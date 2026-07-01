General Mills Q4 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) held its fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/374236807

Summary

General Mills concluded fiscal 2026 with a stronger foundation, noting improvements in household penetration and base volume, setting a positive outlook for fiscal 2027.

The company plans to focus on driving top-line growth by enhancing brand remarkability and shifting from base pricing adjustments to innovation and renovation in packaging and brand communication for fiscal 2027.

General Mills aims to achieve $3 billion in cumulative cost savings by fiscal 2030, with $750 million expected in fiscal 2027 through its Margin Management Productivity program and Global Transformation Initiative.

Management emphasized maintaining discipline in capital allocation, focusing on cash flow, leverage, and restoring profitable growth despite anticipated inflationary pressures.

The company expects a low single-digit headwind from retail inventory in fiscal 2027, mainly due to changes in customer mix, with improvement plans for key segments like Totino's and Wilderness.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to General Mills fiscal 2026 Q4 earnings call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star 1 to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Jeff Seaman, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance. Jeff, please go ahead.

Jeff Seaman, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

Thank you, Samantha. And good morning to everyone. Thanks for joining us today for our live Q and A session on our Q4 and full year fiscal 26 results. I hope you all had time to review our press release, listen to the prepared remarks and view our presentation materials which we made available this morning on our investor relations website. It's important to note that in our Q and A session we may make forward looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions.

So please refer to this morning's press release for factors that could impact forward looking statements and for reconciliations of non GAAP information which may be discussed on today's call. I'm here with Jeff Harmening, our chairman and CEO, Dana McNabb, our COO and Kofi Bruce, our CFO. Now let me turn it over to Jeff for some opening remarks.

Jeff Harmening, Chairman and CEO

Thanks, Jeff. And good morning everybody. Before we get going today, I thought I'd provide a brief summary of some of the main messages for today. Really how we finished fiscal 26 and then where General Mills is headed in fiscal 27. As we entered fiscal 26, we made a bold decision to reinvest in remarkability and most importantly, I think was adjusting our base prices across a meaningful part of our portfolio to strengthen the fundamentals of our business.

We certainly encountered some challenges this past fiscal year, including a more difficult consumer backdrop that impacted the pace and the cost of the volume improvement, as well as some specific headwinds on a couple of key businesses, namely Totino's and Wilderness. I can confidently say that we exited the year with a stronger foundation, with encouraging improvements in household penetration and base volume and innovation that gives us confidence as we look to the path ahead specifically to F27.

I'm equally confident that fiscal 27 will be a better year for General Mills. Our priorities for the coming year are quite clear. First, we're focused on improving our top line growth by driving a step change in the remarkability of our brands. Also importantly, with our base price investments behind us, we're shifting our focus more toward innovation and renovation to packaging and brand communication that deliver the benefits that matter most to today's consumers, supported by stronger price mix, with a heavy emphasis on mix from premium innovation, price pack architecture and trade efficiency.

Whether it's Cheerios or Blue Buffalo or Haagen Dazs or Annie's, we have really good plans going into fiscal 27 and meet consumers where they are on the brands and benefits that they deliver to their needs. Second, as we accelerate and expand our enterprise transformation efforts to drive greater speed and efficiency and flexibility across our business, we expect to deliver $3 billion in cumulative cost savings over the four years through fiscal 2030, primarily through our holistic Margin Management Productivity program and our Global Transformation Initiative.

We're expecting 750 million to be delivered in fiscal 27. These savings are critical to help offset inflation, to fund our growth investments and support stronger earnings and cash flow over time. Third, we will stay disciplined on capital allocation. Our focus is on driving cash flow, working on leverage, and restoring profitable growth over time. While fiscal 27 will include elevated inflation and some mechanical headwinds, we believe the combination of stronger brand remarkability, sharper execution, and a more aggressive productivity agenda positions us to build momentum and create sustainable shareholder value over the long term.

With that, operator, can you go ahead and let's get started on Q and A?

OPERATOR

Excellent. Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. Please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. A reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star one. To raise your hand and to withdraw your question, press star one again. We ask that you pick up your handset when asking a question to allow for optimum sound quality. If you are muted locally, please remember to unmute your device. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster.

Your first question comes from the line of Max Gumport with BNP Paribas. Max, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Max Gumport, BNP Paribas

Hey, thanks very much for the question. To start off, it seems like FY27 represents a big pivot from price based investments in FY26 to innovation and renovation based investments focusing on offering consumers better for you attributes in FY27. Can you talk about some of the learnings that inform this shift and your level of confidence that will deliver the results you're expecting? Thanks very much.

Jeff Harmening, Chairman and CEO

Yeah, Max, this is Jeff Harmening. Let me take that one. I would say we always felt like we would be pivoting based on where we started last year. Recall last year I talked about it kind of being a two-step process. The first thing we had to do was to get our base pricing back in line. Not necessarily equal competition or anything like that, but really making sure we were under key price cliffs and price thresholds. The job to do last year when we talked about remarkability was really about value.

