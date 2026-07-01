MSC Industrial Direct Co Reports Q3 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

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MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) released third-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Access the full call at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3141/54123
MSC Industrial Direct Co reported fiscal third quarter sales exceeding expectations with a 7.8% year-over-year growth, driven by core customer sales and national accounts improvement.
The company achieved an adjusted operating margin of 10.6%, surpassing forecasts, and aims to restore its operating margins to mid-teens levels.
Salesforce Optimization initiatives completed, leading to improved sales per rep per day and a reduction of 225 field heads, enhancing efficiency.
Average daily sales through mscdirect.com showed double-digit growth, and vending and in-plant programs expanded by 7% year-over-year.
Gross margin improved to 41.1%, with adjusted operating expenses reduced by 150 basis points as a percentage of sales.
The company anticipates 6.5% to 8.5% sales growth in the fourth quarter, with a focus on leveraging AI and automation to improve productivity.
MSC plans to maintain its gross margin within the 40%-41% range, focusing on volume growth over margin expansion.
Free cash flow conversion is expected to reach approximately 95% for the fiscal year, with continued capital returns to shareholders.
OPERATOR
Good morning and welcome to the MSC Industrial Direct Co fiscal 2026 third quarter conference call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for questions and comments after the presentation. Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ryan Mills, VP of Investor Relations and Business Development. Please go ahead.
Ryan Mills, VP of Investor Relations and Business Development
Thank you and good morning everyone. Welcome to our fiscal 2026 third quarter earnings call. Martina McIsdick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Greg Clark, Interim Chief Financial Officer, are on the call with me today. During today's call, we will refer to various financial data in the earnings presentation and operational statistics document, both of which can be found on our Investor Relations website. Let me reference our Safe Harbor statement found on Slide two of the earnings presentation.
Our comments on this call, as well as the supplemental information we are providing on the website, contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Securities Laws. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these statements. Information about these risks is noted in our earnings press release and our other SEC filings. Lastly, during this call, we may refer to certain adjusted financial results which are non-GAAP measures.
Please refer to the GAAP vs non-GAAP reconciliations in our presentation or on our website, which contain the reconciliations of the adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. I will now turn the call over to Martina.
Martina McIsdick, President and CEO
Thank you, Ryan, and good morning everyone. On today's call, I will briefly cover our fiscal third quarter results and will provide an update on the progress of our initiatives and the current demand environment. I will then turn the call over to Greg to provide greater detail on our fiscal 3Q performance and our outlook for the fiscal fourth quarter. Starting with our results on Slide 4, average daily sales exceeded expectations with year-over-year growth of 7.8%, underpinned by continued strength in the daily sales of our core customer and noticeable improvement in national accounts.
Adjusted operating margin of 10.6% also performed better than expected, resulting in an incremental operating margin of 32% in the quarter. Since becoming CEO earlier this year, I have spent a portion of my time getting to know our external stakeholders at conferences and roadshows. This time has been well spent as it allowed me to ensure that the high-level KPIs we're using to drive urgency and performance in the business are aligned with the way our shareholders will evaluate our results and hold us accountable to progress.
To summarize here, we are focused on sales per rep per day and sales per total headcount year-over-year, volume improvement, adjusted operating margin expansion, and adjusted incremental margin, and lastly ROIC which will improve naturally when the KPIs I just mentioned are firing on all cylinders. We are fully committed to restoring MSC Industrial Direct Co to a mid-teens operating margin, a goal which is understood and driving action across the enterprise.
While we aren't hitting any home runs yet with these KPIs as of the third quarter, I am encouraged by the singles and doubles we are producing which I will now discuss in greater detail. Starting with sales per rep per day, we are making progress on our goals. As you recall, our Salesforce Optimization initiative was completed in December with actions taken to streamline and professionalize our service organization, which in turn resulted in some noise in our 2Q.
This headwind is largely behind us as evidenced by the improving ads of impacted customers and the inflection seen in national accounts during the quarter. Sales per rep per day has improved high teens year-over-year, suggesting that at this point in time we are fundamentally doing more with less. With 225 fewer heads in the field, we're targeting the right customers and meaningfully increasing customer touches through disciplined sales execution.
As you can see on slide 4, average daily sales to our core customer once again outperformed total company. With volumes beginning to improve, a portion of this improvement is being driven by daily sales growth in the double-digit range on mscdirect.com. As we look at the business today post-salesforce transition, there is still a gap in ads between those customers who were least impacted by our changes, who are trending at growth levels comparable to our public peers, and those who did see greater change or vacancy and where relationships are still being established.
