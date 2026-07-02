Kura Oncology Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://kura-oncology-q1-2026-financial-results.open-exchange.net/

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc reported $5.8 million in net product revenue from the first full quarter of Comzifty's commercial launch, exceeding expectations.

Strategic focus is on expanding Ziftomenib across the AML treatment continuum and establishing it as a backbone therapy in combination treatments.

Future guidance includes a steady flow of data over the next 12-24 months to support leadership in the Menin inhibitor class.

Operational highlights include strong enrollment in the COMET-017 trials and significant progress in expanding the pipeline with additional combination data expected.

Management highlighted the strong preparation, differentiated product profile, and experienced commercial team as key drivers of early success.

Full Transcript

Layla, OPERATOR

Good day everyone. My name is Layla and I will be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome you to the Kura Oncology First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Earnings call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during this time and if you have joined via the webinar, please use the raise hand icon which can be found at the bottom of your webinar application.

To allow everyone the opportunity to participate, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question and then re-enter the queue. Any follow-ups? At this time I would like to turn the call over to Greg Mann, SVP of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs of Kura Oncology. Please go ahead.

Greg Mann, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs

Thank you, Layla. Good afternoon and welcome to Kura Oncology's first quarter 2026 conference call. Joining the call today are Dr. Troy Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer; Brian Powell, Chief Commercial Officer; Dr. Molly Leone, Chief Medical Officer; and Tom Doyle, Senior Vice President, Finance and Accounting. We remind you that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Such statements represent management's judgment as of today and may involve risks and uncertainties that cause actual results to differ materially from expected results.

Please refer to Kura's filings with the SEC, which are available from the SEC or on the Kura Oncology website for information concerning risk factors that could affect the company. With that, I'll turn the call over to Troy.

Troy Wilson, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Thank you, Greg. Good afternoon everyone. Kura is at an inflection point. What we've been building over the last several years is now showing up clearly in the clinic, in the market, and in the way physicians are making treatment decisions. Our first commercial launch is off to a strong start. Our phase three programs are ahead of plan and over the next 12 to 24 months we expect a steady flow of data that we believe will define leadership in the Menin inhibitor class.

Most importantly, we're executing with focus, discipline, and a very clear strategy. Let me start with Comsifty. In our first full quarter of launch, we generated 5.8 million in net product revenue ahead of expectations. But what matters more to us is what's underneath those numbers. We're seeing repeat prescriptions. We're seeing broad uptake and use expand across treatment centers. We're seeing increasing payer preference and we're seeing early instances of physicians switching patients from other Menin inhibitors to Comsifty.

That tells us something important. This is not just a class story anymore. Physicians are starting to differentiate based on product profile, and we believe Comsifty is standing out. We see that differentiation coming from a combination of compelling efficacy, a predictable safety profile, simple and convenient dosing, and potential for broad combinability in real-world practice. These things matter, and they're driving how physicians choose therapy.

It's early, but based on what we're seeing, we believe Comsifty is well positioned to emerge as a leader in the treatment of adult patients with relapsed refractory NPM1 mutant AML. At the same time, we're not building this as a single indication product. Our focus is to expand Ziftamentib across the AML treatment continuum and establish it as a backbone therapy in combination. This year we expect to generate multiple data readouts to support that strategy, including updated data from our 7+3 combination in newly diagnosed AML at EHA, publication of our Venetoclax Azacytidine combination, and initial data from our Gilteritinib combination in relapsed and refractory AML patients with NPM1 and FLT3 mutations. Taken together, these data sets are designed to answer a simple question: can Comsifty be used broadly, safely, and effectively in combination across AML? Based on what we've seen so far, we believe the answer will be yes. In parallel, our frontline phase three program, Comet 017, is progressing ahead of plan with strong enrollment for both studies across leading global sites. Our one-stop-shop design is doing exactly what we intended, accelerating execution without compromising rigor.

Beyond AML, we continue to build a broader pipeline with meaningful upside. Darla Farnab is a good example. The data we've generated reinforce its mechanism and potential to overcome resistance to targeted therapies. We'll have additional combination data this year, including in KRAS G12C mutated cancers where we think there's an opportunity to open up new treatment approaches across large solid tumor indications. So when we step back, we think Kura is in a very strong position.

