Alimentation Couche-Tard Q4 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) released fourth-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

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View the webcast at https://corporate.couche-tard.com/events-presentations#future:2026:5

Summary

ATD reported a strong fiscal 2026 with net earnings of $3.1 billion, a 21.8% increase from the previous year, driven by top-line growth and strategic execution.

The company implemented its 'Core plus More' strategy, which focuses on strengthening core business areas, accelerating growth in key categories, and enhancing customer engagement through digital platforms.

ATD achieved notable operational performance with a 20% year-over-year top-line growth in Q4, record-breaking EBITDA in Canada, and strong market share gains across the U.S. and Europe.

Same-store sales were robust, with a 2.2% increase on a consolidated basis, led by a 3.4% growth in the U.S., while Canada faced slight declines due to pressure in tobacco sales.

The company expanded its network by completing the construction and relocation of multiple stores and integrating Total Energy sites in Europe.

ATD reported strong performance in its food and beverage segment, with meal deals and energy drinks driving significant growth.

Loyalty programs continued to gain traction, with the Inner Circle program expanding to over 5,000 stores and reaching 15 million members.

Fuel margins remained robust despite a decline in same-store fuel volumes, driven by strong supply chain capabilities and market share gains.

Financially, adjusted net earnings for the year were $2.9 billion, a 12.1% increase, with adjusted EBITDA rising 10.8% year-over-year.

Strategically, the company plans to continue investing in organic growth, mergers and acquisitions, and digital capabilities to maintain its growth trajectory.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning, my name is Joelle and I will be your conference operator today. I will now introduce Mr. Mathieu Brunet, Vice President Investor Relations and Treasury.

Mathieu Brunet, Vice President Investor Relations and Treasury

Good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to this web conference presenting ATD's financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026. All lines will be kept on mute to prevent any background noise. After the presentation, we will answer questions from analysts during the web conference. We would like to remind everyone that this webcast presentation will be available on our website for a 90-day period. Also, please remember that some of the issues discussed during this webcast might be forward-looking statements which are provided by the corporation with its usual caveats.

These caveats are risks and uncertainties outlined in our financial reporting. Therefore, our future results could differ from the information discussed today. Our financial results will be presented by Mr. Alex Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Felipe Da Silva, Chief Financial Officer. Alex, you may begin your conference. Thank you, Matthew. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the presentation of our fourth quarter and full year results as we look back on fiscal 2026. This has been an exceptional year for the company, and I'm incredibly proud of what our teams have accomplished. In February, we unveiled our Core plus More strategy outlining how we would strengthen our core business, accelerate growth in key categories while deepening customer engagement through digital capabilities.

Our model has proven successful as customers continue to respond to our compelling value proposition. Across our network, we strengthened our competitive position, gained market share, and delivered growth through disciplined execution. In the United States, we achieved our best performance in years, and we saw traffic growth in the fourth quarter reflecting the momentum we are building with customers. In Canada, we delivered record-breaking EBITDA supported by strong fuel execution, market share gains, and growth across the business.

In Europe, we continued to benefit from the strength of our diversified footprint and the performance of our teams. Turning to the quarter, we delivered solid top-line growth of nearly 20% year over year, and we are winning in the markets we serve, strengthening our position, and widening the gap versus the broader convenience channel. Before going further, I want to recognize our frontline teams. Every day they show up as one team and deliver on our promise of being fast, friendly, and customer-ready, bringing our offer to life, delivering value, improving availability, and simplifying the experience for our customers.

What stands out to me is the reliability of the operation. Day in and day out, our teams are maintaining a high standard and strengthening the connection to our brand. That level of execution remains a key enabler as we invest in and optimize our network. Importantly, US Turnover has reached the lowest level in our company's history, outperforming industry benchmarks across part-time, full-time, and managerial roles. We remain on track with our goal of building 750 new stores through 2030.

This past quarter, we completed the construction of 37 new stores and the relocation or reconstruction of 13 existing stores, bringing us to a total of 130 projects completed during fiscal 2026. At the same time, we have another 34 stores under construction that we expect to open over the coming quarters. As we expand the network organically and through M&A, we are also improving the overall quality and consistency of the customer experience. The integration of our Total Energy sites in Mid Europe continues to move forward.

We implemented 95 rebranded sites during the quarter, and we are seeing encouraging signs as these locations begin to benefit from our operating model and customer offer. Let's now turn to our convenience business where we delivered an impressive quarter. Same-store sales grew 2.2% on a consolidated basis with the United States leading at 3.4%, marking our best quarterly result in the last three years. Continuing with the U.S., we also delivered positive same-store sales in every quarter this year, with each period building on the last.