Closing that gap and accelerating volume growth across all customers is now our focus. Under the leadership of Jaida Nadi, our SVP of Sales, sales excellence continues to gain traction at MSC. We've rolled out an enhanced onboarding and training process for new sellers. We expect this will accelerate growth, reduce attrition, and strengthen our ability to quickly add new sales headcount where we see potential in the market. We've also instituted new sales management processes throughout the selling organization.
Guided by our sales leadership, sellers now operate to new standards with new tools and a supportive pipeline review process. Early benefits of this work and our initiatives over the last year resulted in improved cross-selling that helped contribute to OEM fastener growth of more than 15% in the quarter as sellers are guided to sell MSC's full value proposition. Added to this work, we continue expanding our vending and in-plant footprint. The growth of our installed base is showing the benefits of an improving macro environment that should result in higher sales across existing locations, an effect which we commonly refer to as the coiled spring.
We started to see early signs of this in the third quarter with daily sales trends on a per-unit basis showing volume improvement. I'm also pleased that the company continues making strides to improve its cost structure as demonstrated by the 150 basis point reduction in adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of sales in the quarter. This is being driven by several factors including our recent headcount actions, our new sales structure which eliminated duplicative commissions being paid on the same dollar, lowering our selling costs by reducing commission expense in the quarter, and lower freight expense compared to the prior year despite elevated fuel costs. As a result of benefits from our various optimization initiatives, acting on our productivity pipeline and optimizing our cost structure will be at the forefront of our strategic focus as we progress towards our long-term targets. As we have said, we intend to challenge MSC's cost structure to restore the company's operating margins to the mid-teens. Our own competitive benchmarking on sales per total headcount suggests that at today's revenues we are relatively heavy by 1000 heads.
To close the gap to that benchmark, we will have to grow and aggressively target changes in the way we work with a focus on AI and automation. That focus is already being recognized. Just this month, MSC was awarded Verint's Global Customer Award in Accelerated Insights with AI that recognizes efforts in pushing AI beyond pilots and into real-time use. Switching to the macro environment, we are seeing further signs of an industrial recovery taking shape with positive IP readings across most of our top manufacturing end markets and five consecutive months of MBI readings above 50.
Thank you, Martina, and good morning, everyone. Please turn to Slide 6 where you will find key metrics for the fiscal third quarter on both a reported and adjusted basis. Fiscal third quarter sales of $1,047,000,000 came in above our expectations for the quarter and improved 7.8% year over year. Price was the primary driver of the improvement and contributed 720 basis points to growth, followed by volumes that contributed another 50 basis points sequentially.
Looking at the sales through these solutions, average daily sales through vending were up 15% year over year and represented approximately 20% of total company net sales. Sales to customers with an implant program were up 16% year over year and represented approximately 21% of total company net sales. Moving to profitability for the quarter, gross margin of 41.1% came in slightly ahead of our expectations and improved 10 basis points year over year.
And with that, we will open the line for Q and A.
OPERATOR
Certainly, the floor is now open for questions. If you have any questions or comments, please press Star one on your phone at this time. We ask that while posing your question, you please pick up your handset if listening on a speakerphone to provide optimum sound quality. Please hold for just a moment while we poll for questions. Your first question is coming from Chris Denkert with DA Davidson. Please pose your question. Your line is live.
Chris Denkert, Analyst at DA Davidson
Hey, morning. Thank you for taking the questions. I guess first off, maybe just as we look at the fourth quarter guide, can you just kind of help us right-size how much of that is kind of underlying core volume improvement versus pricing? Obviously, the pricing comp is a lot steeper here. Maybe just kind of update us on that front.
Martina McIsdick, President and CEO
Sure, absolutely. I mean, I think we obviously had the beginning of some of our pricing actions impact the fourth quarter last year, but we do see continuing volume improvement. We're up against tougher comps in the fourth quarter. Ryan, maybe you want to share some for modeling purposes.
Ryan Mills, VP of Investor Relations and Business Development
And I'll remind you it's against a tougher comp as well. Our volume comparison in 4Q is about 300 basis points tougher relative to the third quarter. So feel good about what we're seeing.
Chris Denkert, Analyst at DA Davidson
Martina McIsdick, President and CEO
Chris Denkert, Analyst at DA Davidson
Got it? Yeah. Very exciting to get to this point. So thanks so much for the color there. Much appreciated.
OPERATOR
Your next question is coming from Ken Newman with Keybag Capital Markets. Please pose your question. Your line is live.
Ken Newman, Analyst at Keybag Capital Markets
Hey, good morning guys. Congrats on the nice quarter.
