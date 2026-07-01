Evertz Technologies Reports Q4 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Evertz Technologies (TSX:ET) released fourth-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://evertz.com/media/investor-relations/

Summary

Energy Transfer LP reported record annual sales of $515.8 million, with international revenues up 16% to $148 million. Recurring software services revenue increased 8% to $240.7 million.

Net earnings for the year were $64.4 million, with a fully diluted earnings per share of $0.83. The company maintained strong margin rates at 59.3%.

Operational highlights included winning awards at the National Association of Broadcasters Show and a strong presence in international markets, particularly Western Europe.

The company has a significant purchase order backlog of over $237 million, driven by increased global demand for video services and the transition to IP and cloud-based architectures.

Energy Transfer is optimistic about opportunities in the government and defense sectors, with recent partnerships and an office expansion in Colorado Springs.

Cash as of April 30 was $19.1 million, a decrease from the previous year due to significant dividend distributions.

The company declared a regular quarterly dividend of 20.5 cents per share, payable in July.

Management expressed confidence in maintaining margins despite component cost challenges and highlighted strategic investments in US manufacturing capacity.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Please go ahead.

Brian Campbell, Executive Vice President of Business Development

First off, we had record annual sales in excess of a half a billion dollars, coming in at 515.8 million for the year. This includes revenue in the international region of 148 million, up 16% from the prior year. Recurring software services and other software revenue increased 8% year over year, totaling 240.7 million. Margin rates remain consistently strong, coming in at 59.3% versus 59.5% prior year and 58.8% two years ago. Total margin dollars were 306 million.

The Bravo Best of Show recognized for expanding multi-program live production capabilities of a single venture, an innovative media core specifically for hybrid IP and FDI facilities. Excalibur, a high-density encoding platform engineered for scalable media transport, the MMA and Nucleus Product won in the AV Technology area for IPMX Certified IP Gateway solution built to bridge pro, AV and broadcast environments with seamless IPMX and ST2110 integration.

Doug Moore, Chief Financial Officer

Turning to the discussion of liquidity of the company, cash as of April 30 was 19.1 million, a decline compared to cash of 111.7 million as of April 30, 2025. The decline was primarily driven by the $136 million in dividends we distributed during the year, including the $75.5 million in special dividends that we paid during the third quarter. Working capital was 131.7 million as of April 30, 2026, compared to 206.9 million at the end of April 30, 2025.

For the quarter, the company used $17.1 million for financing activities, $15.4 million of which was for the payment of dividends during the quarter. For the year, the company generated cash from operations of $76.2 million, which is net of a $10.2 million change in non-cash working capital, incurring taxes. If the effects of that change were excluded from the calculation, the company generated $86.4 million in cash from operations during the year.

Brian, back to you.

Brian Campbell, Executive Vice President of Business Development

Thanks, John. We're now ready to open the call to questions.

OPERATOR

Please go ahead.

Thanos Moschapoulos, BMO Capital Markets

Hi, good afternoon. There was a nice acceleration in the growth rate for your software business this quarter. Is there anything in particular that you would call out in that regard, or just sort of the ongoing trends and drivers that we've talked about in prior quarters?

Doug Moore, Chief Financial Officer

Thanos Moschapoulos, BMO Capital Markets

Okay. Would that be one-time revenue or is that recurring revenue that's now coming online?

Doug Moore, Chief Financial Officer

It would be more of a project-based one-time milestone.

Thanos Moschapoulos, BMO Capital Markets

Okay, that's helpful. With respect to the hardware side of the business, I mean, obviously a lot of price inflation happening with components. We did see consistent margins this quarter, but going forward, how should we think about that dynamic? Would you expect to be able to pass through those costs and maintain margins, or what do you think on the component side?

Doug Moore, Chief Financial Officer

We are seeing some challenges, of course, in bringing in parts and increased costs, especially with memory and certain other aspects. The target range remains the same, the 56 to 60%. We manage pricing as we need to, but I can't directly say everything would be passed along. Our target range remains the same, and we're doing our best to mitigate those cost increases.

Thanos Moschapoulos, BMO Capital Markets

And last one for me, Brian, any update of note with respect to your government and defense opportunities on either side of the border?

Brian Campbell, Executive Vice President of Business Development

That was quite a large event and contingent, and we were front and center there. So those initiatives we continue to work very strongly. I'll pass it over to Doug to add a little bit more financial color.

Doug Moore, Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, I mean, from a quantification perspective, we don't separately disclose sales to government military in our financial statements. However, I could comment that over the past year, sales to government military, aerospace customers combined to be over 50 million in a year and also over 10% of revenue. Just to give you some kind of context of the scope.

