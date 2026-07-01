Here’s How Much You Would Have Made Owning Hims & Hers Health Stock In The Last 5 Years

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.89%. Currently, Hims & Hers Health has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion.

Buying $100 In HIMS: If an investor had bought $100 of HIMS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $355.78 today based on a price of $37.41 for HIMS at the time of writing.

Hims & Hers Health’s Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.