Martina McIsdick, President and CEO
Thanks, Ken.
Ken Newman, Analyst at Keybag Capital Markets
Martina, maybe for my first question, maybe could you help us level set on how to think about, you know, us from the outside, tracking your progress on your productivity initiatives into next year. I know you mentioned being around 1000 heads heavy at current revenue levels, but how do you view that evolving as the volumes and the cycle inflect into next year?
Martina McIsdick, President and CEO
Some projects are small, some are much bigger, some are short term, some take a little longer, but those are the two places you should look.
Ken Newman, Analyst at Keybag Capital Markets
Ryan Mills, VP of Investor Relations and Business Development
So just some one time moving pieces in the quarter. That's how I'd view it.
Ken Newman, Analyst at Keybag Capital Markets
Very helpful. Thanks guys.
OPERATOR
Your next question is coming from Ryan Merkel with William Blair. Please pose your question. Your line is live.
Ryan Merkel, Analyst at William Blair
Hey everyone, good morning. Thanks for the question. Martina. I wanted to start on the comments you made about the industrial recovery. Starting to see that. I'm curious what meaning do you think we are in for the industrial recovery? And then have you seen customers adding more shifts yet to plants and restocking inventory or might that be a future tailwind?
Martina McIsdick, President and CEO
I think that's a good gauge on industrial demand. So we're starting to see it and hope that continues.
Ryan Merkel, Analyst at William Blair
Martina McIsdick, President and CEO
You know, that occurred more later on in 3Q. So not too much of an impact in the quarter, but pleased with the, you know pricing but more encouraged that we saw volume inflect positively in the quarter.
Ryan Merkel, Analyst at William Blair
Great, thanks. Good looking for Q.
OPERATOR
Your next question is coming from Nigel Koh with Wolff Research. Please pose your question. Your line is live.
Nigel Koh, Analyst at Wolff Research
Martina McIsdick, President and CEO
Nigel Koh, Analyst at Wolff Research
Okay, and does that still look similar in 4Q? Martina? And then I'm just wondering maybe if you just break out SGA between payroll, freight, et cetera in light of the freight inflation especially and then just wondering in 27 how we should think about SGA growth relative to sales. And I know you guys don't tend to look much beyond the quarter, but any thoughts on 27 in light of third innings of hopefully a recovery here?
Martina McIsdick, President and CEO
Very happy about that. Maybe I'll first pass it to Greg. You want to break down the rest of SGA?
Greg Schmidt, Director Of Strategic Acquisitions And Integration
And since you asked a little bit about SGA, I can tell you that from a payroll and payroll related costs as a percentage of sales, it's an improvement year over year for the quarter. About 250 basis points. It went to 53.7% versus 56.1% in the prior year. I can turn back to Martina.
Martina McIsdick, President and CEO
We have to optimize the volume through machines and I think the, the industrial recovery is the wind in those sails. Then like I said, sail to excellence continues to develop. So I think a combination of those things, you'll see our volumes now start to accelerate.
Nigel Koh, Analyst at Wolff Research
Okay, thank you. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Your next question is coming from Tommy Mall with Stevens Inc. Please pose your question. Your line is live.
Tommy Mall, Analyst at Stevens Inc.
Martina McIsdick, President and CEO
And I think also the change in the onboarding. We put about 120 sellers through a new program to get them to money faster. We're measuring that time, we're intervening when that time is stretching out. So these are just muscles that we're building. And I don't have the proof points for you that I'll have six months from now, but I'm very, very confident in the infrastructure and the ecosystem.
Ryan Mills, VP of Investor Relations and Business Development
And Tommy, just to dive a little deeper in your July August comment, you know, if you look at July and August ads combined versus June, historically we're up around 50 basis points. The midpoint of our outlook is, implies a little more than 1%. So you know, we're not applying a lot of more volume improvement. So just to help level set you there.
Tommy Mall, Analyst at Stevens Inc.
Martina McIsdick, President and CEO
So I think that's the one thing we're most encouraged about.
Tommy Mall, Analyst at Stevens Inc.
Thank you both. I'll turn it back.
OPERATOR
Your next question is coming from Steve Volkman with Jefferies. Please pose your question. Your line is live.
Steve Volkman, Analyst at Jefferies
Hi, good morning, guys. Most mine have been answered, but maybe a couple longer term ones. Martina, I wanted to just kind of come back to the sort of thousand heads relative to volume. Is that still the right number? Because I know you also said you were down 225 on sales heads in the field. Are we starting now from 1000 or are we already below that?
