Franklin Covey Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) reported third-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Summary

Franklin Covey reported third quarter revenue of $67.8 million, up 1% year-over-year, with both the Enterprise and Education divisions growing 2%.

The company revised its full-year revenue guidance to $260-$267 million due to timing shifts in contracted services, state budget cuts, and international challenges, but maintained adjusted EBITDA guidance of $28-$31 million.

Enterprise North America showed strong performance with invoiced amounts up 6% year-to-date and deferred revenue up 18%, setting a solid foundation for fiscal 2027.

The Education division experienced a $2 million impact due to delayed state funding but maintained strong school retention and subscription revenue growth of 11% in Q3.

Franklin Covey is investing in AI-driven solutions and expects these to contribute to growth, with plans to launch new solutions in leadership, execution, and AI transformation in fiscal 2027.

Management highlighted strategic positioning for accelerated growth in fiscal 2027, emphasizing the importance of their services in addressing leadership and execution challenges in an AI-driven environment.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Franklin Covey third quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question during this session, you'll need to press star 11 on your telephone. If your question has been answered and you'd like to remove yourself from the queue, simply press star 11. Again, as a reminder, today's program is being recorded.

And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Boyd Roberts, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Boyd Roberts, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Thank you and good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us today on Franklin Covey's third quarter 2026 earnings call. We appreciate having the opportunity to connect with you. Before we begin, please remember that today's remarks contain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and may contain words such as believe, anticipate, expectations, estimate, project, or words or phrases of similar meaning.

These statements reflect management's current judgment and analysis and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including but not limited to risks relating to macroeconomic conditions, tariffs, and other risk factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and other filings made with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Now, with that out of the way, I'd like to turn it over to Mr. Paul Walker, our Chief Executive Officer.

Paul Walker, CEO

Thank you, Boyd. Good afternoon everyone, and thank you for joining us today. It's great to be with you and have the opportunity to share our results for the third quarter and provide an update on the business and our outlook for the remainder of the year. There are two themes I'd like to address today. The first is that the company's strategic strength and resiliency continue to be reflected in the company's performance, including in this year's third quarter results and in our expected results for the year.

Importantly, the impact of this strategic strength and resilience is also establishing the foundation for accelerated growth in fiscal 27. The second theme is that the strategic importance of the opportunities and challenges we help our clients address, coupled with our focused investments in high-impact solutions and go-to-market activities, are further strengthening our strategic positioning and establishing the foundation for accelerated growth.

I'd like to briefly touch on each of these themes. Before I do, I want to address our full-year guidance. Q3 was our third consecutive quarter this year finishing in line with our expectations, and the underlying business is performing as we expected. We are revising our revenue guidance to allow for a timing shift in $2 million of previously invoiced services for which the delivery shifted from this year to next year for a contract in Enterprise North America, a $2 million new school contract with an existing and ongoing statewide education client that received gubernatorial budget reductions that we expect to return next year, and the approximately $2 million impact of the challenging international environment due to ongoing geopolitical tensions. Our new expectation is that revenue will be between $260 and $267 million. We are maintaining our prior adjusted EBITDA guidance within a narrower range of $28 million to $31 million. I wanted to acknowledge this upfront so it's not a distraction as I walk you through what's actually happening in the business and the many areas of strength we experienced in the third quarter.

So to our themes. The first theme again is that the company's strength and resiliency continue to be reflected in the company's performance, including importantly, Q3 being our third consecutive quarter where we finished in line with our expectations and in our expected results for the year, and this even in the midst of a somewhat turbulent external environment. The importance of the challenges and opportunities we help organizations address and the success of our solutions in addressing them is reflected by both first, the high levels of retention, expansion, and purchases of services we're achieving with existing clients, and second, our increasing revenue from winning new clients across both our enterprise and education businesses. I'd like to briefly address how this strategic strength played out in both divisions. In the Enterprise division in North America, which accounts for approximately 80% of our total Enterprise division revenue, invoiced amounts are up 6% year to date and were up 4% in the third quarter, growing for a third consecutive quarter. Revenue retention is up meaningfully year to date and was particularly strong in Q3 driven by both further increases in client expansion and continued strong logo retention.

