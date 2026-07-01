State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLK) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.85%. Currently, State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion.

Buying $100 In XLK: If an investor had bought $100 of XLK stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,874.07 today based on a price of $187.22 for XLK at the time of writing.

State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.