Martina McIsdick, President and CEO
Nope. The clock resets. So take the starting point at the beginning of the. So say let's say the beginning of the third quarter even. But those heads, the sales actions and the previous actions that we've taken, that's not in the benchmark. So the benchmark that I gave you that, that we want to be somewhere in this 650 to 670,000 per head. That's based on the starting point of today.
Steve Volkman, Analyst at Jefferies
Super. Okay, thank you. That's clear. And then secondarily, as you've kind of gotten further into this process and started to see some results here, I'm wondering how should we think about if you can get back to your 15% kind of EBIT margin? Where is gross margin roughly in that scenario?
Martina McIsdick, President and CEO
Steve Volkman, Analyst at Jefferies
Very clear. Okay, makes sense. I appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Your next question is coming from David Manthey with Baird. Please pose your question. Your line is live.
David Manthey, Analyst at Baird
Ryan Mills, VP of Investor Relations and Business Development
Martina McIsdick, President and CEO
So I think yes, there is a tailwind, we will benefit from it. And as Ryan said, it's not not so clear cut how the different industry markers spread across our different customer types. But when I see vending up high teens, that's coming from manufacturing growth. And so we see it across different customer segments.
David Manthey, Analyst at Baird
Ryan Mills, VP of Investor Relations and Business Development
But, but as Martina mentioned, our long term growth algorithm, mid single Digits, at least 20% incremental margins remain intact. And then Martina didn't know if there's anything else.
Martina McIsdick, President and CEO
We're down 360 headcount and still absorbing the volume that we need. We are finding productivity in a lot of small process. It's going to drive, you know, the ability to head towards that thousand heads benchmark. So we are, we're say that all cylinders are not firing yet, but there's progress everywhere and I think that momentum is real.
David Manthey, Analyst at Baird
Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
This now concludes the question and answer session. I would now like to turn the floor back over to Ryan Mills for closing remarks.
Ryan Mills, VP of Investor Relations and Business Development
Thank you everyone for joining today's call. Our fiscal fourth quarter earnings call will be on October 22nd.
OPERATOR
Thank you everyone. This does conclude today's conference call. You may disconnect your phone lines at this time and have a wonderful day. Thank you for your participation.
Turning to Slide 5, average daily sales outpaced the IP index for the fourth consecutive quarter and was above our target of 400 basis points in the fiscal third quarter. Though still primarily price-driven, I'm encouraged however by the trend of volume improvement in April that has continued through June and suggests that our initiatives are beginning to take hold. While there is plenty of room to further improve, when I consider our financial results, the improvements made to strengthen our performance-based culture, increasing engagement scores from our associates, and the tangible evidence of progress achieved in the quarter across our focused areas of improvement, I am confident that MSC is headed in the right direction to enhance our long-term profitable growth algorithm and create meaningful value for shareholders. And with that, I will now turn the call over to Greg to cover our financial results in greater detail and expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter.
Average daily sales outperformed historical averages and improved 12.3% compared to the fiscal second quarter. Looking at our sales performance by customer type, we see some signs of encouragement. Core customer daily sales continued the trend of outperforming total company with year over year improvement of approximately 8% in the quarter. National Accounts, we were pleased by the improving trend and compared to the first half of the year with the growth in the third quarter of approximately 7%.
And lastly, in the public sector, daily sales improved roughly 8%, primarily driven by increased defense activity in the quarter and a lower comparison in the prior year. In solutions, we remain pleased by the continued expansion of our footprint in 3Q in vending. The number of machines installed at quarter end increased 7% year over year to approximately 30,800 machines. The number of customers with an implant program improved 7% year over year to a total of 426 programs.
As you recall, at the start of the fiscal year, our implant program count growth began to moderate as we strengthened financial discipline in the field and sharpened the quality of our decision making. This is prompting us to transition certain existing implant programs with suboptimal returns to more cost-effective service options that are better scaled to customer needs. As was the case in the first half of the fiscal year, signings in the third quarter were higher than the sequential increase in total program count.
Operating expenses in fiscal third quarter were approximately $324 million on a reported basis. On an adjusted basis, operating expenses of $319 million increased approximately $9 million year over year or $11 million quarter over quarter. However, we saw a sizable improvement in adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of sales with declines of 150 basis points year over year and 310 basis points quarter over quarter. This performance was better than expected as sales growth meaningfully outpaced expense growth driven by our productivity and headcount actions taken over the year.