The percent of subscription contracts whose term is for multi-year periods continues to be high at 59% and the percent of our subscription revenue contracted for multi-year periods was 60% year to date. Services booking pace at the end of Q3 was up more than 25% compared to the prior year and the amount of our services already sold and contracted year to date this year, which are scheduled for delivery in fiscal 27, is meaningfully higher than at this point last year.

Our balance of deferred revenue at the end of the third quarter was $58 million versus $49 million in the prior year, or an increase of 18% compared to this time last year, establishing a strong foundation for growth and reported sales next year. Reflecting this strong performance, our invoiced amounts and reported revenue for the third quarter in North America came in as we had expected and despite somewhat lower than expected revenue in Enterprise International, which I mentioned previously, again primarily reflecting weakness in our direct office operations in China and some impact from the conflict in Iran on the economies of several of our international operations, our total Enterprise reported and invoice revenue for the quarter was in line with our expectations for the quarter and year to date. This underlying strength and momentum of our results, particularly in Enterprise North America, is exactly what we designed the go-to-market transformation to produce. We're achieving the traction we'd expected and we expect results in Enterprise North America for the year to be strong. Growth in invoiced amounts coupled with significant services bookings already contracted for fiscal 27 delivery gives us high confidence in the year ahead.

Turning to our Education division, our school retention rate at both the district and school levels remains very strong year to date, and our subscription revenue was up 11% in the third quarter and is up 14% year to date. This, together with our significant subscription base, our pace of new school contracting, and the size of our advanced services bookings all provide us with confidence that the Education Division will finish the year strong. As I indicated previously, last quarter we mentioned that we'd won our third statewide commitment to Leader in Me with a southeastern state that has made significant Leader in Me commitments in each of the last three years. At the last minute, the Governor held up a budget approval for Health and Human Services and education line items, resulting in delayed funding for this year's allotment of new schools. We believe funds will be restored in the next fiscal budget and we're working directly with impacted schools to proceed with as many as possible in the interim. This creates up to $2 million of pressure on the education revenue this year. However, what it does not reflect is any weakness in school and district demand for Leader in Me.

While we continue to execute on the long-term restructuring plan initiated in the second quarter of this year, our restructuring activities were significantly less than in the third quarter of the prior year. Cash flows from operating activities for the first three quarters of fiscal 2026 decreased 8% to $17.5 million, primarily due to lower operating income and unfavorable changes in working capital compared with the first three quarters of fiscal 2025.

Licensee revenue in the third quarter increased 3% over the prior year, but was offset by lower revenues in our China, Japan, and United Kingdom direct offices. Our offices in France and Australia each grew compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Our China operations continue to be adversely impacted by ongoing trade tensions and broader macroeconomic uncertainty, and excluding China, the International Segment achieved growth compared to the prior year.

Grounded in strong client retention, continued demand for our services, and the resilience of our business model, we remain fully committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders and clients. Before I pass it back to Paul, I would like to thank the entire Franklin Covey team for their hard work and dedication to our business and for providing unparalleled service to our clients. Paul, I now turn it back to you, Jesse.

Boyd Roberts, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Thanks for taking us through that. And we'd now like to invite the operator to open the line for questions.

OPERATOR

Certainly. And our first question for today comes from the line of Alex Paris from Barrington Research. Your question please.

Alex Paris (Equity Analyst at Barrington Research)

Paul Walker, CEO

We're going to be even a little lower than that this year in China.

Alex Paris (Equity Analyst at Barrington Research)

Paul Walker, CEO

Yeah, I've got Sean Covey here. Sean, do you want to come in?