We have a commercial product that is gaining traction and beginning to differentiate in the real world. We have a pipeline with multiple anticipated near-term clinical catalysts that can expand that opportunity significantly. And we have the balance sheet to execute our strategy and reach key value-creating milestones. The Menin inhibitor class in AML is still early. The next year or two will determine how it evolves and who leads. Based on what we're seeing today in the clinic and in the market, we're confident in our ability to play a leading role in shaping that future.

With that, I'll turn it over to Brian.

Brian Powell, Chief Commercial Officer

Thanks, Troy. We're very encouraged by Comsifty's performance in the first full quarter of launch, and although we're pleased by the first quarter results, we're even more encouraged by the underlying trends driving that revenue. Our early momentum reflects three core strengths: strong preparation, an experienced commercial team, and most importantly, a clearly differentiated product profile defined by efficacy, safety, combinability, and convenient dosing.

Our commercial strategy is focused on three areas: drive broad awareness of Comsifty's differentiated profile, deliver strong and consistent quarter-over-quarter growth, and establish leadership in relapsed refractory NPM1 mutant AML, a $350 to $400 million market opportunity. In the first quarter, we generated $5.8 million in net product revenue with 85 new patient starts and nearly 160 total prescriptions. Patients were treated across approximately 60 activated accounts, including Ziftamentib trial sites, other Menin experience centers, and accounts new to Menin inhibitors.

More importantly, we are seeing clear signs of growing physician adoption. First, repeat prescriptions and expanding use across treatment settings indicate growing physician confidence with Comsifty in real-world practice. Second, following our approval, we have observed physicians switching patients from other Menin inhibitors to Comsifty. Although still early, this is a meaningful signal that physicians are making active treatment decisions based on the product profile.

Third, we are aware of early physician-initiated use of Comsifty in combination with commonly used agents including Venetoclax, Azacytidine, and with Gilteritinib in FLT3CO mutated patients. This physician-initiated use reinforces our belief that Ziftamentib has potential to be a highly combinable backbone for use across AML patient populations. Feedback from physicians, pharmacists, and nurses consistently highlights the practical advantages of Comsifty, particularly its dosing simplicity and convenience for patients, which we believe are important factors in real-world treatment decisions when monotherapy efficacy is viewed as similar.

Collectively, these dynamics point to a clear conclusion. Increasingly, physicians, pharmacists, and nurses are selecting Comsifty, which offers strong efficacy with a well-characterized and manageable safety profile and convenient once-daily dosing compatible with concomitant therapies. What we describe as efficacy without compromise. Turning to access, we've secured coverage at parity or better for more than 93% of covered lives with no label restrictions.

Achieving this level of access this early in launch, particularly as a second-to-market therapy, reflects the strong payer recognition of Comsifty's value. We're also seeing favorable formulary positioning and step edit dynamics. I'm thrilled to report more than 10 plans covering more than 12 million lives have placed Comsifty in a favorable policy position. These decisions reflect payer recognition of Comsifty's differentiated profile and the predictability of its cost in managing patients in this setting.

The success we are seeing in this initial monotherapy setting is an important first step and reflects our foundational advantage of delivering strong efficacy with a predictable safety profile and convenient dosing that, in our view, represents efficacy without compromise. Importantly, this early momentum lays the foundation for our next phase of growth as we expand into combination and frontline settings. I'll now turn it over to Molly.

Mollie Leoni, Chief Medical Officer

At the upcoming EHA meeting in June, we plan to present updated data from Ziftomenib in combination with 7+3 in newly diagnosed NPM1 mutant and KMT2A rearranged AML. This updated dataset will include extended follow-up with a median of approximately 16 months, including treatment course and response durability. We also expect to publish data showcasing Venetoclax and azacytidine in combination with Ziftomenib in relapsed or refractory NPM1 mutant AML.

I'm incredibly proud of our teams at Kura for the disciplined, focused execution behind these programs. Their cross-functional commitment and operational excellence are helping translate our strategy into meaningful clinical progress for patients. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Tom for financial updates.

Thomas Doyle, Senior Vice President, Finance And Accounting Principal Accounting Officer

Thank you, Mollie. I'm happy to provide a brief overview of our financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Our net product revenue from Comzifty sales was $5.8 million compared to none for the first quarter of 2025. Collaboration revenue from our Kura Oncology Inc partnership was $12.5 million compared to $14.1 million for the same period in 2025. Research and development expenses were $65.3 million compared to $56 million for the first quarter of 2025.

