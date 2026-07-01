Here's How Much $1000 Invested In AbbVie 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.59%. Currently, AbbVie has a market capitalization of $442.79 billion.
Buying $1000 In ABBV: If an investor had bought $1000 of ABBV stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,154.41 today based on a price of $250.34 for ABBV at the time of writing.
AbbVie’s Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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