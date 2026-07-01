Insider Unloading: Raphaell Richmond Sells Options, Realizes $214K

A large exercise of company stock options by Raphaell Richmond, VP at La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was disclosed in a new SEC filing on June 30, as part of an insider exercise.
La-Z-Boy shares are currently trading down by 2.42%, with a current price of $40.12 as of Wednesday morning. This brings the total value of Richmond's 13,671 shares to $214,771.
All You Need to Know About La-Z-Boy
Financial Insights: La-Z-Boy
Revenue Challenges: La-Z-Boy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2026, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.09%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.
Insights into Profitability:
Debt Management: La-Z-Boy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.
Analyzing Market Valuation:
Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.
The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments
Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.
Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.
The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.
However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.
The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes
Check Out The Full List Of La-Z-Boy's Insider Trades.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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