Sean Covey, President, Education Division

And in the world of AI, so much of what we do is going to be even more important. Teaching these leadership, durable skills, initiative, collaboration, empathy, the things that we do. And we continue to get great outcomes. So we just came out with a new report that shows that Leader in Me helps significantly with chronic absenteeism, which is a major issue right now in US schools. After COVID and compared to other non-Leader in Me schools, we do far better.

We do great with teacher turnover, reducing that with increased test scores. So we've got really good solid outcomes that we continue to produce. So we feel really good about the business generally. And you know, we had this setback with the state deal. We expect to recover, but hope that gives you a little bit of color.

Alex Paris (Equity Analyst at Barrington Research)

Oh, that's really helpful. I appreciate it, Sean. And before I yield the floor, I just wanted to talk a little bit about the enterprise business. New logos versus retention there, win-back rate, you know, and perhaps lost contracts and maybe specifically, you know, the government contracts that were lost because of Doge last week last year.

Paul Walker, CEO

I'll just maybe make one quick comment and then we've got Holly Proctor here as well. She can share a couple thoughts.

Holly Proctor

So for many of it, we've remained flat from the bottom out of Doge from Q1 of last year. But we see, we're hopeful that we can see impact on that once we get to the next few years.

Alex Paris (Equity Analyst at Barrington Research)

Great, that's very helpful. I appreciate the additional color and I'll get back in the queue.

OPERATOR

Thanks Alex. Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Dave Storms from Stonegate. Your question please.

Dave Storms

Paul Walker, CEO

Yeah, wonderful. Holly, you want to take that one?

Holly Proctor

Dave Storms

Understood, that's really helpful. I appreciate that. And maybe if I could just linger internationally. I know China has kind of been a thorn in our side for a couple quarters now. Is there any thoughts around what could put that back on track or how many moves do you have left to make over there?

Paul Walker, CEO

Dave Storms

Perfectly fair. I appreciate the answer to my questions and good luck in the next quarter.

OPERATOR

Thank you, Dave. Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Nihal Choksi from Northland. Your question, please.

Nihal Choksi

Thanks for the questions here. Hey, speaking to the strength of the underlying metrics, is it fair to say that on slide 10, the bottom line, the total additions to balance sheet under the breakout of subscription committed services is the best indicator with respect to that underlying strength that you're talking about here?

Paul Walker, CEO

Yeah, that's right. I mean, that's always a good indicator to look at what we're adding there for the subscription and contractually committed invoice demands. And we had very strong growth with enterprise growing 18% this quarter, and we're very pleased to notify that. So it's definitely a very good indicator because that's just going to translate into the net revenue growth into next year.

Nihal Choksi

Okay. And yeah, I do notice that for the second quarter in a row, the overall, what I'll call subscription invoice is up, you know, basically 16 something year over year.

Paul Walker, CEO

Double digits. Last quarter we grew 16%. First quarter, five. So moving in the right direction. We're pleased by that.

Nihal Choksi

Huge positive. And so that's what's driving the continued confidence in the ongoing healthy buyback rate. Is that fair to say?

Paul Walker, CEO

Yeah. So, you know, this quarter, you know, to date, right, year to date, we purchased $28 million. Are you talking about the share buybacks? And so, yes, we definitely believe in the growth prospects and future for the company and the strategy that we have to be able to deliver on that and the invoice amounts this year. The growth that we have this year is going to translate to net revenue growth next year through the restructuring we've been doing.

We do believe that we'll have operating leverage and we'll be able to have growth in EBITDA and free cash flow as well in 2027 and going beyond. So all underlying indicators for growth for the business.

Nehal Choksi

Okay, could you give us a sense as to how much of this mid-teens growth that you're seeing is coming from the existing customers versus new customers?

Holly Proctor

Nehal Choksi

Great, that's really helpful. And just to contextualize the potential durability of this momentum that you're seeing, the underlying metrics here, where would you say you are in terms of market share of your core markets that you're serving right now?

Paul Walker, CEO

And now these pieces are all coming together, and we're seeing that begin to play out this year. I don't want to get out over our skis. We're just beginning to see that play out and encouraged about what that means for the future.

