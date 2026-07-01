Full Transcript: Greenbrier Companies Q3 2026 Earnings Call

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) held its third-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://app.webinar.net/173qzqJ6xDV

Summary

Greenbrier Companies reported strong performance in its manufacturing segment driven by operating efficiency, cost discipline, and solid maintenance work.

The company aims to double its recurring revenue base by 2028, focusing on expanding its lease fleet and leveraging secondary market opportunities.

Greenbrier ended the quarter with 13,800 railcars valued at $2 billion in backlog, with strong demand for tank cars and covered hoppers.

The leasing and fleet management segment saw an expansion of the owned lease fleet to 20,600 railcars with a utilization rate of 99%.

For fiscal 2026, Greenbrier maintains its revenue guidance of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion and narrows its EPS range to $3 to $3.15.

The company's balance sheet remains strong with approximately $887 million in liquidity, supporting ongoing investment and shareholder returns.

Recent regulatory changes, including potential tariffs on tank cars, are being monitored closely, but are not currently impacting demand.

Greenbrier's strategic initiatives include improving operational efficiency through insourcing investments and aligning production with demand.

Full Transcript

Lori

Our manufacturing segment, which includes maintenance, wheels and parts activity in North America, executed well in the third quarter. Operating efficiency, cost discipline, and solid program and maintenance work helped drive the overall performance in the current macro environment. Our lease origination capabilities provide key flexibility to manage new car production and support utilization across our manufacturing footprint. In addition, our insourcing investment is delivering broad-based sustained efficiency gains that will further improve earnings power as demand grows.

In leasing and fleet management, we saw significant expansion of our own lease fleet with continued high utilization. We remain focused on growing this platform and doubling our recurring revenue base by 2028 through both our own manufacturing operations and secondary market opportunities as they arise. The enterprise-wide improvements that have been made at Greenbrier are supported by a strong financial foundation. A healthy and well-capitalized balance sheet and ample liquidity provide flexibility to support operations, invest in the business, return capital to shareholders, and execute our strategy.

As we look ahead, our focus remains squarely on operational execution, commercial discipline, capital allocation, and ongoing enhancement of through-cycle performance. You can expect Greenbrier's solid results across the cycle to continue driving long-term shareholder value. Finally, I want to thank our employees for their focus, commitment, and execution. Each and every one of their efforts demonstrates the strength of Greenbrier's culture and the durability of the platform that we've built.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Brian to discuss our operations in more detail.

Brian Comstock, Executive Vice President & President, The Americas

Thanks, Lori, and good afternoon everyone. Starting with commercial activity, we received orders for 2,200 railcars during the quarter valued at 340 million. Demand was led by tank cars and covered hoppers with additional activity in gondolas, open top hoppers, and heavy-duty flats. In addition to constructive rail loading trends, it's also worth noting the significant increases in trucking spot rates driven by driver shortages, elevated fuel costs, and carrier attrition.

While this alone doesn't signal a broad-based freight demand recovery, sustained higher truck rates would improve the relative competitiveness of rail and intermodal service. Turning to backlog, we ended the quarter with 13,800 railcars valued at 2 billion. Our commercial team remains highly engaged with customers across North America, Europe, and Brazil, and we are seeing solid activity across several car types. As Lori noted, our lease origination capabilities were a prominent feature of the quarter.

Lease originations represented 60% of total global orders, including 71% of North American awards and 53% of European awards. This highlights the value of our commercial model, flexible production capacity, and our ability to respond to customer needs. The leasing and fleet management segment delivered another strong quarter. We expanded the owned lease fleet to 20,600 railcars, and utilization remained exceptionally strong at 99%. Renewal rates were healthy, reflecting both the quality of our fleet and the depth of our customer relationships.

During the quarter, we continued to pursue disciplined fleet growth through secondary market acquisitions of approximately 4,400 railcars and remain active in evaluating additional opportunities. These are strategic investments that support lease fleet growth, recurring revenue, and long-term value creation. Moving to our manufacturing segment, production rates were aligned with current demand levels consistent with our proactive management of the business.

Headcount continues to be adjusted in line with our team's focus on maintaining operational efficiency as market conditions evolve. At these production levels, operating performance and margin progression improved, reflecting the benefits of our insourcing strategy and focus on cost competitiveness. Recent capital investments are yielding strong returns even at current production levels. Wheelset shipments exceeded expectations, the maintenance team sustained steady throughput, and we continue to see progress in cycle time execution.

