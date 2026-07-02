Nebius Group Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://nebius-q1-2026-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/registration

Summary

Nebius Group N.V. reported a significant revenue growth of 684% year-over-year to $399 million in Q1 2026, driven by strong demand and capacity scaling.

The company has raised its 2026 CapEx guidance to $20-25 billion, up from $16-20 billion, reflecting investments in infrastructure to meet growing demand.

Nebius achieved a 45% adjusted EBITDA margin for its AI business, with expectations of around 40% for the full year due to strategic investments in capacity and technology.

The company secured a $27 billion contract with Meta, enhancing its capital position and financing capabilities, alongside a $2 billion equity investment from Nvidia.

Expansion plans include a new site in Pennsylvania to support 1.2 gigawatts of power, and strategic acquisitions such as Tavili, Aegon, and Clarify to enhance AI capabilities.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Gili Novdolovich, Head of Investor Relations

Actual results could differ materially. Please refer to our form 20F which is a list of our risk factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures is included in today's earnings press release which is distributed and available to the public through our investor relations website located at nebius.com.

And now I'd like to turn the call over to Arkady.

Arkady, Co-Founder and CEO

Our platform is most efficient when we own the full stack and we are building towards that. Our own contracted capacity now accounts for more than 75% of our total power. But more importantly, we continue to build our full stack platform and this is our second dimension. What does it mean? It means we don't just offer compute, we offer cloud services. Services that span across the AI lifecycle from bare metal to multi-tenancy to inference to agentic and more.

This is our strength and this is our uniqueness. We believe this is what will enable us to win. Demand is our third dimension and it continues to be increasingly strong. But more importantly, our full stack platform allows us to capture and service a large and diverse range of hundreds of customers, not just several big bare metal off-takers. Our power line generation in the first quarter grew 3.4 to 3.5 times over the fourth quarter and this is a record for us.

Doug, CFO

Thank you Arkady. Indeed, we are off to a strong start to the year with a number of important achievements. First, we accelerated revenue growth during the quarter. We also significantly expanded our margins and we strengthened our balance sheet. I will touch on each of these, share some color on our results and conclude with guidance. Please note that all comparisons are year over year unless noted otherwise. So let's start with our revenue and arrangement.

Now let's speak about our CapEx. As Arkady mentioned, today we are raising our CapEx expectations to 20 to 25 billion dollars for the year. The expansion of our infrastructure footprint remains one of our highest priorities given the strength of market demand and customer anticipation. We are building for 2027 demand where we have customer commitments already in place and so we have near-term visibility into future revenue associated with this investment.

While it remains early in the year, our strong Q1 performance reinforces our confidence in our annual targets. As such, we are reiterating our full-year 2026 guidance for annualized run rate revenue of 7 to 9 billion dollars, group revenue of between 3 and 3.4 billion dollars, and group adjusted EBITDA margin of around 40%. Three key parameters will determine our growth profile and margin progression throughout the year: utilization, pricing, and capacity.

We delivered strong revenue growth, margin expansion, new business wins, and continued capital discipline. As we look ahead, we will continue to scale rapidly to capture the tremendous market opportunity ahead while remaining balanced, disciplined, and focused on delivering long-term value for our shareholders. With that, I'll turn the call back over to Gili for Q and A.

Gili Novdolovich, Head of Investor Relations

Mark Biegstraaten Gorissen, Head of Treasury

Thank you Alex. We continue to see strong pricing across both old and new GPU generations as demand continues to exceed our available capacity. We just raised prices again in the latest quarter and we are still selling out across all chip types at the higher prices. We're in a very dynamic market and we have built a resilient set of processes that allow us to adapt and respond accordingly in any market environment for both new and existing customers.

This improves our working capital position and gives us flexibility around external financing needs. Our go-to-market model is being built to be agile and adapt to the market and yield outcomes that can best help us continue to scale our business.

Gili Novdolovich, Head of Investor Relations

Thanks Mark. We have a few questions coming in on a CapEx guide and cost inflation. Andre, can you please discuss how much our raise in CapEx is driven by higher capacity growth versus component cost inflation?

Andre

Sure. Thanks Gili. Well, the increase in this spending is driven by visibility into 2027 and our need to invest ahead of capacity that we expect to bring online. We will add much more capacity in the first half of 2027 than this year and that requires more CapEx spend starting from now in the later part of this year. We have been able to secure sites and power and customer commitments for 2027 and so we are ramping up construction activities accordingly.

In short, the high number reflects confidence in our contracted demand pipeline and our ability to secure the infrastructure that we need. It's not the cost pressure. The impact of the component inflation in our 2026 program was quite material, around low single digits as a percentage of total spend. Also, because we secured a lot of 2026 back in 2025 at the previous price levels.

Gili Novdolovich, Head of Investor Relations

Thank you Andre. Next question we have is from James Kisner at Water Tower Research. Nebius AI cloud adjusted EBITDA margin nearly doubled quarter over quarter to 45% in Q1 while you're targeting around 40% for the full year. What's driving the implied step down? Can you walk us through the adjusted EBITDA margin progression for the year, Dara?

Dara

Gili Novdolovich, Head of Investor Relations

Thank you Dara. The next question is around capacity from Andrew Beal at Ari. Andre, maybe I can come to you here. Can you talk about the timing of capacity additions beginning in Q2 and when you expect key sites such as Pennsylvania to reach full capacity?

Andre

Thanks Gili. So Andrew, first about Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania is going to have lights up by the end of 2027 with the first around 250 to 300 megawatts probably. And then this schedule looks like adding 300 megawatts each year up to 1.2 gigawatts in total actually and 1.2 according to our power contract. We have now a position by mid-2030 or the beginning of 2030 to be more correct, more precise. But overall our capacity schedule is just ramping up.

This year is heavily towards the second half of the year. Q3 is a very significant improvement for us in terms of the capacity going online. Q4 also very significant. And then Q1 next year is where our bigger projects like Alabama and probably the first Missouri will kick in also.

Gili Novdolovich, Head of Investor Relations

Great, thank you. We'll probably stick with you Andre, as we have a question from Josh Baramore. Can you address the media reports indicating delays at Previnland, NJ site? Understanding you've delivered commitments so far, are there any delays to note for the remainder of the Microsoft contract?

Andre

Gili Novdolovich, Head of Investor Relations

Great. Thank you. So we have had a number of questions.