We have effectively done that. But that's kind of only the first step in the two-step process to get us back to profitable organic volume growth. The second step really is with that foundation behind us. It worked as we thought it would work, is to make sure now it allows the rest of our marketing to work even better. Dana and her team have done a really nice job improving brand communications and packaging and price mix and new product innovation, renovation.

All those things work a lot better when you get your base pricing. So yes, it's a pivot from what we did, what we talked about last year, but that's only because we did the work last year. I'm really glad that we did that. We increased household penetration for the first time in a number of years. We increased our pound share in North America. We were competitive in the other three segments. The work we're doing this year, honestly, we can only do it because of the work that we had done last year.

I'm pleased with how we have done that and even more pleased with the innovation we have coming ahead of us.

Max Gumport, BNP Paribas

Great. And then just as a follow up. So last year, like others in the industry, you saw your fiscal year get dented a bit by changes in the macro environment. Specifically, consumers during the middle of the fiscal year started to demonstrate an increased propensity to wait to buy product on promotion. I'm wondering, one, have you seen that behavior dissipate? And then two, what's the level of flexibility that you've embedded in your outlook for FY27 for other such unexpected changes in consumer behavior?

Thanks very much. I'll leave it there.

Dana McNabb, COO

Well, why don't I take that question? Good morning, Max. Thanks for that. What we are anticipating is that as we go into this new fiscal year, the consumer is going to continue to be pressured and we do expect to see them continue to change their behavior because of that, being more deliberate in how and where they shop, buying more on promotion and less on everyday prices, making trade-offs between pack sizes and channels, all with value at the forefront.

Actually, as we exited our Q4, we saw categories slow down by about a point. As we go into this fiscal year, we're not anticipating that to change. We expect the current consumer and category backdrop will continue. But even as we say that, we know that consumers are still willing to pay for benefits that matter most to them. Think functional nutrition, bold flavors, et cetera. For me, this really reinforces the importance of our focus on remarkability.

When we do that well, like on Cheerios protein or renovated Chex mix snacks or taste bowls and Tiki Cat offerings, we can unlock growth even in this more challenging consumer environment. Again, as we look ahead, our assumption is the consumer will remain pressured and we'll stay focused on the levers that we can control.

Max Gumport, BNP Paribas

Okay, thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Peter Grom with UBS. Peter, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Peter Grom, UBS

Jeff Harmening, Chairman and CEO

Peter Grom, UBS

That's really helpful. And then just maybe just some perspective on the phasing of organic sales growth you mentioned below in the first quarter. Any way to put some guardrails on how much below the full year guidance you would expect to start the year and then just any thoughts on how you see that evolving as we progress through the year as well. Thank you.

Kofi Bruce (Chief Financial Officer)

And then as a reminder, we divested yogurt this end of June last fiscal year, so fiscal 26. And so that'll be a comparison headwind along with the fact that we would expect our cost savings, that is our net inflation, the impact of inflation net of all of our cost savings initiatives to be negative and progressively improve as we move through Q2 and into Q3 in the back half. So other than that I wouldn't get too much more specific.

Andrew Lazar (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Great. Thanks so much. Pass it on.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Andrew Lazar with Barclays. Andrew, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Andrew Lazar (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Jeff Harmening, Chairman and CEO

And that doesn't mean we'll completely abandon what we think of pounds. But the job to do really is as we pivot to the innovation we have, the renovation and the price mix, which is heavily focused on mix, really, we'll be looking for dollar competitiveness.

Andrew Lazar (Equity Analyst at Barclays)

Jeff Harmening, Chairman and CEO

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Tom Palmer with JP Morgan. Tom, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Tom Palmer (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Thank you.

Dana McNabb, COO

And so it's really about thinking how do we reimagine the supply chain for the future so that we can get at profitable growth. And we are still really in the early phases of this design. So we don't have more to share, but we will come back and share more as we get more details.

Tom Palmer (Equity Analyst at JP Morgan)

Thanks for that detail, Dana. I also wanted to ask on cost inflation expectations, it is a dynamic environment, obviously on the fuel side, how did you I guess make your assumptions here just on how the year progresses from an inflation standpoint, how you're assuming kind of fuel costs look and then how much visibility versus given hedges and things like that versus assumptions are embedded in that. Four to five thanks.

Kofi Bruce (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of David Palmer with Evercore ISI. David, your line is open. Please go ahead.

David Palmer (Equity Analyst at Evercore ISI)

Great. Thank you. Just to follow up on your previous comments on dollar market share trend, which you anticipate improving in fiscal 27. Any more specifics you can offer on that? What sort of dollar category growth do you think will happen this year and do you anticipate mills starting to grow in line with the category by the end of the fiscal year? Is that what's baked into your guidance? And I have a follow up.