We also are taking actions to sharpen the focus and efficiency of our maintenance service network. In Europe, demand remains muted, but we are making progress following recent footprint actions. With the facility consolidation complete, the team has focused on streamlining the production process, reducing inventory, and improving quality and production rates. We are also seeing encouraging traction in the European leasing market. In Brazil, Greenbrier Maxion delivered another quarter of strong operational performance driven by demand in agriculture and biodiesel sectors.

Financial performance exceeded expectations supported by disciplined cost control, operating efficiency, and improved pricing. Our capital markets team continued to support the integrated model through strong monetization activity, expanded investor relationships, and secondary market activities. These activities generate profitable through margin recognition and fee income, provide liquidity, support the lease fleet growth, and reinforce the benefits of Greenbrier's integrated platform.

In summary, we continue to align production with customer demand, execute with discipline across the platform, expand our leasing capabilities, and advance key initiatives that support margin performance. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Michael to review our financial results in a bit more detail.

Michael Donfris, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Brian, and good afternoon everyone. Total revenue for the quarter was 577 million. Leasing and fleet management revenue was 47 million, up 3% from Q2, primarily reflecting the addition of leased railcars. Manufacturing revenue was 529 million, down about 2% sequentially, primarily due to fewer new railcar deliveries, partially offset by higher maintenance program revenue. Aggregate gross margin was 14.1% within our long-term target range and improved from Q2.

This performance demonstrates the strength of our integrated business model and the impact of our continued cost discipline. Earnings from operations were 32 million, or about 6% of revenue. These results reflect solid execution at current production volumes and our continued focus on the areas within our control. Our effective tax rate was about 20%, primarily driven by discrete items related to foreign exchange impacts, largely from the strengthening of the Mexican peso.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.60, and EBITDA was 69 million, or about 12% of revenue. Overall results benefited from stronger margins, favorable foreign exchange, lower net interest expense in leasing and fleet management, and a lower effective tax rate. Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with total liquidity of approximately 887 million, representing 274 million in cash and 613 million of available borrowing capacity. Operating cash flow for the quarter reflects 227 million of investment, primarily for leased railcars purchased in the secondary market.

This investment supports our strategy to grow the lease fleet, increase recurring revenue, and generate tax-advantaged cash flows while maintaining strong asset quality and enhancing long-term earnings power. Over time, we expect to finance a portion of the newly acquired fleet, preserving balance sheet flexibility. We also refinanced our leasing term loan with a new $300 million facility, extending the maturity by six years, improving credit terms, and adding a delayed draw that provides up to $125 million of additional capacity to support future growth.

Our capital allocation remains disciplined and balanced. We continue to invest in opportunities that generate attractive returns while also returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Greenbrier's board of directors declared a dividend of 34 cents per share, marking our 49th consecutive quarterly dividend. At quarter end, approximately $65 million remained available under our share repurchase authorization. We will continue to use that capacity opportunistically, guided by market conditions and our broader capital allocation priorities.

With that, we'll open the call up for questions.

OPERATOR (Operator)

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press star, then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press star and then two. At this time, we'll pause momentarily to assemble the roster. The first question will come from Andre Tomczyk with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Andre Tomczyk, Goldman Sachs

And then maybe just on that, if you guys are actually incurring any tariffs there to start, that would be helpful.

Brian Comstock, Executive Vice President & President, The Americas

So really right now it's a situation where there have been some pronouncements made, but it's a change to what has been industry-wide practices. And so again we and our partners, whether they're the Class 1 railroads, the short lines or even other manufacturers, are seeking clarification from CBP on how to be compliant with the communications we've received.

Andre Tomczyk, Goldman Sachs

Lori

So the backlog that Brian talked about, about 20% of that is tank cars.

Brian Comstock, Executive Vice President & President, The Americas

Andre Tomczyk, Goldman Sachs

Interesting point. And just on that, if I could, what is the capability of shifting production there to the Arkansas facility? Is that something feasible at a later date?

Brian Comstock, Executive Vice President & President, The Americas

Andre Tomczyk, Goldman Sachs

Lori

Brian Comstock, Executive Vice President & President, The Americas

Andre Tomczyk, Goldman Sachs

Got it. And maybe just one more for me before I hop back in the queue here just a little bit more specific in terms of the manufacturing margin. This quarter versus last was a nice uplift. Just curious if you could share whether mix was a positive this quarter and then maybe how you're thinking about core price vs mix dynamics here into the year end.