Reported operating margin for the quarter was 10.2% compared to 8.5% in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, operating margin of 10.6% exceeded the high end of our outlook for the quarter and compared favorably to 9% in the prior year. We delivered GAAP EPS of $1.44 compared to $1.02 in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, we delivered EPS of $1.43 compared to $1.08 in the prior year, an improvement of 32%. Turning to Slide 7 to review our balance sheet and free cash flow performance, we continue to maintain a healthy balance sheet with net debt of approximately $433 million representing roughly 1 times EBITDA.
Capital expenditures of $21 million were down slightly year over year and we achieved free cash flow conversion above 100% despite the step up in AR related to the increase in sales. This is resulting in free cash flow conversion of 94% fiscal year to date, keeping us on track to achieve our updated target of 95% for the fiscal year. Looking at our capital allocation strategy on Slide 8, our highest priorities remain organic investment to fuel growth and advance operational efficiencies across the business.
Returning capital to shareholders also remains a priority with approximately $49 million returned to shareholders in fiscal 3Q and $160 million fiscal year to date in the form of dividends and share repurchases. Moving to our expectations for the fourth quarter on Slide 9 to reflect quarter to date trends including daily sales in fiscal June that are expected to grow approximately 7% in more difficult comparisons of the prior this quarter we are anticipating average daily sales improvement of 6.5 to 8.5% compared to the prior year gross margins to follow the historical 3Q to 4Q sequential decline of 40 to 50 basis points and the continuation of profitable growth demonstrated by the midpoint of our adjusted operating margin range of 10 to 10.8%, implying adjusted incremental operating margins in the mid-20s. As we approach the end of the fiscal year, we have updated our expectations for some line items that can be found at the bottom of the slide. We now expect depreciation amortization expense to be approximately $100 million for the fiscal year versus our prior expectation of $90 to $100 million.
We are also reducing our CapEx assumption from $100 to $110 million to approximately $100 million. This is resulting in our expectations for free cash flow conversion to increase from 90% to approximately 95% for the fiscal year. Our expectations on the other line items for the fiscal year remain unchanged and include interest and other expenses of approximately $30 million, including the $5 million employee retention credit benefit we recognized in Q3, which is excluded for adjusted EPS and a tax rate between 24.5 to 25.5%.
Yep. Hey Chris, welcome back. The way I would think about volumes and price in 4Q is price was about 7.3%, 7.2% year over year in 3Q. You know, as Martina mentioned, we'll begin lapping some of our more meaningful price actions related to tariffs in 4Q last year. We did put some price in in May related to what we're seeing in the metalworking and other product categories. I would think about price being, you know, in that six and a half, 7% range, but definitely implying volume improvement at the midpoint.
Got it. That's extremely helpful and I guess just kind of as a follow-up here on the salesforce realignment and the efforts on that front, can you kind of give the sense for how did the execution there sort of track through the quarter to your expectations? Are we continuing to see things move in the right direction there? Are you pleased with kind of how sales growth and coverage have kind of moved as we got into June? Maybe just any kind of additional commentary there to make, you know, that would be very helpful.
Absolutely. We're exactly where we thought we would be. So you want to think about this in two phases. So first thinking about the structure and the analogy that I use with the team is you want to get wet if it rains. So you want to be in the right place at the right time, with the right opportunities, with the right programs and, you know, put it into our context, able to take advantage of the tailwind that we're seeing in, you know, some of the industrial trends.
And that's happening. So proof points, you look at the volume through our vending units. We've got vending and implant up mid-teens ads in the quarter. We've got spending per unit up high single digits, which is clearly a volume driver. That's that coiled spring we've been waiting for. So the structure piece is behind us and we're happy with our segmentation and our coverage. Now the next piece, which is really more exciting, is you want to make it rain as well.
And that's what we're talking about around the sales excellence side of things. So we've compressed our time to hire, we have filled the vacancy, we're onboarding and training people differently. We've got a new sales management process. So now you start to drive growth and volume through your day-to-day activity and your day-to-day sales management. So we're exactly where we thought we'd be. This is a long game that we're playing and you'll start to see it as the volume improves in the next quarter and beyond.
Yeah, Ken, thank you for the question because I think it is important that we're all on the same page. So let's take one step back and say, where did this benchmark come from? We're committed to that mid-teens operating margin or beyond in terms of a Turkish turnaround for the company. And we needed an internal benchmark. We needed something to anchor ourselves against and to shoot for. And so we did all of this benchmarking to say today to deliver $4 billion in sales, it takes us 1,000 more people than it would take one of our public peers.
