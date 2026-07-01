Director At Terex Buys $270K of Stock

In a recent SEC filing, it was revealed that SANDRA OCONNOR, Director at Terex (NYSE:TEX), made a noteworthy insider purchase on June 30,.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that OCONNOR purchased 3,760 shares of Terex. The total transaction amounted to $270,005.

Terex's shares are actively trading at $71.08, experiencing a down of 1.81% during Wednesday's morning session.

About Terex

Key Indicators: Terex's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Terex's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 41.09%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 11.88% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Terex exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of -0.93.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, Terex adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Terex's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.