MSC Industrial Direct Co Reports Q3 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) released third-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

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Access the full call at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3141/54123

Summary

MSC Industrial Direct Co reported fiscal third quarter sales exceeding expectations with a 7.8% year-over-year growth, driven by core customer sales and national accounts improvement.

The company achieved an adjusted operating margin of 10.6%, surpassing forecasts, and aims to restore its operating margins to mid-teens levels.

Salesforce Optimization initiatives completed, leading to improved sales per rep per day and a reduction of 225 field heads, enhancing efficiency.

Average daily sales through mscdirect.com showed double-digit growth, and vending and in-plant programs expanded by 7% year-over-year.

Gross margin improved to 41.1%, with adjusted operating expenses reduced by 150 basis points as a percentage of sales.

The company anticipates 6.5% to 8.5% sales growth in the fourth quarter, with a focus on leveraging AI and automation to improve productivity.

MSC plans to maintain its gross margin within the 40%-41% range, focusing on volume growth over margin expansion.

Free cash flow conversion is expected to reach approximately 95% for the fiscal year, with continued capital returns to shareholders.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to the MSC Industrial Direct Co fiscal 2026 third quarter conference call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for questions and comments after the presentation. Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ryan Mills, VP of Investor Relations and Business Development. Please go ahead.

Ryan Mills, VP of Investor Relations and Business Development

Thank you and good morning everyone. Welcome to our fiscal 2026 third quarter earnings call. Martina McIsdick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Greg Clark, Interim Chief Financial Officer, are on the call with me today. During today's call, we will refer to various financial data in the earnings presentation and operational statistics document, both of which can be found on our Investor Relations website. Let me reference our Safe Harbor statement found on Slide two of the earnings presentation.

Our comments on this call, as well as the supplemental information we are providing on the website, contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Securities Laws. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these statements. Information about these risks is noted in our earnings press release and our other SEC filings. Lastly, during this call, we may refer to certain adjusted financial results which are non-GAAP measures.

Please refer to the GAAP vs non-GAAP reconciliations in our presentation or on our website, which contain the reconciliations of the adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. I will now turn the call over to Martina.

Martina McIsdick, President and CEO

Thank you, Ryan, and good morning everyone. On today's call, I will briefly cover our fiscal third quarter results and will provide an update on the progress of our initiatives and the current demand environment. I will then turn the call over to Greg to provide greater detail on our fiscal 3Q performance and our outlook for the fiscal fourth quarter. Starting with our results on Slide 4, average daily sales exceeded expectations with year-over-year growth of 7.8%, underpinned by continued strength in the daily sales of our core customer and noticeable improvement in national accounts.

Adjusted operating margin of 10.6% also performed better than expected, resulting in an incremental operating margin of 32% in the quarter. Since becoming CEO earlier this year, I have spent a portion of my time getting to know our external stakeholders at conferences and roadshows. This time has been well spent as it allowed me to ensure that the high-level KPIs we're using to drive urgency and performance in the business are aligned with the way our shareholders will evaluate our results and hold us accountable to progress.

To summarize here, we are focused on sales per rep per day and sales per total headcount year-over-year, volume improvement, adjusted operating margin expansion, and adjusted incremental margin, and lastly ROIC which will improve naturally when the KPIs I just mentioned are firing on all cylinders. We are fully committed to restoring MSC Industrial Direct Co to a mid-teens operating margin, a goal which is understood and driving action across the enterprise.

While we aren't hitting any home runs yet with these KPIs as of the third quarter, I am encouraged by the singles and doubles we are producing which I will now discuss in greater detail. Starting with sales per rep per day, we are making progress on our goals. As you recall, our Salesforce Optimization initiative was completed in December with actions taken to streamline and professionalize our service organization, which in turn resulted in some noise in our 2Q.

This headwind is largely behind us as evidenced by the improving ads of impacted customers and the inflection seen in national accounts during the quarter. Sales per rep per day has improved high teens year-over-year, suggesting that at this point in time we are fundamentally doing more with less. With 225 fewer heads in the field, we're targeting the right customers and meaningfully increasing customer touches through disciplined sales execution.

