Insider Unloading: Eric A Fisher Sells $2.01M Worth Of Valero Energy Shares

A substantial insider sell was reported on June 30, by Eric A Fisher, SVP at Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Fisher opted to sell 7,500 shares of Valero Energy, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The transaction's total worth stands at $2,011,307.

The latest market snapshot at Wednesday morning reveals Valero Energy shares up by 0.6%, trading at $261.0.

Get to Know Valero Energy Better

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 15 refineries, with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 12 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.6 billion gallons a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which can produce 1.2 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel.

Valero Energy: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Valero Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, Valero Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Valero Energy's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.