The increase was driven by Ziftomenib combination trials, including the start of enrollment in our COMET-017 trials in the second half of 2025. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $31.6 million compared to $22.8 million for the first quarter of 2025. This increase was driven by the commercial launch of Comzifty. Net loss for the first quarter of 2026 was $73.3 million compared to a net loss of $57.4 million for the first quarter of 2025.

This revenue reflects non-cash-based accounting recognition of performance obligations under our collaboration agreement with Kura Oncology Inc. Current cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of March 31, 2026, together with anticipated payments of $180 million under a collaboration agreement with Kura Oncology Inc, are expected to fund our Ziftomenib and AML program through the first top-line Phase 3 results from COMET-017 anticipated in 2027.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Troy.

Troy Wilson, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Thank you, Tom. As I said at the outset, the company is firing on all cylinders. Our first commercial launch is off to a strong start. Our phase three programs are ahead of plan, and we expect a strong cadence of data over the next 12 to 24 months that will further define leadership for Ziftomenib in the menin inhibitor class. With that, we'll conclude our prepared comments and we're happy to turn it over to Layla to open the call up for questions.

Layla, OPERATOR

You may now unmute and ask your question.

Dan Bronder, Analyst at Cantor

Hey team, this is Dan Bronder on for Lee Watsek. Thanks so much for taking our question and congrats on the update and the commercial launch. Can you give us some color on how we should think about the duration of treatment with Comzifty early on? Given that it sounds like you have patients on monotherapy as well as some that might be receiving combination, we'd greatly appreciate it. Thank you.

Troy Wilson, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Dan, thanks for the question. Let me ask Brian if he can speak to that.

Brian Powell, Chief Commercial Officer

What we need to do is really track for several quarters to get a better sense of that.

Layla, OPERATOR

Your next question will come from Peter Green with LifeSci Capital.

Peter Green, Analyst at LifeSci Capital

Hi, this is Peter on for Charles. Congrats on the results, team. You mentioned a few times the frontline opportunity and also strong enrollment in COMET-017. And in light of the EHA abstracts today, I have a question there. You know, I'm noticing from last year that complete response rates across both NPM1 mutant and KMT2A rearranged AML, and that's in the frontline for Ziftomenib in combination with 7+3. I'm noticing those CR rates are increasing.

I'm also noticing that CR MRD negativity is, you know, in NPM1 occurring potentially out to 43 weeks in some patients. So I guess with all of that said, what have you learned from COMET-007 about Ziftomenib's profile in the frontline, especially over longer-term use? Is there some response deepening happening, or is this just kind of an artifact of including kind of less adverse risk patients? Thanks.

Mollie Leoni, Chief Medical Officer

We continue to gather more data and we continue to be extremely encouraged that the way we've designed 007, the data we continue to gather from 007 helps us to really reinforce that we've correctly designed 017 so that we can expect great outcomes for these patients in the frontline as well.

Troy Wilson, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Layla, OPERATOR

Your next question will come from Jonathan Chang with Leerink Partners.

Jonathan Chang, Analyst at Leerink Partners

But nevertheless it does demonstrate the strength of the comzifte profile and really I think supports the strong initial early momentum we've had in this first quarter of launch.

Etzer Darut, Analyst at Barclays

Great. Thanks for taking the question. Congrats to Nakur. Just a follow up on the question. If maybe you could comment on the primary reason patients have been switching from other menin inhibitors. Not sure how much data point you've got gotten at this point, but just wondered if something you could comment on. Thank you.

Brian Powell, Chief Commercial Officer

Mollie Leoni, Chief Medical Officer

Increased new patient starts again use in combination although that's not our labeled indication. That's physician discretion. Those are some of the elements we draw folks attention to.

Rennie Benjamin, Analyst at Citizens

You said 60 activated accounts. Brian, what's kind of the total number of accounts that you're, that you're targeting? You know just to give us a sense as to where we are in the cycle. Thanks.

Brian Powell, Chief Commercial Officer

We look forward to that in the future. And Ren, the scripts. The scripts are one month, right? These are one month scripts. Those are within normal ranges. So in that 20 to 30% range.