During the quarter, growth was broad-based with all business units delivering positive same-store sales. We see this as a clear signal that our initiatives are resonating with customers. In Europe and other regions, same-store sales increased by 1.1% with solid contributions from Norway and the Baltics. Norway saw both traffic and basket expansion while the Baltics benefited from promotional activity and stronger engagement. The Netherlands remained under pressure as we lapped prior year tobacco-related benefits.

In Asia, we delivered positive same-store sales results. While partly timing-related, it is still an encouraging sign as the team sharpens the offer and works to rebuild customer traffic. In Canada, even as same-store sales declined by 0.9% primarily due to persistent pressure in tobacco and modern nicotine, we had a good year. Excluding tobacco, sales were up 1.3% and key categories remained resilient with strength in alcohol and packaged beverages.

Diving into our food business where our progress is becoming increasingly visible. In the US foodservice, same-store sales grew over 5% with fresh food fast sales growing over 10%, anchored by the continued success of our meal deals platform. At the end of the quarter, we were running at nearly 1 million bundles per week and have since moved closer to 1.2 million bundles, reflecting growing customer adoption while responding to a simpler and more relevant offer with clear value.

Execution is also improving with hero item availability reaching over 90%, up from roughly 75% just a few quarters ago. As we continue to scale the category, we are investing in the capabilities required to support that growth. We see a clear opportunity to further expand the food offer with a strong focus on ensuring fresh food fast delivers consistently across the network. In Europe, food continues to perform well led by strong momentum in burgers and sandwiches driven by simple execution on value and availability.

Markets that are winning are those delivering a consistent high-quality offer, giving us confidence in the scalability of the model. In Canada, we are building from the same foundation, leaning into value and execution. Meal deals have exceeded daily targets with more than 30% of our food sales coming from a bundle. The team is sharpening execution through improved hero item performance, a prepared in Canada campaign, and a more thoughtful offer.

The overall direction in food is encouraging. We are seeing progress in execution, assortment, vendor partnerships, and a coordinated supply model with meaningful runway as we move into our summer season which will be marked by high-profile product launches and co-branded innovation. Most notably, we have a new boneless buffalo chicken wing product which was co-developed and co-branded with one of the world's leading brands. We are excited for that item to hit stores in the coming days.

Turning to thirst, we saw continued progress across all regions led by energy where same-store sales grew over 15%. In the U.S., strong demand for functional and performance beverages combined with favorable mix and pricing execution also contributed to margin expansion. Overall, packet beverages delivered another solid quarter, up nearly 6% in same-store sales supported by innovation, exclusive launches, and deeper integration into our meal deal platform.

We're very excited about the future trajectory of this category and more broadly it reflects our ability to stay nimble and adapt quickly to evolving customer needs and shifting product trends. Turning to nicotine, this remains an exciting and evolving category with strong momentum in modern oral. In the U.S., cigarette positive sales growth was driven by disciplined pricing and targeted affordability, limiting unit declines relative to the industry.

Our focus remains on deepening relationships with fleet and commercial customers supported by a differentiated national network, expanding truck accessible sites, and execution at the store level. Large national accounts have grown by more than 15% versus the same period last year. Our fleet segment grew volume by 6%, adding 11 million incremental gallons versus the same period of last year as we make strides in government fleet business development.

Meanwhile, strategic partnerships continue to drive substantial growth in our truck segment with volume up more than 55% versus a year ago and nearly 27 million incremental gallons. On E mobility, we continue to grow the business with disciplined capital deployment as demand continues to increase across Europe. By the end of the quarter, we surpassed 4,000 Circle K branded charge points with a total network of more than 4,700 fast chargers, up 30% year over year.

Felipe Da Silva (Chief Financial Officer)

On the same basis, the adjusted EBITDA increased by $643 million or 10.8%, compared to fiscal 2025. During the fourth quarter, merchandise and service revenues increased by $242 million or 5.8%, attributable to both the contributions from acquisitions, which amounted to $137 million, and organic growth. During fiscal 2026, merchandise and service revenues increased by $1 billion, or 5.5%. Merchandise and service gross profit increased by $1.3 million or 7.1%.

This is primarily attributable to the contribution from acquisitions, which amounted to $50 million by organic growth as well as improved merchandise and service gross margin. Let me expand a little more on margins because this quarter gives a good picture of how the business is evolving in the US. Merchandise margin improved by 50 basis points to 34.4% driven by favorable category mix, enhanced vendor partnership, stronger procurement, and in-store execution.

