DAVID SACHS Boosts Confidence With $270K Purchase Of Terex Stock

DAVID SACHS, Director at Terex (NYSE:TEX), disclosed an insider purchase on June 30, based on a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday unveiled that SACHS made a notable purchase of 3,760 shares of Terex, valuing at $270,005.

The latest update on Wednesday morning shows Terex shares down by 1.87%, trading at $71.03.

Discovering Terex: A Closer Look

Unraveling the Financial Story of Terex

Revenue Growth: Terex displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 41.09%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, Terex adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Terex's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.