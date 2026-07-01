Short-Squeeze? Why is Bloom Energy Stock Trading Higher Today?

The move builds on Bloom Energy’s recent momentum as investors weigh the company’s broader role in powering AI data centers.

What Is Driving Bloom Energy’s $25 Billion Financing Expansion?

Brookfield increased its framework to finance Bloom-related power projects to $25 billion, up from the previously announced $5 billion, sharpening the market’s focus on Bloom as a "clean, reliable power" lever for AI-driven electricity demand.

The company’s chief commercial officer, Aman Joshi, said the expanded commitment reflects momentum from recently announced large-scale deals tied to data-center growth.

Short Interest Rises

Bloom Energy’s short interest rose to 29.78 million shares from 28.56 million in the latest reporting period, meaning more traders are betting against the stock.

The short position now represents 11.98% of the publicly available float, while the 2.81 days-to-cover ratio suggests bearish traders could exit relatively quickly based on recent trading volume.

Critical Technical Levels To Watch For BE Stock

The stock remains in a longer-term uptrend, trading above its 20-day and 200-day moving averages. Bullish moving-average crossovers continue to support momentum and keep the trend constructive.

With shares near the June 52-week high of $351.28, investors will watch for a breakout or consolidation.

The RSI of 53.86 signals neutral momentum and indicates the move has not become overextended.

Key Resistance : $351.28 — the 52-week high from June is the nearest overhead reference for a breakout attempt

: $351.28 — the 52-week high from June is the nearest overhead reference for a breakout attempt Key Support: $285.19 — the 20-day SMA is the closest trend support after the premarket gap higher

Bloom Energy Earnings Preview: What Analysts Expect

The next major catalyst is the company’s estimated July 30, 2026, earnings report.

Analysts expect EPS of 35 cents, up from 10 cents a year earlier, while revenue is projected to rise to $806.13 million from $401.24 million year over year.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $231.65. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $276.00) (June 23)

: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $276.00) (June 23) Bernstein : Initiated with Market Perform (Target $276.00) (June 17)

: Initiated with Market Perform (Target $276.00) (June 17) Barclays: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $254.00) (May 12)

Top ETFs Holding Bloom Energy: CNRG, EGGY, SMOG

Significance: Because BE carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

BE Price Action: Bloom Energy shares were up 7.66% at $325.89 during premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $351.28, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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