This reflects higher margin growth in organic coating products and packaged beverages, which more than offset the continuous trend of sales in cigarettes. Food gross profit dollar also increased year over year, even though supply voyage created some pressure on the margin rate. That pressure was largely a function of growth, higher availability, and the mixed effect of a very successful middle platform rather than any deterioration in the economics of the offer.

Finally, let me briefly comment on our progress with TotalEnergies. Now approximately two years into the integration, we continue to execute according to plan with a clear focus on aligning the business to our operating model and capturing synergies. As of the end of the fourth quarter, our annualized synergy run rate reached over 60 million euros, reflecting continued progress in operating expenses, cost of sales, and commercial initiatives across the network.

And importantly, our fuel platform continues to perform as our teams lean into the strength and agility of our supply chain and global scale to capture opportunities and grow market share across the network. We are seeing a constructive start to the year as we move from Q4 into Q1 with continued momentum across our key initiatives and geographies. Thanks again for your time and your continued support. With that, let's open it up for Q and A.

OPERATOR

Your first question comes from Michael Van Nuys with TD Cowan. Your line is now open.

Michael Van Nuys (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)

Felipe Da Silva (Chief Financial Officer)

Alex

And to build on Alex, also my colleague, it's not just us, you can see that also in Europe, you know we are trading there. Alex just mentioned that we know we are even further investing in additional terminals there because we see value also on that piece. So yeah, very, very excited by what we have built and what, what is still there in terms of opportunity. So yeah, confident that we will continue to overperform there.

Michael Van Nuys (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)

Thank you. And just one follow-up, a shorter one. I guess I'll let others get into the same-store sales and all that. But just on the exit run rates. I know you entered Q4 with a pretty strong same-store sales growth in the US. I'm wondering how you exited it amid the pressures that were coming from the Iran war and whatever.

Felipe Da Silva (Chief Financial Officer)

And we continue to control cost and pursue the efforts we're making to expand margin. So Q1, the momentum continues and we're just focused on executing against the strategy we shared with you in February. Thank you very much Michael. I understand that that's your last earning calls with us, so just wanted to thank you. It has been a pleasure to work with you and yeah, just wanted to wish you a happy retirement, Michael. Well deserved.

Michael Van Nuys (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)

Thank you very much. It's been a great 25 years covering you guys.

Felipe Da Silva (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you Michael. Thank you Michael.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Irene Nattel with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Irene Nattel (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Felipe Da Silva (Chief Financial Officer)

So that's how we have, you know, defined our captive framework and that's how we continue to proceed. And yeah, you know, we're keeping always in mind that we want to, you know, create long term value creation for our shareholders and that we may change. So that's what I can see in terms of capital allocation. I read.

Irene Nattel (Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)

Thank you. And can you comment on the current M&A environment and sort of where your head may be at with all volatility in the market right now, as we

Felipe Da Silva (Chief Financial Officer)

We remain quite positive and optimistic in the environment in terms of M and A today.

Alex

But there's plenty of activity in the M and A space right now. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Vishal Sridhar with National Bank. Your line is now open.

Vishal Sridhar (Equity Analyst at National Bank)

Felipe Da Silva (Chief Financial Officer)

Vishal Sridhar (Equity Analyst at National Bank)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from John Zampero with Scotiabank. Your line is now open.

John Zampero (Equity Analyst at Scotiabank)

Thank you. Good morning. I wanted to ask about the merchandise margins, particularly in the US. And I wonder if you could update us on where you are in your journey on building out new distribution centers. What type of impact did that have in the quarter and how should we think about margin improvements to come from increased DC penetration over the next few years?

Felipe Da Silva (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks, Dan. And for the question, yeah, pretty excited. As we mentioned last quarter, we have opened these three new DCs in the US and associated to that we were commenting about some ramping up costs that were impacting our journey, but we are seeing that actually cooling down in this quarter and we start to see improvement in terms of availability in the store and getting, you know, this operation starting to mature. So very excited about what's coming.

Europe had a really strong merge margin quarter and that's, you know, I think we talked with you about our EV business. It continues to grow and it is becoming meaningful for us. That is a really nice tailwind into our services and merch margin as well as our investments in car wash. So there's some positives for us that I think we believe over the mid to long term will continue to provide some momentum for our business. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Chris Lee with Deshablin. Your line is now open.