Thanos Moschapoulos, BMO Capital Markets

That's very helpful. I appreciate it. I'll pass it on. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Robert Young from Fan Core Genuity. Please go ahead.

Robert Young, Fan Core Genuity

Hi. Great to hear the context around the defense sector. I was wondering if you can go a little bit deeper there just to talk about how you're going to market. Are you doing that with a partner? Are you building out any partner relationships specific to defense? Are you pursuing any specific opportunities in defense currently with partners?

Brian Campbell, Executive Vice President of Business Development

So those are a couple of the recent public domain relationships that we're very much leaning into and are significantly contributing to these opportunities.

Robert Young, Fan Core Genuity

Great to hear about all those efforts. That $50 million revenue number you shared, how would that compare with the last five years? For example, are you seeing a meaningful increase in opportunities or any increase in deal size or anything to put context around how much of that defense spend or defense opportunity is new and how much has already been a part of Energy Transfer's business?

Doug Moore, Chief Financial Officer

So that would be roughly a 12% increase over the prior year. It's been lumpy because of big projects in the past, and we would foresee it to be like that in the future. But we are looking at large programs. Those don't happen instantaneously. As you know, you often go through an RFI stage, RFP, and then contracting definitely takes time, but we're really encouraged by the opportunities we see in front of us.

Robert Young, Fan Core Genuity

Yes, maybe the last question for me would be around the Kuzma renegotiations. You still manufacture the bulk of your product in Canada, and I'm curious about, you know, what you might have done to prepare for any change in that. I know the North American revenue base has declined the last two quarters, and I'm curious if that's a function of upcoming Kuzma or if there's some other factor, and then I'll pass on.

Doug Moore, Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, I mean, I can comment that we continue to ramp up capacity outside of Pittsburgh. During the year, we spent between 7 and 8 million dollars, and I think 3 or 4 million was associated with land and building but also additional equipment and leasehold improvements to ramp up our ability to manufacture just outside Pittsburgh there in Indiana. But currently, the vast majority of what we're selling is USMCA compliant and not being subjected to tariffs.

So, you know, it's something we'll have to monitor and address. But as of this time, it's not a huge, at least a clear impact.

Robert Young, Fan Core Genuity

Well, I guess the question I'm trying to ask is if the negotiations were to yield like an end to that agreement, what would. How should investors be thinking about how well Energy Transfer is prepared?

Doug Moore, Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, so I mean, we will have to add additional capacity to our United States facility, but we will have six months to fully address those plans properly.

Robert Young, Fan Core Genuity

Okay, thanks.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Paul Tiber from RBT Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Paul Tiber, RBT Capital Markets

Good afternoon. Thanks for the detail on the defense business. Just another one if I may. On defense, is defense revenue skewed more towards hardware or recurring software, or does it match the mix of the entire company?

Doug Moore, Chief Financial Officer

So it would be more skewed towards hardware. Software is a large component of the modernization issues, and it is part of those sales to that sector. We do not have the analysis to tell you currently what the product mix is. We're not disclosing that at this time.

Paul Tiber, RBT Capital Markets

Okay, that's helpful. Second question is this on the international revenue growth. You mentioned there's a degree of lumpiness due to project timing. Was it related to those two project milestones that you hit? Were those in Europe?

Doug Moore, Chief Financial Officer

No, actually, they were in North America. They're not correlated in this case. This is just project deliveries that happened to be in Q4 in the international region. So they're not related in this case.

Paul Tiber, RBT Capital Markets

Okay. And when you look forward to international, I mean, do you see that momentum, that growth in international sustained? Is that segment going through a period of stronger growth here?

Doug Moore, Chief Financial Officer

We did significantly release. We had an improvement in Western Europe for sure. So there's still a fair amount of political unrest in certain jurisdictions. But year over year, there was definitely an improvement in the UK and Western Europe.

Paul Tiber, RBT Capital Markets

Okay. And then just lastly, just during the quarter and obviously there's the conflict in the Middle East. There's also the World Cup in North America. With all those large events going on, were there any. Did the conflict have any impact on procurement discussions, what you've seen through the quarter? And then conversely, the World Cup, was there a benefit from the World Cup in the quarter?

Doug Moore, Chief Financial Officer

Benefit for the World Cup would happen in prior quarters as infrastructures updated their facilities well in advance of the actual events. Similar to the way the Olympics and other events happen. So not directly into Q4.

Paul Tiber, RBT Capital Markets

Okay. So there's no late catch-up of those deployments? Okay. Thanks for taking the questions.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call over to Brian Campbell. Please continue, sir.

Brian Campbell, Executive Vice President of Business Development

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.