As you can see on slide 4, average daily sales to our core customer once again outperformed total company. With volumes beginning to improve, a portion of this improvement is being driven by daily sales growth in the double-digit range on mscdirect.com. As we look at the business today post-salesforce transition, there is still a gap in ads between those customers who were least impacted by our changes, who are trending at growth levels comparable to our public peers, and those who did see greater change or vacancy and where relationships are still being established.

Closing that gap and accelerating volume growth across all customers is now our focus. Under the leadership of Jaida Nadi, our SVP of Sales, sales excellence continues to gain traction at MSC. We've rolled out an enhanced onboarding and training process for new sellers. We expect this will accelerate growth, reduce attrition, and strengthen our ability to quickly add new sales headcount where we see potential in the market. We've also instituted new sales management processes throughout the selling organization.

Guided by our sales leadership, sellers now operate to new standards with new tools and a supportive pipeline review process. Early benefits of this work and our initiatives over the last year resulted in improved cross-selling that helped contribute to OEM fastener growth of more than 15% in the quarter as sellers are guided to sell MSC's full value proposition. Added to this work, we continue expanding our vending and in-plant footprint. The growth of our installed base is showing the benefits of an improving macro environment that should result in higher sales across existing locations, an effect which we commonly refer to as the coiled spring.

We started to see early signs of this in the third quarter with daily sales trends on a per-unit basis showing volume improvement. I'm also pleased that the company continues making strides to improve its cost structure as demonstrated by the 150 basis point reduction in adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of sales in the quarter. This is being driven by several factors including our recent headcount actions, our new sales structure which eliminated duplicative commissions being paid on the same dollar, lowering our selling costs by reducing commission expense in the quarter, and lower freight expense compared to the prior year despite elevated fuel costs. As a result of benefits from our various optimization initiatives, acting on our productivity pipeline and optimizing our cost structure will be at the forefront of our strategic focus as we progress towards our long-term targets. As we have said, we intend to challenge MSC's cost structure to restore the company's operating margins to the mid-teens. Our own competitive benchmarking on sales per total headcount suggests that at today's revenues we are relatively heavy by 1000 heads.

To close the gap to that benchmark, we will have to grow and aggressively target changes in the way we work with a focus on AI and automation. That focus is already being recognized. Just this month, MSC was awarded Verint's Global Customer Award in Accelerated Insights with AI that recognizes efforts in pushing AI beyond pilots and into real-time use. Switching to the macro environment, we are seeing further signs of an industrial recovery taking shape with positive IP readings across most of our top manufacturing end markets and five consecutive months of MBI readings above 50.

Thank you, Martina, and good morning, everyone. Please turn to Slide 6 where you will find key metrics for the fiscal third quarter on both a reported and adjusted basis. Fiscal third quarter sales of $1,047,000,000 came in above our expectations for the quarter and improved 7.8% year over year. Price was the primary driver of the improvement and contributed 720 basis points to growth, followed by volumes that contributed another 50 basis points sequentially.

Looking at the sales through these solutions, average daily sales through vending were up 15% year over year and represented approximately 20% of total company net sales. Sales to customers with an implant program were up 16% year over year and represented approximately 21% of total company net sales. Moving to profitability for the quarter, gross margin of 41.1% came in slightly ahead of our expectations and improved 10 basis points year over year.

And with that, we will open the line for Q and A.

OPERATOR

Certainly, the floor is now open for questions. If you have any questions or comments, please press Star one on your phone at this time. We ask that while posing your question, you please pick up your handset if listening on a speakerphone to provide optimum sound quality. Please hold for just a moment while we poll for questions. Your first question is coming from Chris Denkert with DA Davidson. Please pose your question. Your line is live.

