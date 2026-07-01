iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:SOXX) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 13.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.89%. Currently, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion.

Buying $1000 In SOXX: If an investor had bought $1000 of SOXX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $32,265.06 today based on a price of $598.70 for SOXX at the time of writing.

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund’s Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.