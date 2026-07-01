Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X ETF (NYSE:SOXL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 26.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 38.27%. Currently, Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X ETF has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion.

Buying $100 In SOXL: If an investor had bought $100 of SOXL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $505.46 today based on a price of $216.60 for SOXL at the time of writing.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X ETF’s Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.