Brian Comstock, Executive Vice President & President, The Americas

You can look back in time in Greenbrier. I've been here a long time and we've never had these kinds of margins at this level of production, low level of production in the history of Greenbrier. So we're excited about the opportunity for this market to kind of change and see what we can really do as this, as the market continues, you know, rises back up.

Andre Tomczyk, Goldman Sachs

Understood. Thanks everyone. I'll hop back in the queue here.

OPERATOR (Operator)

The next question will come from Harrison Bower with Susquehanna. Please go ahead.

Harrison Bower, Susquehanna

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. Maybe to ask your sense of demand in a different way. How much of some of the regulatory backdrop on both the Section 232 proclamation on tank cars as well as your outstanding coupler and EPA case is eating into customer demand and sentiment on waiting for some clarity before going forward on some higher order amounts?

Lori

But that's really more where we're seeing the holdup is the macroeconomic situation, not what's going on with tariffs or couplers.

Brian Comstock, Executive Vice President & President, The Americas

But we are seeing a shift again in mix to more covered hopper cars, flat cars, special purpose assets, and really higher value backlog for Greenbrier.

Harrison Bower, Susquehanna

Lori

Brian Comstock, Executive Vice President & President, The Americas

Yeah, maybe I would just point out, Brian Harrison, is that, you know, while all of these are serious issues, the financial impact of the couplers is fairly small on a per unit basis. When you think about the total number of specialties and steel cost that's in the asset, it's probably less than 1% of the total impact. So from a customer perspective, it really doesn't have significant impact to them.

Harrison Bower, Susquehanna

Good point, Brian. Thanks. Okay, thanks for that. And maybe moving to the leasing side of things, the pretty substantial step up in your lease fleet quarter over quarter, can you walk through how you're thinking about building for your own fleet versus buying in the secondary market to grow that fleet over time and how much of the step up in leasing capex is related to producing more versus buying more in the secondary market.

Brian Comstock, Executive Vice President & President, The Americas

And Harrison, I would just add, you know, as we mentioned back, you know, a number of years ago on targets, you know, we're investing up to 300 million a year in, in the lease fleet. And so really that's not really impacting really how we're thinking about that. So.

Harrison Bower, Susquehanna

Okay, thanks. Broad strokes, is there a target of size of fleet that you'd want to get to by end of fiscal 2027 and maybe just some of your thoughts on the secondary market as a seller and where you would expect gains to land in the fourth quarter, what might be embedded in your guide and just an early look on gains on sale into next year.

Lori

So that's where I'm really proud of the team over the last couple of years is the focus on growing a quality fleet, which I think you can see from the first half of our fiscal year where we have some substantial gains on sale. Taking those opportunities into consideration, my recollection on gains on sale for the rest of the fiscal years, they're going to be probably fairly modest. But, Michael, I'll let you respond to that.

Michael Donfris, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Right, right. We'll continue to look across the fleet and determine what makes sense as we think about concentration, as we think about just opportunistically what's out there. But you can, you can, you'll see that it's going to probably wind down in the fourth quarter.

Brian Comstock, Executive Vice President & President, The Americas

So we want to be able to have strong liquidity so we can execute as it, as it makes sense for our fleet.

OPERATOR (Operator)

Lori, Brian, Michael, thank you all for the time today. Thank you. The next question will come from Ken Hexter with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Adam Roskowski

Lori

Adam Roskowski

Got it. Thanks for that. Maybe just getting going to 2027. How much visibility do you have into your production schedules? And you called out industry forecasts, you know, to 34k from 25k this year, 36% increase. Is that the right baseline to be thinking about the step up into next year? So any thoughts around that? Thanks.

Lori

Brian Comstock, Executive Vice President & President, The Americas

Adam Roskowski

And then last one, you noted some of the trucking market drivers and potential impacts that that could have on intermodal type cars. And it sounds like the mix is a bit broad based on what you've been calling out. But just any thoughts on rail service, these current levels and the extent that that or a deterioration in service or fluidity could spur maybe some upside into fiscal or calendar year 2027, however you want to frame it.

Lori

Brian, what are you seeing?

Brian Comstock, Executive Vice President & President, The Americas

Adam Roskowski

Appreciate the time. Thank you again.

OPERATOR (Operator)

If you have a question, please press star and then one. Please stand by as we poll for questions. Showing no questions. This will conclude our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Laura Tecorias for any closing remarks.

Laura Tecorias

I just want to say thank you everyone for your attention and for your time learning and understanding more about Greenbrier, and I wish everyone a safe and happy Fourth of July.

OPERATOR (Operator)

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.