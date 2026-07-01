Accenture Q3 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) held its third-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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View the webcast at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/5351795/1DDECF9C0DAB53A327A32F64D1920276

Summary

Accenture PLC reported strong Q3 fiscal 2026 results with revenue growth across all geographic markets, industry groups, and types of work, adding $1 billion in revenue over FY25.

The company faced a $100 million revenue impact from the Middle East conflict, affecting consulting work and delaying large managed services opportunities to FY27.

Accenture announced plans to invest $9 billion in acquisitions, including OT cybersecurity firms Dragos, Run Zero, and Netrise, expanding its capabilities in strategic growth areas.

The company is launching Accenture Edge, targeting the mid-market segment, estimated as a $240 billion addressable market, with solutions tailored for faster deployment.

Accenture continues to strengthen partnerships with AI and data partners, expecting to double bookings from key emerging partners compared to FY25.

Financial highlights include a 9% EPS growth to $3.80, a 17% operating margin, and returning $2.2 billion to shareholders in Q3 through repurchases and dividends.

For FY26, Accenture expects 3-4% revenue growth in local currency, a 15.8% operating margin, and to return at least $9.5 billion to shareholders.

Management highlighted the expansion of AI initiatives and cybersecurity as key growth drivers, with significant client wins and partnerships in these areas.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day and welcome to Accenture's third quarter fiscal 2026 earnings conference call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To ask a question, you may press star then one on your telephone keypad, and to withdraw your question, please press star then two. Please note today's event is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Alexia Quadrani, Executive Director and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Alexia Quadrani, Executive Director and Head of Investor Relations

Thank you, Operator, and thanks everyone for joining us today on our third quarter 2026 earnings announcement. As the operator just mentioned, I'm Alexia Quadrani, Executive Director, Head of Investor Relations. On today's call, you will hear from Julie Sweet, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Angie Park, our Chief Financial Officer. We hope you've had an opportunity to review the earnings release which we issued a short time ago. Let me quickly outline the agenda for today's call.

Julie will begin with an overview of our results. Angie will take you through the financial details, including the income statement and balance sheet, along with some key operational metrics for the third quarter. Julie will then provide a brief update on the market positioning before Angie provides our business outlook for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2026. We will then take your questions before Julie provides a wrap-up at the end of the call.

We're also pleased to announce that we will host our Investor Day in New York City on October 14th. More details to come. Some of the matters we'll discuss on this call, including our business outlook, are forward-looking and as such are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those factors set forth in today's news release and discussed in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings.

These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this call. During our call today, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures which we believe provide useful information for investors. We include reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures where appropriate to GAAP in our news release or in the Investor Relations section of our website at accenture.com. As always, Accenture assumes no obligation to update the information presented on this conference call.

Now let me turn the call over to Julie.

Julie Sweet, Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Alexia, and everyone joining us this morning, and thank you to our more than 798,000 people for your extraordinary work. Before Angie takes you through the detailed numbers, I will give you some color on the quarter and on the progress we're making on our growth strategy. In Q3, we delivered strong results with broad-based revenue growth across geographic markets, industry groups, and types of work and once again took significant market share, underscoring the relevance of our services and our strong competitive position.

To put our performance in context, we added approximately $1 billion in revenue in Q3 over FY25 and $3.4 billion year to date. Over the same period last year, we also delivered strong margin expansion, EPS growth, and free cash flow while continuing to invest in our business and our people. This quarter, we had 30 clients with quarterly bookings over $100 million, bringing us to 104 of such bookings year to date, a 13% increase over the same period last year.

This is one of the best indicators of the depth of our client relationships and the scale of the reinvention programs we are helping deliver. I also want to give you context on two factors that impacted our results this quarter. First, we were impacted by the conflict in the Middle East. We saw a revenue impact of approximately $100 million compared to our expectations, which was all consulting type of work split evenly between the direct impact on our Middle East business and indirect effects outside of the region.

In the last few weeks of the quarter, we saw this indirect impact globally in products and to a lesser degree in resources, mostly in discretionary spend. In addition, sales in the Middle East were impacted by approximately $400 million and also in EMEA due to longer decision-making. Second, a couple of our large managed services opportunities moved into FY27 for company-specific reasons. Now on acquisitions, because of the exciting OT cybersecurity acquisitions we announced today, which I'll talk about in a moment, we now expect to deploy approximately $9 billion of capital this year based on the anticipated closing dates of the acquisitions.

