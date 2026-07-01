Insider Selling: J. Michael Evans Unloads $68.36M Of Alibaba Gr Hldgs Stock

J. Michael Evans, President at Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), reported an insider sell on July 1, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Evans's decision to sell 720,000 shares of Alibaba Gr Hldgs was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $68,360,495.

Tracking the Wednesday's morning session, Alibaba Gr Hldgs shares are trading at $98.97, showing a up of 3.12%.

Get to Know Alibaba Gr Hldgs Better

Financial Insights: Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Revenue Growth: Alibaba Gr Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.93%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, Alibaba Gr Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Check Out The Full List Of Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.