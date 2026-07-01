Insider Activity Update: DENNIS POLK Executes Options Exercise, Resulting In $2.34M At TD Synnex

Disclosed in a recent SEC filing on June 30, POLK, Chair at TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX), made a noteworthy transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

Currently, TD Synnex shares are trading down 2.38%, priced at $263.0 during Wednesday's morning. This values POLK's 15,000 shares at $2,335,200.

Unveiling the Story Behind TD Synnex

TD Synnex Corp is a distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The company aggregates and distributes IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and data center infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components. Its geographical segments include the Americas, Europe, and APJ.

TD Synnex: Financial Performance Dissected

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TD Synnex's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.06% as of 31 May, 2026, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: TD Synnex's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.53, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Check Out The Full List Of TD Synnex's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.