Jeff Harmening, Chairman and CEO

Now four weeks is not necessarily a trend, but we've improved our hot snacks trend by a point and our pizza trend by almost five points. And just stabilizing that business alone, we're not going to turn it around overnight. But stabilizing that alone is going to have a big impact on our dollar share performance.

David Palmer (Equity Analyst at Evercore ISI)

Where are the trends by income cohort today and where do you see the improvement coming in 27 and beyond? And thank you.

Dana McNabb, COO

And cats are on fire. Cat growth is on fire. So Tiki cat and our blue tastefuls and our wilderness cat we think will continue to perform. So to me it is about understanding exactly where the consumer is, not underestimating how stressed they are and making sure we have the benefits in the right places to deliver for them.

Peter Galbo, Bank of America

Just can you help us bridge how those two ideas can kind of coexist within General Mills? And we often think of, you know, the HMM cost savings coming from, you know, the cost line that you're obviously boosting on product. So any kind of further clarity there would be helpful.

Kofi Bruce (Chief Financial Officer)

So fundamentally this is, you know, the step up that we're seeing last fiscal year 26, this fiscal year that we're expecting in fiscal 27, all contained within our sort of normal gearing of HMM. And you know, we can comfortably cover it even with a little bit of the step up in inflation pressure.

Peter Galbo, Bank of America

Kofi Bruce (Chief Financial Officer)

Well, I would expect modestly less pressure on gross margin than operating margin. But you know, I think given the shape of the P and L, there would be some modest pressure on gross margin.

Matt Smith, Stifel

Kofi, a follow-up question on the cost outlook. When we think about the 4 to 5% net inflation, can you clarify if that includes any tariff refunds and your expectation for timing around that?

Kofi Bruce (Chief Financial Officer)

Sure, Matt. It does include expectations for tariff refunds. I think as a reminder, our biggest tariff exposures on steel and aluminum. So those tariffs are still in place and not subject to refunds. We are and have been realizing some modest amount of tariff refunds that have frankly been somewhat immaterial. So I would not expect a material contribution that we'd be talking about on a go forward basis for fiscal 27.

Matt Smith, Stifel

And as a follow-up, going back to the discussion around the expectations for organic sales, how do you think about the gating factors for getting back to positive growth for the year at the high end of your range? Is that dependent more on your initiatives around innovation and renovation and driving favorable mix or would you kind of weight that more heavily towards the overall category performance as we move through the year?

Kofi Bruce (Chief Financial Officer)

I would say the former more than the latter. Our expectation would be that if we're, you know, we're in the more upper end, more favorable end of our range that we would see, you know, better price mix accretion and less volume pressure from the places where we're expecting that appreciation. So all things equal, we view that as largely within our control and somewhat independent of category development.

Chris Carey, Wells Fargo Securities

Dana McNabb, COO

And I think we can do both and we certainly have the plans to do both and it is now up for us to execute. And I think importantly we stated this before but we're not anticipating an improved consumer environment or improved category environment. We're going to make our own success this year and we're confident that we can do that.

Chris Carey, Wells Fargo Securities

Just ask in the context of the business has actually been improving better in the consumption data than what we've seen. If we smooth out recent quarter averages. And I just wonder if there's some visibility in a narrowing of this inventory gap over time and maybe a bit more context on why it's lasted as long as it has. Thank you.

Dana McNabb, COO

So we think it's prudent as we go into next year to assume a low single digit headwind from the retail inventory in F27 with customer mix being the contributing key factor.

Rob Dickerson, BTIG

And then when we get into 28, you know. Yes, like that's like the hope here, along with the cost savings things is for the volume to come back. I don't know if all that makes sense, but a lot in there, but thank you so much.

Jeff Harmening, Chairman and CEO

And so that's the main objective. And we feel confident that we can hit that objective. And to the extent that that leads to even better things in 28, we'll leave that for another day. But the job to do this year is to improve upon what we had last year, and we feel like we have. Have the plans in place to do that both on the sales line and. Hmm. As well as the transformation.

Rob Dickerson, BTIG

Jeff Harmening, Chairman and CEO

And so while we haven't, while we haven't changed how we think about it, the bar for portfolio shaping is high. And our number one priority is getting back to organic sales growth and doing that profitably.

Rob Dickerson, BTIG

All right, super. Thanks, John.

Jeff Seaman, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

We have reached the end of the Q and A session. Jeff Seaman for closing remarks. Go ahead.

Jeff Harmening, Chairman and CEO

Yeah. Thank you, Samantha. So I appreciate everyone's good discussion this morning. Thanks for the engagement. I know we didn't quite get to everyone's questions, so please don't hesitate to reach out for any follow ups. Wish everybody a great summer. Go US national team today and we'll talk to you all soon. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect.