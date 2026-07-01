If You Invested $1000 In BWX Technologies Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.89%. Currently, BWX Technologies has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion.

Buying $1000 In BWXT: If an investor had bought $1000 of BWXT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,288.91 today based on a price of $191.25 for BWXT at the time of writing.

BWX Technologies’s Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.