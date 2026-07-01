Canopy Gwth (TSX:WEED) released fourth-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Monday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Roundhill Cannabis ETF reported a 6% increase in net revenue to $285 million, driven by 18% growth in Canadian medical cannabis and a 20% increase in Canadian adult use cannabis.
The strategic acquisition of MTL Cannabis has positioned the company as a leader in the Canadian medical cannabis market, with integration efforts advancing rapidly and $6 million in targeted annualized cost synergies already achieved.
Management expressed confidence in achieving positive adjusted EBITDA during fiscal 2027, supported by continued revenue growth and decreasing costs, with a focus on expanding markets in Europe and leveraging their strengthened platform and product portfolio.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR (Operator)
In addition, reconciliations between any non-GAAP measures to their closest reported GAAP measures are included in our earnings release. Please note that all financial information is provided in Penny and Dollars unless otherwise stated. Following remarks by Luke and Tom, we will conduct a question and answer session where we will take questions from analysts and with that I would like to turn the call over to Luke.
Luc Mongeau, Chief Executive Officer
The focus, collaboration and execution across the organization was critical to the progress we achieved. Our full-year performance reflected continued momentum with net revenue increasing 20% in Canada adult use cannabis and 18% in Canada medical. Alongside operational execution across the platform over the past year, we also optimized our structure and reset the cost base to a more sustainable level, removing significant expenses from the business.
We have recently seen the results of these efforts in Europe where we have delivered strong sequential growth in the past two quarters. We believe strength and capabilities will become increasingly important as the industry continues to evolve globally, particularly in the European market. With that, let me turn to our financial results for the year. Net revenue increased 6% to $285 million driven by growth in our Canadian medical and adult use business.
The successful launch of the VZ vaporizer during the year helped boost sales in a new category focus on affordability and portability. Post quarter end, the SMB team, inspired by new leadership, has been focused on cost optimization and a reset of our commercial approach in the U.S. overall, we exit fiscal 2026 as a stronger, better positioned organization with improved scale, stronger financial flexibility and the team that knows how to execute.
I believe these changes make us stronger and demonstrate how Canopy is becoming a different company. We're energized, we're encouraged, we're confident and we're just getting started. Without a doubt there is much work still to be done and I'm very confident in the strategy we have in place to deliver meaningful growth. More on this in a few minutes. First, I will ask Tom to review our fourth quarter results.
Tom Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)
We are proud to see the framework we pioneered for Canopy USA becoming increasingly relevant with our US peers, leveraging this structure to benefit from the positive momentum in the US Market.
Luc Mongeau, Chief Executive Officer
OPERATOR (Operator)
Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. We will now begin the question and answer session. Should you have a question, please press the star followed by the one on your touchtone phone. You will hear a prompt that your hand has been raised. If you wish to decline from the polling process, please press star followed by the two. If you are using the speakerphone, please lift the handset before pressing any keys. We do ask that you limit yourself to two questions.
For any additional questions, you may press star one. Again, the first question comes from Ken McCai with Canaco Genuity. Please go ahead.
Ken McCai, Canaco Genuity
Thank you. Good morning, Tom. I heard your comments with respect to mitigating the impact on your medical business and on veterans from the change in reimbursement, but I wonder whether you could help us just better handicap the potential impact or trajectory of your Canadian business given how material that headwind is in year and some recent competitor commentary with respect to that headwind.
Tom Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)
Ken McCai, Canaco Genuity
I realize there are offsets on the G and A side, but just trying to handicap the potential spend to drive share and growth in Germany through 27.
Tom Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I would say on the sales and marketing piece within SG&A, a lot of the spend is tied more to Canada than in Germany. I think where we see the biggest unlock in Germany would be getting some of the MTL flower.
Luc Mongeau, Chief Executive Officer
Ken McCai, Canaco Genuity
Great, thank you. I'll get back in queue.
OPERATOR (Operator)
Thank you. The next question comes from Aaron Gray with Alliance Global Partners. Please go ahead.
Ken McCai, Canaco Genuity
Thank you.
Luc Mongeau, Chief Executive Officer
So we're really confident, we're pleased with the results that have been done behind the scenes so far, and we will start seeing the benefits of this in the quarters to come.
Ken McCai, Canaco Genuity
Luc Mongeau, Chief Executive Officer
Ken McCai, Canaco Genuity
Okay, great. Appreciate the call. I'll go ahead and jump back in the queue.
OPERATOR (Operator)
Thank you. The next question comes from Bill Kirk with Roth Capital Partners. Please go ahead.
Bill Kirk, Roth Capital Partners
Tom Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)
Bill Kirk, Roth Capital Partners
Okay, thank you. In the cash flow statement, there was a like a cash outflow for I think it said deconsolidating or two subsidiaries. What was that in the period? What was that deconsolidating cash outflow?
Tom Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)
That might have been related to prior year? Bill, I'd have to go and go back and look at it separately. We can follow up in a summer session if you'd like.
Bill Kirk, Roth Capital Partners
Okay. Thank you, Tom.
OPERATOR (Operator)
Thank you. The next question comes from Brenna Cunnington with ATP Core. Mark, please, go ahead.
Brenna Cunnington, ATP Core
So could you just walk us through some of your strategic goals for putting this excess cash to work? You mentioned potentially expanding into the UK and we know maybe the US is a potential for investment on the horizon. Could you just provide more details in color on that?
Luc Mongeau, Chief Executive Officer
Tom, anything to add?
Tom Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)
No, I think that's right. You're right, Brian. We're not looking to squirrel away cash indefinitely, but we want to be able to be well positioned to capitalize on opportunities if and when they arise.
Brenna Cunnington, ATP Core
Okay, understood. And then just looking internationally, we have heard commentary from various LP peers regarding the standards for Germany's flower getting stricter, specifically with respect to the flower that's moving through Portugal to the EUGMP certified. Could you just provide us with more color on what you're seeing on this front? And is there potentially an opportunity to gain EUGMP certification at some point in the future?
Luc Mongeau, Chief Executive Officer
Yes, we're seeing very similar things. I think we're extremely well positioned to function in that type of environment.
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