Chris Denkert, Analyst at DA Davidson

Hey, morning. Thank you for taking the questions. I guess first off, maybe just as we look at the fourth quarter guide, can you just kind of help us right-size how much of that is kind of underlying core volume improvement versus pricing? Obviously, the pricing comp is a lot steeper here. Maybe just kind of update us on that front.

Martina McIsdick, President and CEO

Sure, absolutely. I mean, I think we obviously had the beginning of some of our pricing actions impact the fourth quarter last year, but we do see continuing volume improvement. We're up against tougher comps in the fourth quarter. Ryan, maybe you want to share some for modeling purposes.

Ryan Mills, VP of Investor Relations and Business Development

And I'll remind you it's against a tougher comp as well. Our volume comparison in 4Q is about 300 basis points tougher relative to the third quarter. So feel good about what we're seeing.

Chris Denkert, Analyst at DA Davidson

Martina McIsdick, President and CEO

Chris Denkert, Analyst at DA Davidson

Got it? Yeah. Very exciting to get to this point. So thanks so much for the color there. Much appreciated.

OPERATOR

Your next question is coming from Ken Newman with Keybag Capital Markets. Please pose your question. Your line is live.

Ken Newman, Analyst at Keybag Capital Markets

Hey, good morning guys. Congrats on the nice quarter.

Martina McIsdick, President and CEO

Thanks, Ken.

Ken Newman, Analyst at Keybag Capital Markets

Martina, maybe for my first question, maybe could you help us level set on how to think about, you know, us from the outside, tracking your progress on your productivity initiatives into next year. I know you mentioned being around 1000 heads heavy at current revenue levels, but how do you view that evolving as the volumes and the cycle inflect into next year?

Martina McIsdick, President and CEO

Some projects are small, some are much bigger, some are short term, some take a little longer, but those are the two places you should look.

Ken Newman, Analyst at Keybag Capital Markets

Ryan Mills, VP of Investor Relations and Business Development

So just some one time moving pieces in the quarter. That's how I'd view it.

Ken Newman, Analyst at Keybag Capital Markets

Very helpful. Thanks guys.

OPERATOR

Your next question is coming from Ryan Merkel with William Blair. Please pose your question. Your line is live.

Ryan Merkel, Analyst at William Blair

Hey everyone, good morning. Thanks for the question. Martina. I wanted to start on the comments you made about the industrial recovery. Starting to see that. I'm curious what meaning do you think we are in for the industrial recovery? And then have you seen customers adding more shifts yet to plants and restocking inventory or might that be a future tailwind?

Martina McIsdick, President and CEO

I think that's a good gauge on industrial demand. So we're starting to see it and hope that continues.

Ryan Merkel, Analyst at William Blair

Martina McIsdick, President and CEO

You know, that occurred more later on in 3Q. So not too much of an impact in the quarter, but pleased with the, you know pricing but more encouraged that we saw volume inflect positively in the quarter.

Ryan Merkel, Analyst at William Blair

Great, thanks. Good looking for Q.

OPERATOR

Your next question is coming from Nigel Koh with Wolff Research. Please pose your question. Your line is live.

Nigel Koh, Analyst at Wolff Research

Martina McIsdick, President and CEO

Nigel Koh, Analyst at Wolff Research

Okay, and does that still look similar in 4Q? Martina? And then I'm just wondering maybe if you just break out SGA between payroll, freight, et cetera in light of the freight inflation especially and then just wondering in 27 how we should think about SGA growth relative to sales. And I know you guys don't tend to look much beyond the quarter, but any thoughts on 27 in light of third innings of hopefully a recovery here?

Martina McIsdick, President and CEO

Very happy about that. Maybe I'll first pass it to Greg. You want to break down the rest of SGA?

Greg Schmidt, Director Of Strategic Acquisitions And Integration

And since you asked a little bit about SGA, I can tell you that from a payroll and payroll related costs as a percentage of sales, it's an improvement year over year for the quarter. About 250 basis points. It went to 53.7% versus 56.1% in the prior year. I can turn back to Martina.