We are also adding important capabilities in other strategic areas of growth, including our recently announced acquisitions of Alpha Health, a service-led digital health platform in Italy, and Wailer A, a leading creator and social agency in the Americas. I am also thrilled to congratulate our approximately 124,000 people who were promoted this fiscal year, a 30% increase over last year, including more than 900 who were promoted to Managing Director.

Our people make the difference in our ability to deliver our results and value to our clients. All in all, we are pleased with how we're executing in this environment. Now let's turn to how we're executing our growth strategy to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and the leader in the widespread adoption of AI. And I want to provide a few examples of how we're capturing new areas of demand in the age of AI. What we're doing to expand our total addressable market and the areas where we are shifting to more non-FTE commercial models over time.

We believe that AI will be a tailwind for us and our industry as it scales because it is a catalyst for reinvention and is creating new opportunities for growth and efficiency for our clients and for us. We are building a stronger foundation every quarter for us to win as AI adoption scales. Let me walk you through some examples. We're starting to see clients who have more advanced digital cores move to larger AI transformation programs. You can see this demand in several significant AI-focused wins across multiple industries and markets which we publicly announce with companies like British Telecom Group, Mitsubishi Chemical, NSK, Perius, Stellantis, Tepco, Vodafone, and the Women's Tennis Association. The major theme of all of these programs is that we are moving clients from using AI to running on AI. We're also seeing more clients move from pilots to production. And all of this is happening even as AI is still in the early innings. This quarter, we saw another hundred clients initiate advanced AI projects with us. We have announced a number of expansions of partnerships with our top 10 ecosystem partners in AI and data, and our revenue growth from these partners continues to outpace our overall growth.

We are also on track to more than double our bookings from our key emerging AI and data partners compared with FY25, including Anthropic, Databricks, Gemini, Mistral AI, Nvidia, OpenAI, Palantir, and Snowflake. We are deepening these partnerships around specific areas of opportunity where we can combine their technology with Accenture's industry functional and delivery expertise. Now let's talk about our big move in OT security. To create a platform-led growth business with a non-FTE commercial model.

This morning we announced that we are acquiring a majority stake in Dragos, a leading platform for operational technology or OT cybersecurity, and all of Run Zero, a leading vulnerability and exposure assessment firm, and Netrise, a leader in device security. Together these acquisitions will create a first-of-its-kind OT security platform that lets clients see threats, find vulnerabilities, and fix them before it becomes a crisis. Cyber is a key enabler for AI.

This was achieved while making significant investments in our people and our business. EPS grew 9% in the quarter to $3.8 compared to EPS last year. Finally, we delivered free cash flow of $3.6 billion and returned $2.2 billion to shareholders through repurchases and dividends. Nine months into the fiscal year, we invested $3 billion primarily in 13 acquisitions. With those high-level comments, let me turn to some of the details starting with new bookings.

Managed services revenues were $9.4 billion, up 8% in US dollars and driven by mid-single-digit growth in technology managed services, which include application managed services and infrastructure managed services, and high single-digit growth in operations. Turning to our geographic markets, in The Americas, revenues grew 1% in local currency. Growth was led by software and platforms, high tech, and industrials, partially offset by a decline in public service.

We are seeing that demand in our services business as clients look to protect the physical infrastructure that keeps their operations and communities running. For example, we're helping one of the largest electric utilities in North America secure its electrical grid, protecting power infrastructure that serves more than 10 million people. As utilities modernize and connect more devices across the grid, the cyber threat landscape is expanding rapidly.

Together, we built a single unified platform that orchestrates the entire journey from dealer portal and customer origination through government database checks, credit validation, and loan processing. All of it works seamlessly in real time across many integrations with and for the bank. Bradesco grew its vehicle financing portfolio 7.3% quarter over quarter with the unified platform a key enabler of that performance. With that, over to you, Angie.

Angie Park (Chief Financial Officer)

In connection with that, we expect to maintain a strong investment-grade credit rating with a low net leverage ratio. With that, let's open it up so that we can take your questions.

Alexia Quadrani, Executive Director and Head of Investor Relations

Thanks, Angie. I would ask that each of you keep one question and a follow-up to allow as many participants as possible to ask a question. Operator, will you provide instructions for those on the call please?

OPERATOR

Yes, ma'am. To ask a question, you may press star then one on your telephone keypad. If you're using the speakerphone, we ask that you please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you'd like to withdraw your question, please press star then 2. Today's first question comes from Brian Keane at Citi. Please go ahead.

Brian Keane, Analyst at Citi

Hi guys. Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. It looks like the Middle East Conference.