below mid-cycle levels. How do you assess the current supply-demand balance in chicken, and do today's margin levels suggest the industry needs to moderate production?

Wesley Batista, Acionista Controlador E Conselheiro Da JBS

We are positive with our business in Pilgrim's business.

OPERATOR

And our next question comes from Thiago Portici from Goldman Sachs. You may go ahead Mr. Bordolucci.

Thiago Portici, Goldman Sachs

Thank you very much.

Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO

Okay Thiago. Good question. Thiago. I'm very positive about diversification because when you look for our result this quarter, if you compare to the last quarter, the difference is around $400 million. And we can explain this difference with two business units. First, the US beef. I think the results of the US beef were impacted around 50% of the difference of our EBITDA, and Wesley, you have explained about that. I think we reached the bottom of the results.

Wesley Batista, Acionista Controlador E Conselheiro Da JBS

Wesley, oh, just going to add Thiago that, you know, I think a good way to think about diversification is always, you know, more so than comparing every time to the, you know, always on the comp versus last year is to look just at the absolute number, right? You have Pork USA and SATA with double-digit margins. You have Australia. Even though this quarter was a lower quarter than what it has been, it is still in a very positive high single digit, right?

When you have the US beef at the low cycle. If you went back five years ago, you'd probably see all of the other businesses at a lower margin and beef higher. And I think the other way to look at this diversification as, you know, working even in this quarter is when you compare our portfolio of businesses with any one of our peers, right? And in each one of them could be that they are in a singularly in a market. And that market is really good or really bad.

But our businesses are always going to have. Our portfolio of business is always going to give a more stable kind of result versus our peers just based on the uniqueness of our diversification. So I think, you know, I would say that even in this quarter that was a weaker quarter, the diversification thesis that we have is actually pretty evident in my opinion.

Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO

Of course the different education is is working. And I believe that this difference in terms of cycle is normal in our business. You need to be able and to focus and manage the business in. When they have the low level we need to be better than the other competition. The high level will be better than the competition. This is the part. This is. This is the game.

Thiago Portici, Goldman Sachs

Certainly true. Thank you very much, Thomas Wesley.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from Renata Cabral at Citi. You may go ahead, Mrs. Cabral.

Ricardo Boyatachi

Hi, good morning everyone. Wesley, a couple of follow-ups here regarding North America. The first one besides the tariffs discussions this week, right. There were some reports about the potential deregulation in the cattle industry. So in your view, what can be really done to incentivize ranchers to raise more cattle sustainably? I mean in the longer term? And what is the likelihood of any potential policy change happening this year in that regard?

The second point here on the overall protein demand in North America this summer we have the FIFA cup happening in North America, right? So can we expect here any meaningful impact coming from that event specifically in North America? Maybe a stronger than usual barbecue season or something like that. And lastly on prepared foods, this is a more broad question for the company. We see many capex initiatives to build or expand capacity in prepared foods.

So my question is if you can quantify a little more how fast prepared foods are growing within JBS portfolio and do you have any particular long-term target for this category to represent in your overall portfolio in the long term. Thank you guys, good morning.

Wesley Batista, Acionista Controlador E Conselheiro Da JBS

Priya Ori Gupta (Equity Analyst)

And as part of that, you highlighted the new issuance and tender that you did recently. However, it does look like you tendered less than you issued. Should we expect some of that incremental amount to get deployed to debt reduction later this year or just kept on the balance sheet? And then the second question I had was just on the free cash flow break-even, you talked about it being 5.7 to 6 billion. Now last quarter you had said it would be 5.7.

So if you could just walk us through what's driving the higher end of that range now, that would be helpful. Thank you.

Guilherme Calicanti, Global CFO

We know how much will be these impact basically on fertilizers and energy in the grain prices that could move working capital if prices go up. So that's why I gave the range from 5.7 to 6 because of the uncertainties that we have given all the volatility in the market.

Priya Ori Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Great, thank you. And just a quick follow-up. If you do think about looking at further debt pay down, should we expect you to use a similar approach to what you did in the beginning of the year or could you take other considerations into account, sort of thinking through interest, expense reduction versus maturity management and absolute debt reduction. Thank you.

Guilherme Calicanti, Global CFO

Yes, the approach will be absolutely the same given that all my debt, including the $2.9 billion maturing in 2032, they all the coupons are below treasury so it's not worth it to pay any of those debts. So any repurchase would be on 34, 33, 35 spots. The 34 for example is the highest coupon which we still have $300 million outstanding. That could be a possible target.

Priya Ori Gupta (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Very clear.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from Matthias Enfield with UBS. You may go ahead, Mr. Enfield.

Matthias Enfield (Equity Analyst)

Those are the two questions. Thank you.

Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO

If I understood well, you asked about the demand for beef in Brazil and beef in the U.S. Yeah, both that. But look, in Brazil, even though we had the higher price of cattle and the higher price of meat, the demand in Brazil remains strong for beef and for all of the proteins. We talk about JBS, and now I think with the end of the quarters of China, the price of cattle may decrease. And I think it will be more favorable to sell in the domestic market.

Wesley Batista, Acionista Controlador E Conselheiro Da JBS

I think, Matthias, if I'm right, your question about the investment, the future expansion of our investment. Is it correct?

Matthias Enfield (Equity Analyst)

Yeah. How you're considering restrictions to trade flows with quotas and sanitary barriers into your investment process and investment decision for the mid to long term.

Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO

I think now we need to develop these projects in the greenfield that we are working on. No new projects in our pipeline now.

Matthias Enfield (Equity Analyst)

Awesome. Super, super clear. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from Igor Guedes with Genial. You may go ahead, Mr. Guedes.

Igor Guedes (Equity Analyst)

Do you think it's possible that with the reduction in exports, part of the volume will be directed to the domestic market and with more meat supply here, the cutout price might face downward pressure? I would like to take your view on this variable going forward. Thank you very much.

Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO

When you talk about value-added products, not just processed products, but value-added raw products that I mentioned, better representation, better way to serve the customer in different cuts of beef. If you look at our side, I think we are very well structured in Brazil and outside Brazil to take advantage of the impact of the end of the quotas of China.

Igor Guedes (Equity Analyst)

Okay, super clear. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, there being no further questions, I would like to pass the floor to Mr. Gibeta Mazoni.

Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO

I would like to thank everyone for joining us today and all JBS team members for their dedication. As we look ahead, we have not changed our focus: execution, efficiency, disciplined capital allocation, and cash generation. That is what allows us to deliver consistent results and build long-term value creation. Thank you.

OPERATOR

This is the end of the conference call held by JBS. Thank you very much for your participation and have a nice day.