Martina McIsdick, President and CEO

We have to optimize the volume through machines and I think the, the industrial recovery is the wind in those sails. Then like I said, sail to excellence continues to develop. So I think a combination of those things, you'll see our volumes now start to accelerate.

Nigel Koh, Analyst at Wolff Research

Okay, thank you. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Your next question is coming from Tommy Mall with Stevens Inc. Please pose your question. Your line is live.

Tommy Mall, Analyst at Stevens Inc.

Martina McIsdick, President and CEO

And I think also the change in the onboarding. We put about 120 sellers through a new program to get them to money faster. We're measuring that time, we're intervening when that time is stretching out. So these are just muscles that we're building. And I don't have the proof points for you that I'll have six months from now, but I'm very, very confident in the infrastructure and the ecosystem.

Ryan Mills, VP of Investor Relations and Business Development

And Tommy, just to dive a little deeper in your July August comment, you know, if you look at July and August ads combined versus June, historically we're up around 50 basis points. The midpoint of our outlook is, implies a little more than 1%. So you know, we're not applying a lot of more volume improvement. So just to help level set you there.

Tommy Mall, Analyst at Stevens Inc.

Martina McIsdick, President and CEO

So I think that's the one thing we're most encouraged about.

Tommy Mall, Analyst at Stevens Inc.

Thank you both. I'll turn it back.

OPERATOR

Your next question is coming from Steve Volkman with Jefferies. Please pose your question. Your line is live.

Steve Volkman, Analyst at Jefferies

Hi, good morning, guys. Most mine have been answered, but maybe a couple longer term ones. Martina, I wanted to just kind of come back to the sort of thousand heads relative to volume. Is that still the right number? Because I know you also said you were down 225 on sales heads in the field. Are we starting now from 1000 or are we already below that?

Martina McIsdick, President and CEO

Nope. The clock resets. So take the starting point at the beginning of the. So say let's say the beginning of the third quarter even. But those heads, the sales actions and the previous actions that we've taken, that's not in the benchmark. So the benchmark that I gave you that, that we want to be somewhere in this 650 to 670,000 per head. That's based on the starting point of today.

Steve Volkman, Analyst at Jefferies

Super. Okay, thank you. That's clear. And then secondarily, as you've kind of gotten further into this process and started to see some results here, I'm wondering how should we think about if you can get back to your 15% kind of EBIT margin? Where is gross margin roughly in that scenario?

Martina McIsdick, President and CEO

Steve Volkman, Analyst at Jefferies

Very clear. Okay, makes sense. I appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Your next question is coming from David Manthey with Baird. Please pose your question. Your line is live.

David Manthey, Analyst at Baird

Ryan Mills, VP of Investor Relations and Business Development

Martina McIsdick, President and CEO

So I think yes, there is a tailwind, we will benefit from it. And as Ryan said, it's not not so clear cut how the different industry markers spread across our different customer types. But when I see vending up high teens, that's coming from manufacturing growth. And so we see it across different customer segments.

David Manthey, Analyst at Baird

Ryan Mills, VP of Investor Relations and Business Development

But, but as Martina mentioned, our long term growth algorithm, mid single Digits, at least 20% incremental margins remain intact. And then Martina didn't know if there's anything else.

Martina McIsdick, President and CEO

We're down 360 headcount and still absorbing the volume that we need. We are finding productivity in a lot of small process. It's going to drive, you know, the ability to head towards that thousand heads benchmark. So we are, we're say that all cylinders are not firing yet, but there's progress everywhere and I think that momentum is real.

David Manthey, Analyst at Baird

Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

This now concludes the question and answer session. I would now like to turn the floor back over to Ryan Mills for closing remarks.

Ryan Mills, VP of Investor Relations and Business Development

Thank you everyone for joining today's call. Our fiscal fourth quarter earnings call will be on October 22nd.

OPERATOR

Thank you everyone. This does conclude today's conference call. You may disconnect your phone lines at this time and have a wonderful day. Thank you for your participation.