Chris Lee (Equity Analyst at Deshablin)

So I wanted just to gauge of what's your comfort level on achieving that target this year.

Felipe Da Silva (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you. Thank you, Chris. And I would say we have a great momentum. Alex has been mentioning what's happening, you know, in Q1. We feel very confident. The team are doing an amazing job there, executing, you know, at pace, transforming this company, you know, from one region to another. So there is no reason for us to, to tell you that, you know, our financial growth algorithm is, is not achievable. We announced that, you know, five months ago.

We remain very confident and yeah, we'll execute according to that. So yeah, Chris, there is a good confidence there.

Alex

Chris Lee (Equity Analyst at Deshablin)

Thank you for your answers and all the best.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Martin Landry with cecl. Your line is now open.

Martin Landry

Hi, good morning. Given the high fuel prices during the quarter, I believe that triggers more trip to the pump, you know, as consumers put roughly the same dollar amount as usual. So I was wondering if this increased traffic at the pump has translated into more traffic inside the store. You know, would it be possible to break down your 3.4% same store sales, merchandise growth into traffic and basket for the quarter?

Alex

So, you know, you see us executing against core plus more. And that mix is what's driving the 3.4%.

Felipe Da Silva (Chief Financial Officer)

Alex is mentioning it, but there's a huge unlock for us and a lot of opportunity to continue to grow in that space.

Martin Landry

Thank you so much and best of luck.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Tom Palmer with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Tom Palmer (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)

Thank you.

Alex

Tom Palmer (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)

Alex

So I will never predict the future of what's there but prices are coming down really across our geographies and we're confident in our ability to continue to capture market share and deliver strong volume performance.

Tom Palmer (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Mark Petrie with CIBC. Your line is now open.

Mark Petrie (Equity Analyst at CIBC)

And then what you think the Runway or what you think the opportunity is from here as that program gains traction.

Alex

But we're in the early innings of personalization, which just gives me increased confidence. But our teams are really executing our capability in that space. The way our digital teams are working with our operators has never been stronger. And again, this is another area that gives us confidence and we believe is underpinning the results we're sharing with you.

Mark Petrie (Equity Analyst at CIBC)

Maybe just to clarify, the four times on the pump to store conversion, would that have been a material tailwind to the traffic growth that, that you're talking about?

Alex

No, it's not material enough to be material. But you know, again, the value of these platforms is we know who the customers are, we know what they're purchasing, we know when they're coming to buy fuel from us and if they're coming into our stores and we're getting better at incentivizing them and enticing them to come into our stores.

Mark Petrie (Equity Analyst at CIBC)

Yeah, definitely. Fully appreciate that. Okay, thanks for all the answers and all the best.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Bobby Griffin with Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Bobby Griffin (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)

Alex

Felipe Da Silva (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, very excited by the program. You know, these stores that we're opening are four or five times more profitable than the average stores that we are in the network after three years of operation. So, you know, both stores are really making a big difference. That's why we have taken the decision actually to accelerate our NTI program. And yeah, you have heard Alex mentioning that. Yeah, we are well on track to open 750 stores over the next four years.

Thank you.

Bobby Griffin (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)

Best of luck going forward.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Corey Tarlow with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Corey Tarlow (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Great, thanks. And good morning. I wanted to touch on SGA. So it was up quite substantially in the prior quarter, and then the quarter you just reported, costs, I'd say were relatively well controlled. Could you give us maybe a lens into kind of what's changing from a cost perspective in the business, what we might be able to expect going forward, especially as you invest more into food service?

Felipe Da Silva (Chief Financial Officer)

That's our goal. And you should look that on, you know, on a yearly basis, not quarter to quarter because again, there will be some investment there time to time. But yeah, you can trust we are very confident on the team. We were again yesterday looking at both plans and yeah, there is a lot happening on the savings that give us huge confidence that will be there in terms of guidance from a cost perspective.

Alex

Corey Tarlow (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Understood. And then just a quick follow up, Alex, on the same store fuel volumes, the margins are quite robust and better than you've seen in quite a long time, if ever. So as you think about the level of margin that you're generating and the volumes that you have in the U.S. is there a consideration about potentially investing more into price to drive better volumes?

Alex

OPERATOR

This concludes the Q and A. I will now turn the call over to Metzer for closing remarks.

Metzer (Moderator)

Thank you Alex and Felipe. That covers all the questions for today's call. Thank you all for joining us. We wish you a great day and look forward to discussing our first quarter 2027 results in September.

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes your conference call for today. We thank you for participating and ask that you please disconnect your lines.