Here’s How Much You Would Have Made Owning Lumentum Holdings Stock In The Last 5 Years

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 45.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 57.1%. Currently, Lumentum Holdings has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion.

Buying $100 In LITE: If an investor had bought $100 of LITE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $956.95 today based on a price of $802.80 for LITE at the time of writing.

Lumentum Holdings’s Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.