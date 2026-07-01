If You Invested $1000 In Quanta Services Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 14.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.29%. Currently, Quanta Services has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion.

Buying $1000 In PWR: If an investor had bought $1000 of PWR stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $33,514.30 today based on a price of $692.96 for PWR at the time of writing.

Quanta Services’s Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.