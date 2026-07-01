Insider Decision: CHEJEN HU Offloads $1.71M Worth Of United Microelectronics Stock

On July 1, a recent SEC filing unveiled that CHEJEN HU, Vice President at United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) made an insider sell.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, HU sold 10,000 shares of United Microelectronics. The total transaction value is $1,713,000.

United Microelectronics shares are trading down 4.32% at $26.04 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

Discovering United Microelectronics: A Closer Look

United Microelectronics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: United Microelectronics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.49%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Debt Management: United Microelectronics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of United Microelectronics's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.