And that's the measure of efficiency then that we're looking at internally. So if you quickly do the math, you know, you're talking about $570,000 ish per head. That's what we generate today. We want that number to be $100,000 more. Right? That's what the thousand heads turns into. So then the team takes that target and says either A, I need to be able to grow without adding heads or I need to take heads out to make my process more efficient. And it's a combination of both because we want to improve associate experience and take manual workout and build us a foundation that can absorb growth without needing new headcount.
And in doing so, we want to improve customer experience. So there's a whole set of interconnected factors that we're looking at. So we have a roadmap today. I mean, if you think about it, we're almost at the end of our fiscal year. So we've already mapped out the target for 27. That gets us closer to that benchmark. But that's the number that we want you to be tracking. So you can look at absolute headcount progress if you look at total heads, less the sales headcount.
But it's really that ratio, I think that's the more important measure, progress. And the other thing I'll say is based on the roadmap, we're not going to share a lot of details up front for competitive reasons and honestly to support the strong momentum and morale that is within the company around this benchmark. But as we log the wins, we will share them, but you'll see them in those two numbers and it's not going to be linear. You know, this quarter, for example, we didn't see a lot of movement.
Got it. That's very, very helpful. I appreciate that. And then maybe for the follow up, just thinking about, you know, operating leverage from 3Q to 4Q. I think the midpoint of the incremental margins is in the mid 20% range. You did low 30s this most recent quarter. Maybe any color on just why the operating leverage may step down sequentially despite the ads growing. Is there a mixed headwind that we should be aware of or is there anything else one time that we should be aware of thinking about that fourth quarter guide relative to maybe what's maybe more baked in as conservatism.
Hey Ken, this is Ryan. You know, not overly concerned about the increase in, I mean the decrease in operating leverage. You know, it's mainly just driven by the timing of some actions and some moving pieces in the prior year. For instance, you know, if you look at freight year over year in 3Q is about a $3 million good guy. You know, we start, we'll start to lap some of our network optimization savings in 4Q. You know, that will be a bad guy year over year just because of what we're seeing in fuel cost.
Another one would be, you know, if you think about our headcount actions we took at the end of last fiscal year, we'll start to anniversary them. So you know, the way I think about it is yeah it's a step down but you know, there's some moving pieces. But I'd say our profitable growth algorithm still remains intact. You know, mid single digits incremental margins should be at least 20% as we near high single low double digits incremental margins should be at the upper end of 20%, closer to 30%.
So thanks for the question, Ryan. I think we're probably in sort of third inning if I that that might be conservative but we are starting to see changes in behavior. So the most notable now that we haven't sized yet, but we're watching closely is summer shutdown patterns are changing significantly. So whereas we would have had, you know, preplanned shutdowns, particularly in automotive, those are being canceled or they're not or they're not being announced as they would have been.
So it's still spotty, but it's real. And so I think that's probably the best indicator that we have. Ryan, I'd just add in 3Q our top 5 end markets saw strong growth in 4, with the exception of automotive. As we head into June, we saw automotive turn positive, which is another good sign. And then going back to Martina's earlier comments in Q and A, if you look at the average daily sales and vending in NPLANT on a per unit basis, you know, we were up high single digits and that implies volume improvement.
Yep, that's really helpful. Yeah, 1% volume I imagine will get a lot better if this continues. So that's kind of what I'm focused on. And then on pricing, 7% price was a little better than I think we expected. Just talk about why that was. And then just on tungsten, are you done seeing price increases from suppliers on that now? And, and I'm curious, how much are tungsten carbide prices up year over year in 3Q because I imagine that's a decent tailwind.
We're not done. Ryan, thanks for the question. So tungsten is still the largest driver of our inflation and I think we're not done suppliers reactions depends on their own, the nature of their own supply chain. We will plan for a price action in the fourth quarter. And I mean and tungsten overall is up over 500%. So we haven't really seen a slowdown yet. We are, we haven't seen, you know, we haven't seen a lot of pre-buying. Cutting tool volume is still growing for us, which is an important metric that we're tracking because we want to make sure there's no demand destruction yet.
There aren't a lot of substitutes for carbide cutting tools. So we're still seeing inflation, but we're still seeing growth and yeah, we don't see the end. And Ryan, just going back to your first question on pricing in the third quarter. Yeah, it came in a little bit better than anticipated. A couple things driving that is we saw cutting tool volumes inflect positively. If you think about the inflation there that contributed. And then, you know, we talked about being more strategic with pricing in certain categories and streamlining some discounting templates.
Oh, thanks. Good morning everyone. I just wanted to follow up on that pricing question. First of all, can you maybe just comment on how that price cost gap is trending and kind of 3Q into 4Q and then when we look at the monthly sales performance, I know that month over month can be volatile but May was weaker, June was stronger. It looked like a bit of a pre buy ahead of price increases. He said Martina, that didn't happen. Just this curious. Any comments on that?
