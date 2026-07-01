If You Invested $1000 In Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSE:MGK) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.44%. Currently, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion.

Buying $1000 In MGK: If an investor had bought $1000 of MGK stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,722.51 today based on a price of $88.05 for MGK at the time of writing.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.