Roger Song, Analyst at Jeffries

Hey team, thanks for taking our question. This is Nabil on for Roger. Encouraged to hear on the open label the combo use at 40% in combination. So I'm just kind of curious if you give us color on how this looks in academic and community settings and then as we get more data, the Venezia publication and then the second half data with the flip three combo, how do we expect this to sort of evolve and. And does Comzifty have any advantage here?

Mollie Leoni, Chief Medical Officer

So we'll see that plus the potential unique combination to be able to combine with the FLT3 inhibitor I think also gives us a strong avenue to build strength in a market where there's 50% of the MPM1 patients who have a FLT3CO mutation which may be unique to Comzifti's profile to be able to do.

Phil Nadeau, Analyst at TD Cowan

Mollie Leoni, Chief Medical Officer

Salim Syed, Analyst at Mizuho

Great congrats on the quarter, guys, and thanks for the question. Just one for us on that 40% number. Troy, could you maybe comment on the cadence through the quarter? Is that something that is also representative of your exit mbrx share for npm1 or was it higher kind of coming out of the quarter? And similarly, I guess, is that similar to the dynamics you're seeing for this current quarter? Thank you.

Troy Wilson, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Whether it's in the performance of the field force and the commercial team, whether it's the EHA abstract, this, this, this, you know, zip to minute or com. Zifty in the commercial setting has a real opportunity. So, you know, look for us to build on that. As Brian said, I think we're just getting started. We're still learning, we're still educating. This is the first step, but I think a very, very encouraging first step.

David Dye, Analyst at UBS

Great. Thanks for taking my questions and congrats on the quarter. So a few questions for me. One is on that 5.8 million revenue. How much of that is inventory stocking? And then how should we think about the combo use that could extend the duration of therapy beyond the six months monotherapy? And then lastly, do you think the patients will actually continue to use MEN inhibitors beyond progression?

Brian Powell, Chief Commercial Officer

So just a reminder to everybody, David, I'm gonna. I don't mean to single you out, but we're trying to limit people to one question so there isn't any meaningful stocking. I mean, this is. You can see this in the numbers. But, Brian, maybe you can speak to durability, the question on durability combo.

David Dye, Analyst at UBS

Brian Powell, Chief Commercial Officer

Yeah, David, what I might add to that is we were. We were not surprised to see some spontaneous combination usage. I think we were pleasantly surprised to see physicians choosing to combine with GIL to retinib, given that we're not even planning to present that data until sort of toward the end of the year. But given the, you know, given the overall profile, the combinability of Xifto, it's nice that physicians have that option for their patients.

And we're starting to see that kind of work its way into the, into the commercial setting. That's, that's, that's very gratifying. It's not anything we're promoting, but it is, it is nice to see.

David Dye, Analyst at UBS

I think. So much for taking the time to ask my questions. Sure.

Layla, OPERATOR

Your next question will come from Daniel Brims with Lake Street.

Daniel Brims, Analyst at Lake Street

Thanks. Thanks for taking my questions. Congratulations on the strong launch for asco. I was just curious, will we be seeing any monotherapy data there or just combination data for Darlafaranib with Adagrassib?

Mollie Leoni, Chief Medical Officer

Layla, OPERATOR

Your next question will come from Peter Green with LifeSci Capital.

Peter Green, Analyst at LifeSci Capital

Hi, this is Peter again on for Charles. Just wondering, you mentioned that the COMET017 trials enrolling ahead of schedule. Just wondering if there's any more details on that, what, what you're hearing from investigators. And then remind me, does that change any guidance for potential future readouts? Thanks.

Troy Wilson, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Yeah, maybe Molly can speak to anything we're hearing, Peter, and then I can address your question about guidance.

Mollie Leoni, Chief Medical Officer

Troy Wilson, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

The excitement has just been, you know, palpable. We did an investigator meeting recently and it was incredibly well attended and well received. So onward we go.

Layla, OPERATOR

There are no more questions at this time. I'd now like to turn the call over to Troy Wilson for closing remarks.

Troy Wilson, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

Thank you, Layla. Thank you all for joining us today. We're encouraged by the early performance of the comzifty launch, the momentum we're seeing across our clinical programs, the clarity of our strategy moving forward. With continued commercial execution, multiple clinical catalysts ahead, including EHA and ASCO and a strong financial position, we believe CURA is well positioned to drive meaningful impact for patients and to create long term value.

We look forward to updating you again soon and to engaging with many of you at our upcoming investor event later this month. Thank you all once again and we'll adjourn.