Yeah, it does. I can see how if you look at our April, our April, May, June, you're kind of wondering is this going in the right direction? We had a couple of course structural things impacting that. So remember Easter moved which inflated our April and then June, typically for US is a 250 basis point drop because of our five week month and the holiday timing. Actually this year it's about a 50 basis point increase. So we've seen just some shifting but no real concern. We're pretty happy with where sales are. And price cost positive contributed 20 to 30 basis points to margin in the quarter.
Okay, so I'll try to unpack that. There's a couple of pieces in there. I'll let Greg give you the breakdown on the SGA. The one thing I'm most happy about is that what we tried to achieve with our variable compensation redesign is being felt. One of the issues that MSC struggled with in the past is that we didn't have a responsive commission program. So our sales might be down but we wouldn't see then the benefit in our SGA comp design. This is the first quarter that we see it fully working the way it should.
Yeah, sure. I'll give you a little bit of color on the Opex we saw in 3Q and Chris wanted to first say I'm encouraged to see the evidence that we're making progress on our cost structure has seen by the 150 basis point decline in our operating expenses as a percentage of sales and really that helped to contribute to or significantly contributed to the improvement of 160 basis points in the adjusted operating margin year over year and 32% incremental margin that we're seeing.
And I can talk a little bit about some of the expenses year over year here. Just give a little more color. We saw a step up of $9 million year over year for operating expenses and it was driven primarily by increases related to personnel related expenses. We continue to see investments in in plant and advertising to both support and drive volume growth. We saw a little incremental DNA pickup. And then lastly there was an unexpected during the quarter we saw a year over year step up a few million dollars in bad ad expense that was driven by a couple of customers that were isolated and not very reflective of the current environment.
And then from a standpoint, partially offset by our productivity from our headcount, we did see some lower freight driven by the combination of our network initiatives during the quarter as well as we did see last year we had some higher outbound freight that was related to some public sector orders that didn't repeat in the period. And we are also seeing some early benefits from our sales force optimization work that eliminated that duplicative commissions being paid on the same revenues and resulted in lower commissions expense year over year despite higher sales volumes.
Yeah, so maybe I'll take it back just since volume is on everybody's mind, ours included. That's one of our major metrics that we're measuring inside the business. So Ryan said it earlier, but just to recap. So volumes returned to growth across all customer types in April and May and now we see it again in June just backing us up. We were flat on volumes in the first quarter. We dug ourselves a hole to about negative four in the second quarter. We know what happened there with the sales redesign.
We're back to just above flat. So we're positive in all customer types now for the third quarter and we expect that to continue to grow. We have very weak Volume comps coming up. So you will start. As we start lapping price, we're very confident that we'll start to see that impact in volume and then initiatives are starting to take hold. So one thing we didn't talk about today in the prepared remarks was the Growth Forum pipeline. You know, we have a pipeline of 500 million in opportunities.
We've converted about 10% of that on an annualized basis. The type of pipeline management that we're doing, the very consequence, sales coaching and sales management will continue to drive volume. So we're optimistic. You were asking me into 27. I think we've got a good solutions footprint across the, across the industry and now we're starting to see that ads was up mid teens for vending an implant this quarter and high single digits through machines.
Morning and thank you for taking my questions. Martina. All the commentary around demand and volumes returning to growth sounds pretty positive. But I do want to perhaps put a finer point on the guide for the fourth quarter where I believe your midpoint implies again in July and or August, another trend above your typical month-over-month progression. June's a pretty high bar. You outperformed significantly there. So I'm just curious what gives you the confidence to make that assumption.
Yeah, thanks for the question, Tommy. You know, we just feel confident in what we're seeing. Yeah. Whether it's in the macro or our pipeline, we're continuing to see benefits from our salesforce work grow. As Martina mentioned, our sales excellence program is starting to take hold in early innings there. But just feel like we're on good footing and feel confident. Confident that you know that trend will continue. There might be a little bit more price in the quarter depending on what we see from our suppliers.
But as we sit here today, don't feel like we really got ahead of our skis here. Yeah, I think it's hard to. It's hard to describe. I think you've heard me say sales is a science. It's hard to describe the difference that selling for MSC today represents compared to selling for MSC a year ago. We're still a short cycle business. You know, we will still have, you know, have limited insight into what's coming. But the pipeline management, the white space steering, things like conversion on the Growth Forum pipeline, those are becoming very real and starting to, you know, have teeth in our planning.
