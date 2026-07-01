Veeva Systems Reports Q1 2027 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/423437130?pwd=ckfYa8Xa

Summary

Veeva Systems Inc reported total revenue of $883 million for the fiscal 2027 first quarter, exceeding guidance with a non-GAAP operating income of $395 million.

The company highlighted its strategic focus on AI-driven initiatives, particularly through its Veeva Falcon product, aiming to automate labor-intensive tasks within life sciences.

Veeva anticipates continued growth in its R&D and Quality Cloud segments, despite maintaining conservative full-year guidance adjustments.

Crossix had a strong quarter due to increased pharma digital spending, with ongoing innovation supporting market share gains.

Management confidence remains high in winning the majority of remaining CRM migration decisions, with significant recent wins from Teva and Merck KGaA.

The acquisition of ASTRO aligns with Veeva's strategy to enhance brand engagement platforms for biopharma companies, leveraging AI for compliance and efficiency.

Professional services revenue saw a record quarter, driven by strong project execution and consulting work, though not necessarily a leading indicator of subscription growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to Veeva Systems fiscal 2027 first quarter results conference call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Gunner Hanson, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Gunner, please go ahead.

Gunner Hanson, Senior Director of Investor Relations

We may also discuss certain non-GAAP metrics that we believe aid in the understanding of our financial results. A reconciliation to comparable GAAP metrics can be found in today's earnings release and in the supplemental investor presentation, both of which are available on our website. With that, thank you for joining us and I'll turn the call over to Peter.

Peter Gassner, Founder and CEO

Thank you, Gunner, and welcome everyone to the call. We had a strong start to the year, delivering results ahead of our guidance. Total revenue in the quarter was 883 million with non-GAAP operating income of 395 million. Our execution continues strong across the business and it's an exciting time for Veeva and for Life Sciences overall as we execute against a clear vision for Industry AI. We'll now open up the call to your questions.

OPERATOR

Joe, your line is now open.

Joe Verwink, Analyst at Baird

Great. Thanks for taking my question this afternoon. I was hoping to go into a bit more detail on Veeva Falcon. This certainly seems more complex and consequential in scope. I think you call it disruptive in the remarks. Can you maybe expand on what this product is targeting and how you envision customers operating in drug development with maybe now this interplay between the Bolt Standard agents and Silken?

Peter Gassner, Founder and CEO

Some of those jobs or slices of people's jobs, our agents will just do those for them. And that's never something that we set out to do when Veeva started. Why? Because there was not technology available, there was not probabilistic technology available to do this. There was no AI that could do this. Now there is. So that's why you see Veeva leaning into this new market.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Bryan Peterson with Raymond James. Brian, your line is now open.

Bryan Peterson, Analyst at Raymond James

Guys, thanks for taking the question. So maybe just a follow-up on that. As we think about pharma appetite for AI applications more broadly, I'm curious what areas you think they lean into first and how we should think about the transition from traditional SaaS applications to AI and pharma. Peter, I'd love to just see your perspective on that.

Peter Gassner, Founder and CEO

It's difficult specific work, but we can make agents that are very specific on that. Agents that take in a bunch of free text via email or other channels and have to sort it out to see is this a product complaint, if so, how to handle that and categorize that or no, this is an adverse event. This is an issue with a medicine making somebody potentially ill. Okay, well what is that illness? Is that a headache or a throbbing headache? How serious is that?

We don't have a model we use, but we have applications and the agents. So that is a structural advantage. And I do want to emphasize again the consulting because a lot of this is about change management.

OPERATOR

Your next question, Jen, comes from the line of Ken Wong with Oppenheimer. Ken, your line is now open.

Ken Wong, Analyst at Oppenheimer

Brian, I wanted to just touch on the R and D business real quick. It looks like a really strong start to Q1, potentially kind of outpacing the full year guide by a couple of points, yet only raised the full year by 5 million. Can you provide some context into the rest of the year that conservatism? Is there something that we're not seeing around the corner there?

Brian Van Wagner, Chief Financial Officer

And you're seeing that factor drive the full year growth. But pleased with the progress that we're making, with the momentum coming out of Q1 and what we see for the balance of the year.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Alexei Gogolev with JPMorgan. Alexei, your line is now open.

Alexei Gogolev, Analyst at JPMorgan

Thank you. Glad to hear you had another strong quarter for Crossix. What did you see in cross activity in the quarter in terms of demand and deal size and mixed in verticals? And how should we think about growth durability through the year? Specifically, what's driving the share gains that you called out?