Nehal Choksi

Great. Thank you very much.

Paul Walker, CEO

Thanks, Dale.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Jeff Martin from Roth Capital Partners. Your question, please.

Jeff Martin

Thanks. Good afternoon, everyone. Jeff wanted to dive in. Hi, Paul. I wanted to dive into, you know, kind of what you're seeing and hearing in terms of the sales environment. You know, how do you feel that sales productivity was in the period and is that productivity accelerating, you know, from the beginning of the year through Q3, or are we in a sales environment where it's a little choppy still?

Paul Walker, CEO

So, as you know, our enterprise division makes up about 70% of our business and Enterprise North America makes up about 80% of enterprise. So what? Maybe I'll just. Since a big part of that is enterprise. I'll have Holly take that one.

Holly Proctor

Yeah. Thank you, Jeff, for the question. So a couple things I just call out. I'm generally pleased with the sales productivity, both the measures that we use to track our success and then some of the signal that we've received. So some examples of that would be we have invested in several ancillary functions that support the sales team today. That allows that the individual seller can carry more revenue than they've historically carried in the past.

Jeff Martin

Great. And then Paul, just curious how you'd characterize the add-on services environment.

Paul Walker, CEO

But we noted in there that you have to take into account that one large IP deal that doesn't show up as services attached to the subscription because they're no longer a subscription client. So we had $1.8 million of services for that large client this quarter. And so when you normalize for that, we actually had 66% of the services attached rate relative to that 60%. So you see the growth year over year in terms of the services attach rate.

Jeff Martin

That's a great slide. Thank you. So the way I'm kind of understanding some of your messaging here is there's a lot of demand for leadership. There's a lot of demand, it sounds like, for execution. Are those going to be your two largest content areas going forward, do you think?

Paul Walker, CEO

Jeff Martin

Okay. And then one more if I could. I know you're not establishing fiscal 27 guidance at the moment, but was just curious if there's a scenario where you could foresee growing high single digit to low double digit revenue and you know, with, with operating leverage and maybe a little bit of help on the margin, on the gross margin side, you know, adjusted EBITDA growth that significantly outpaces that next year.

Nehal Choksi

So those are some indicating points. And then for the longer term, we do believe that we'll be able to get to the higher level of growth amounts through the strategies that we're executing in the longer term.

Alex Paris (Equity Analyst at Barrington Research)

Thank you very much.

Jeff Martin

Thank you, Jeff.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question is a follow up from the line of Alex Paris from Barrington Research. Your question please.

Alex Paris (Equity Analyst at Barrington Research)

Paul Walker, CEO

So we're embedding AI that way into our solutions and then we're developing solutions on the AI readiness and AI change and transformation side to be the advisory and leadership, support and partner to our clients there. So like a lot of people, we're deep in the middle of that one.

Nehal Choksi

Right. How do I navigate and get every single member of the team ready to leverage AI at scale? And they're looking for a partner to help them navigate that amount of disruption.

Alex Paris (Equity Analyst at Barrington Research)

Super helpful. And then the very last question is to kind of pressure a little bit on fiscal 2027. Again, based on the press release, based on your prepared comments, it looks like you're committed to revenue growth and then even faster adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow growth because of restructuring actions and so on. Is that fair to say?

Nehal Choksi

Yeah, that's what we believe and expect relative to this year.

Alex Paris (Equity Analyst at Barrington Research)

Very good. Thank you. That's all for me.

Paul Walker, CEO

Thank you, Alex.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This does conclude the question and answer session of today's program. I'd like to hand the program back to Paul Walker for any further remarks.

Paul Walker, CEO

Wonderful. Well, thank you everyone for tuning in today. Thanks for your great questions and we appreciate you. We hope everyone has, if you're in the U.S., hope you have a good 4th this weekend and look forward to connecting with you. Have a great day.

OPERATOR

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Good day.