Yep, thank you both. As a follow up, I wanted to circle back to the discussion on incremental margins. Martina, you've addressed multiple times today the benefits in terms of incrementals from the prior restructuring actions. You've talked about the internal benchmark to continue to improve employee productivity. So there's a lot of tailwinds here as we think about incrementals. Looking ahead, if you roll it all together, is mid-20s a fair base case for fiscal 2027?
For fiscal 27 I think we want to. We have not updated the algorithm that Ryan mentioned. So mid single, 20% higher than that. You know that we do the math. There probably be a moment that we could sharpen that algorithm and give you maybe a more aggressive direction. I think we have a plan but for now this is where we are, if that makes sense. I think in terms of the 4Q outlook, gross margin is entirely based on our historical performance. Our mix typically changes.
We're starting to lap some price actions. There could be some upside there. And as Ryan said, we've got some one time things. We're comping in the fourth quarter in terms of some personnel actions and that kind of thing. Otherwise I think that incremental would be stronger for the fourth quarter. Tommy, I just want to say one more thing. I think it's clear that we're fundamentally doing more with less. We're beginning to grow volumes and if you look at our headcount, full time headcount's down 360 year over year and build sales is down 225.
So one of the things that we sort of were convicted of is we would really not like to expand gross margin above that 40 to 41% range because volume is our priority. So in those KPIs that I laid out in the beginning of the prepared remarks, we didn't mention gross margin on purpose because we really want to drive volume. So you should think about that 40 to 41% range kind of as a steady level. And anything that we achieve because of our own efficiencies or because of our pricing, as we professionalize our pricing process, we'd like to take those proceeds and actually turn them into price for our customers so that we can continue to grow volume. So there's a competitiveness opportunity that we see there as we continue to improve our gross margin.
Hi, good morning. Thank you. First off, I'd like to discuss the 6.8% growth in manufacturing specifically. So I assume that pricing in manufacturing because of the impact of tungsten is greater than the company average. 7.2. So, Martina, I'm wondering, as you look at, you mentioned MBI and of course ISM has been above 50 for five months now. I know there's a lot of change happening in MSC, but are you disappointed you haven't seen a resurgence in manufacturing volume growth at this point in the cycle or is it just your expectation we'll see that next quarter and beyond?
Hey Dave, thanks for the question. I'll give a little color on there and pass it over to Martina. You know, one of the things that's driving that is if you think about our smallest of small core customers or our uncovered core customers that transact on the web, you know, web average daily sales were up double digits. You know, those are characterized in the other bucket and that falls into non manufacturing. So, you know, on a NAICS basis, you know, know it's showing 6.8%. But in all other purposes I would say that that number is a little depressed just because of the way we characterize the smallest of small core customers. And then Martina, I didn't know if there's anything you wanted to add.
Yeah, I think, I mean, are we blowing it out of the water on volume yet, Dave? We're not. Like I said, we've completed our phase one of our restruct and now what we expect to see is the volume growth. I think there's volume kind of underlying everything that we're doing because we're covering new customers now with the new segmentation and obviously everything that they're that that's implying volume, even though we don't reflect it that way yet.
Okay, thank you. And given the price read through we had this quarter, if you strip that out, by my math, it seemed like contribution margin X price would have been negative. And I understand you're looking at flattish volumes here. But guiding fourth quarter lower, are there other lingering cost factors that we should consider fourth quarter and beyond before we get to sort of operational contribution margins that are in that 20% range? Because clearly you're sort of implying there's a handoff. And I think the math would imply that, that there's sort of a price to volume handoff that's upcoming. And I just wonder what your confidence level is there.
Yeah, Dave, I'll chime in and then pass it over to Martina. You know what I would say is everybody has their own assumptions on how we would lever on volumes. But if you look at 2Q, we had a 25% incremental margin, low 30s here in 3Q and then 4Q implying you know, 23% ish at the midpoint. You know, as we mentioned earlier, a portion of that is driven due to just the timing of some of our headcount actions in the prior year and some moving pieces on a year over year basis. For instance, freight was a good guy in 3Q, it'll be a bad guy in 2Q. The other things to consider is DNA will step up a little bit year over year. So there's just a couple moving pieces.
Yeah, I mean we've been here before. Dave, let me get a little candid for a second. Right, so when we were in the post Covid period and there was a lot of price inflation, we had really attractive and interesting numbers that weren't sustained by, by let's say operational change. That's not where we are right now. So that you know, those freight savings are absolutely real. We're taking the same fuel increases as everyone else, but we've optimized the network and we're paying less.
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