Paul Shawah, EVP Strategy

So really pleased with the execution in Crossix and a lot of the progress we're making and I expect that to be a durable growth business for us over the long term.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Rishi Jalaria with RBC. Rishi, your line is now open.

Rishi Jalaria, Analyst

Peter Gassner, Founder and CEO

It's going to be great revenue for Veeva, but it's going to deliver value far above and beyond that for the industry, and that's going to allow the industry to grow. It's a disruptive thing. It's not a. It's not an incremental thing or a tool.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of David Winley with Jefferies. David, your line is now open.

David Winley, Analyst at Jefferies

Thanks. Good segue, Peter. Thanks for taking my question. How are you on Falcon? How are you pricing Falcon? And how are you deciding which labor roles to address or to attack with Falcon agents?

Peter Gassner, Founder and CEO

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Andrew De Gaspari with P. And P. Pareva. Andrew, your line is now open.

Andrew De Gaspari, Analyst

Yeah, thanks for this. I wanted to ask a clarifying point you mentioned earlier and just really on the Veeva Falcon, mentioning the displacement of potential roles at these larger firms. I'm just wondering, is there anything that you would consider timing wise from an economics perspective? So if, let's say these roles were to move in another direction, do you think it could potentially cannibalize some of the revenue that you get from those customers?

Or do you think it would be all accretive?

Peter Gassner, Founder and CEO

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Jailandria Singh with Truist Securities. Jaylandria, your line is now open.

Jailandria Singh, Analyst at Truist Securities

Just give us a little bit of color about the macro development.

Brian Van Wagner, Chief Financial Officer

This is Brian, I'll take this one. I think overall what we see in the macro is an environment that is unchanged from when we gave guidance a few months ago. And so there are pockets that are always relatively stronger or weaker. But overall the business is performing well and our customers are performing really well. And there are times of change that they go through regulatory changes, changes in their business and the patent profile of their portfolio.

But that ebbs and flows and they're quite adept at navigating that change. And so we continue to see a strong and healthy end market that we're selling into. We see that across the commercial as well as the DevCloud and Quality sides. And we're feeling good about that. And that's all factored into our guidance for the balance of the year.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes in the line of DJ Hines with Canaccord. DJ, your line is now open.

DJ Hines, Analyst at Canaccord

Hey, thank you, Paul. I'm curious if you've had any update on top 20 CRM migration decisions or discussions that you're having and I guess related to that, I think at one point you had said, hey, we're going to kind of pause on the commercial cross-sell opportunity and focus on migration first. When do you start leaning in on the cross-sell conversations with the customers that have made a decision to go with Vault?

Paul Shawah, EVP Strategy

We've done a lot of migrations. It's over 40 migrations that we've done. We're just executing well. And now we have customers turning on AI in Vault CRM. So a lot of the innovation that we talked about, it's there. Customers are using it. So it's just a lot of excitement. There's a lot of energy and lots happening in the CRM space. So we're pleased where things are headed there.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Charles Rye with TD Cohen. Charles, your line is now open.

Charles Rye, Analyst at TD Cohen

Yeah, thanks, Paul. I just wanted to follow up there because I think for the last quarter, the quarter before, you guys had kind of indicated that you kind of expected 14 of the top 20 to retain 14. Listening to your comments now, it sounds like maybe you are stepping back from that. Is maybe 13 the right number to think about? Just maybe help us understand that part of it? Appreciate it. Thank you.

Paul Shawah, EVP Strategy

Yeah, no, there's only four decisions left. They'll play out through the rest of the year. We. I think we're going to win the majority of them all. The decisions are not made, so you certainly don't want to make a prediction on them before the decisions are final. So we still feel really good. And that's why I said the majority. We expect to win the majority and again will play out through the remainder of the year.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Jeff Garo with Stevens. Jeff, your line is now open.

Jeff Garo, Analyst at Stevens

Brian Van Wagner, Chief Financial Officer

And so I wouldn't read those two together.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Ryan McDonald with Needham Company. Ryan, your line is now open.

Ryan McDonald, Analyst at Needham Company

And then for Brian, as we think about the commercial revenue subscription revenue guidance increase, how much of that was attributed to OSTRO contribution? Thanks.

Paul Shawah, EVP Strategy

So it's a really exciting area. It's going to play a bigger and bigger role in commercial cloud over time. And we see it as a really significant acquisition and.