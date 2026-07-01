Here's How Much $100 Invested In American Express 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.09%. Currently, American Express has a market capitalization of $232.23 billion.

Buying $100 In AXP: If an investor had bought $100 of AXP stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $643.24 today based on a price of $340.35 for AXP at the time of writing.

American Express’s Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.