Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Visa 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Visa (NYSE:V) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.04%. Currently, Visa has a market capitalization of $664.01 billion.
Buying $1000 In V: If an investor had bought $1000 of V stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $15,834.92 today based on a price of $349.16 for V at the time of writing.
Visa’s Performance Over Last 15 Years
Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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